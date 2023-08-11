33 most popular Winx Club characters, their names and powers

If you love animation series, Winx Club would be an interesting watch. It follows the story of a fairy Bloom, who teams up with five other fairies at the Alfea School to form Winx Club. The Winx Club members and other characters in the animation series have different powers that make them unique. Discover the Winx Club characters’ names and the powers each of them possesses.

The diversity of characters in Winx Club makes the animation series entertaining. Their unique abilities and powers distinguish each character. With their different powers, the Winx Club characters must cooperate to protect the universe from various opponents. Learn more about each character and the powers that make them stand out.

Winx Club characters’ names and powers

There are numerous Winx Club cartoon characters, but some are outstanding due to their unique powers. From the list below, you will learn the abilities possessed by the fairies, specialists, and antagonists in the animation series.

1. Bloom

She is one of Winx Club's main characters and the leader of the Winx, which comprises seven members. Bloom is the most powerful fairy; she derives her powers from the Great Dragon. She has blue-green eyes and long red hair with bangs.

2. Tecna

She is one of the popular Winx Club members and the fairy of technology. She hails from Zenith and gets her magical abilities from machinery and energy. She also boasts a photographic memory and rich knowledge of science. The character has blue-green eyes, magenta hair, and light skin.

3. Stella

Stella is known as the fairy of the shining sun and can manipulate light and use energy emitted by the sun and moon. She is also talented in drawing and passionate about fashion and has a sketchbook for fashion drawing.

4. Flora

As her name suggests, this Winx Club character is the fairy of nature, and she comes from the planet Lynphea.

5. Musa

Musa hails from the planet of Melody and is the fairy of music. She can manipulate sound waves and music. She is a music enthusiast and is fond of singing. Her hair is blue-black.

6. Aisha

She comes in the series' second season and is recognised as the fairy of waves hailing from Andros. She is capable of controlling Morphix, a pink fluid. She is athletic and loves dancing. Aisha has blue eyes, curly dark-brown hair, and dark skin.

7. Roxy

Roxy also appears in the list of Winx Club characters who are popular and is introduced in season four. She is the fairy of animals and is less powerful than other members of the Winx. You can identify her with her straight magenta hair and purple eyes.

8. Lord Darkar

He is the main antagonist in season two of the cartoon series, also known as the Shadow Phoenix. His powers are the opposite of Dragon Flame. He has powers to control and manipulate shadows and darkness. Darkar also has long sharp claws.

9. Tritannus

He is depicted as the main antagonist in season five. Tritannus, Aisha’s cousin, is stripped from his prince title after attempting to kill Nereus. He transforms into a male demon sea monster due to poisonous pollution, which increases his strength.

10. Faragonda

Faragonda is a former witch and the headmistress of Alfea College for Fairies. She is a powerful warrior with multiple magical abilities, such as creating illusions, fire energy, and blocking powerful spells. She is also a member of the Company of Light.

11. Griselda

She is a magic defence expert and the second in command at Alfea College for Fairies. She is considered the most strict teacher at the institution, teaching students self-defence, reflection abilities, and spells.

12. Kalshara

Kalshara has the power of calming and taming fairy animals. She is also a shapeshifter, and her abilities increase when she uses wild magic.

13. Sky

He is the leader of the specialists and the crown prince, who later becomes the king of Eraklyon planet. He is the heir of King Erendor and Queen Samara and dates Bloom after breaking up with Diaspro. He is recognised as a blonde-haired character with blue eyes and fair skin.

14. Valtor

He presents himself as the main antagonist in the third and fifth seasons of the series. He is a dark sorcerer who can transform into a giant ant demon.

15. Mandragora

She is an evil witch serving the Ancestral Witches as the guardian of the Obsidian. Mandragora possesses the power of insects.

16. Selina

She is among the antagonists in season six and possesses the Legendarium, which makes legends and myths appear in real life. She teams up with Bloom to imprison Acheron, who had come to life through the Legendarium.

17. Acheron

He is a powerful and dangerous sorcerer and the main antagonist in season six of the series. He desires to be the strongest and most feared sorcerer but fails when he is trapped in the pages of the Legendarium. He is later locked in the Infinity Box by Bloom.

18. Politea

She is the main antagonist of The Mystery of the Abyss. She battled alongside Daphne but betrayed her when witches cursed Sirenix and caused Daphne to lose herself. She possesses magical powers and is highly intelligent with teleportation abilities.

19. Nex

The grey-haired Nex is one of the Paladins and Thoren’s best pal. In combat, his preferred weapon is the Halberd of the Wind. He is romantically attracted to Aisha in season six.

20. Thoren

Even though Thoren, a Paladin, is related to Sky, the two have a grudge. His weapon of choice is the Earthquake Hammer. Thoren is also Daphne’s husband.

21. Brandon

Brandon is the strongest among the specialist. He is Sky’s best friend and also his bodyguard. Brandon and Stella are an item. You can notice him by his short brown hair, brown eyes, and fair skin.

22. Riven

Riven, the character with light skin and blue-violet eyes, is the most stubborn among the specialist. His preferred arms are a red-purple phantosaber and a meteor hammer. He is somewhat wary of women and is in an on-again-off-again relationship with Musa.

23. Timmy

He is one of the specialists passionate about technology and hails from a family of scientists. Regarding warfare, he is the least skilled in the group but is highly experienced in handling machines. Timmy dates Tecna.

24. Helia

He shows up in season two of the series and is a pacifist who loves nature and his friends. He is passionate about art and occasionally paints pictures and writes poems to his girlfriend, Flora. In war, his preferred weapon is a laser sting glove.

25. Roy

Roy comes from Andro planet, where he worked for Aisha’s dad. He can fight underwater. He has a crush on Aisha, who seems reluctant to love him. He has distinct spiky blond hair and grey eyes.

26. Nabu

He is another character coming from the planet of Andros. His weapon of choice is a magic staff, which he uses multiple times to save the Winx and Specialists and gain their trust.

27. Icy

Icy is the eldest and leader of the three witches, the Trix. She derives her powers from ice. She hates Bloom and is the most competitive with Winx.

28. Darcy

Darcy is the second among the trio group of witches, and her powers come from mind, shadows, and darkness. She torments her enemies with her powers and is less aggressive than her partners, Icy and Stormy.

29. Stormy

Stormy is the youngest of the three witches and is hot-tempered and aggressive. She has power over stormy weather. She is the troublemaker in the trio of witches.

30. Ogron

Ogron is the head of the Wizards of the Black Circle, whose other members are Duman, Anagan, and Gantlos. He can absorb and deflect magic and becomes stronger whenever he absorbs each blow of fairy magic.

31. Duman

Duman, one of the Wizards of the Black Circle, is a shapeshifter. Therefore, he can take different appearances, including animals and humans. His unstable powers resulted in his defeat by Nabu.

32. Anagan

Anagan possesses superhuman speed. He uses his speed to his advantage, sometimes confusing and disorienting his enemies.

33. Gantlos

He has destructive shockwave powers and is known as the wizard of destruction. He has multiple ways to cause destruction but mostly prefers sound waves, almost similar powers to Musa.

Winx Club, one of the most interesting animation series, is widely watched, and the majority of the series lovers are familiar with the characters’ faces. The Winx Club characters have diverse abilities and magical powers; the ones mentioned above are just a portion of the most popular. Which character do you think is the most powerful?

