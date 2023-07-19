Bleach filler list: episodes you can skip without losing the plot

Bleach is a long-running anime series with a unique plot that has captured the hearts of many since its release in 2004. Bleach is known to have many fillers or non-canon episodes that don't contribute much to the main plot. A Bleach filler list has episodes you can skip without losing the storyline.

Bleach is an anime series based on the manga of the same name. The anime depicts the adventures of Ichigo Kurosaki, a teenager gifted with the supernatural ability to see ghosts. Everything is off to a good start until he's called upon to save his family. Find out some of the Bleach filler episodes to skip without losing the main story.

Bleach filler list episodes

After its release, Bleach quickly became a fan favourite, but the anime was temporarily cut back in 2012. However, the show's underlying manga stayed active, and fans still appreciated the anime's captivating plots.

What episodes of Bleach are filler? The list below features the filler episodes to skip as they aren't worth watching. Instead, you can move on to the next canon episode without missing anything special about the storyline.

Miracle! The Mysterious New Hero (33)

This is the first filler episode and certainly doesn't disguise itself as anything else. The protagonist, Ichigo, doesn't appear anywhere in the entire episode. Instead, the story focuses on the pointless adventures of his siblings Karin and Yuzu Kurosaki.

The Reviving Lion (50)

The story revolves around the adventures of a stuffed animal around Karakura town. Ichigo isn't mentioned anywhere, and that qualifies it as a skippable episode, both canonically and quality-wise.

Bount arcs (64–109)

The Bount arc, officially the first full-fledged arc of Bleach anime, starts in Episode 64. While some fans recognise the show as being fairly enjoyable, it is technically non-canon and, therefore, skippable.

The Arrancar (Episodes 128–137)

These fillers are essentially a prelude to the otherwise canonical Arrancar arc, making them safe to skip.

Hueco Mundo arc (147–149/204–205)

This string of fillers depicts the adventures of Ichigo's group in a non-canonical forest in Hueco Mundo. And while it doesn't interrupt the canonical story, it is nonetheless considered a Bleach filler.

New Captain Shūsuke Amagai arc (168–189)

These episodes detail an introduction of a new captain to the Gotei 13, but it is one of the most disappointingly written Bleach fillers. Fans in the anime community were overly unreceptive.

The Zanpakuto Rebellion arc (230–265)

The storyline in this string of episodes is not only non-canonical but is also haphazardly constructed. It is no surprise that it has a terrible reputation among Bleach fans.

Gotei 13 Invading Army arc (317–342)

This is the last full-on Bleach filler arcs and details societal troubles in the aftermath of Sosuke's canonical defeat. Its storyline makes the arc somewhat hard to sit through and is the case of an animation trying to limb to the end of production.

How much filler does Bleach have?

The Bleach anime series had an enormous 366 episodes in total and includes a hefty amount of 163 filler episodes.

Can I skip Bleach filler episodes?

Yes! It is entirely up to you whether or not you choose to watch the entertaining Bleach fillers. It won't affect the main plot, which has already been continued in the recently released anime series Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War.

Bleach is a shonen anime that has and continues to capture the hearts of many fans in the anime community. However, nearly half of its episodes are fillers, which makes watching them pointless. The Bleach filler list discussed herein guides fans to avoid the bland side episodes in this otherwise exciting anime series.

