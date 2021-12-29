Noelle Leyva’s biography: age, net worth, who is she dating?

Noelle Leyva is an American fitness model and social media celebrity. She also has a self-titled YouTube channel where she posts her lifestyle videos, workout, challenges and other general content related to her life.

Noelle Leyva posing for a photo in a supermarket. Photo: @noelleleyva

Source: Instagram

Noelle has gained more popularity recently because of her involvement with the RawGear team, particularly Bradley Martin and Isaiah Miranda.

Profile summary

Full name: Noelle Leyva

Noelle Leyva Gender: Female

Female Date of birth : 6 January 2001

: 6 January 2001 Age: 21 years old (as of 2022)

21 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: New Jersey, United States

New Jersey, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'4"

5'4" Height in centimetres: 162

162 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Body measurements in inches: 32-26-34

32-26-34 Body measurements in centimetres: 81-66-86

81-66-86 Shoe size: 6.5 (US)

6.5 (US) Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Brown

Brown Siblings: 2

2 Relationship status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: Isaiah Miranda

Isaiah Miranda University: Montclair State University

Montclair State University Profession: Social media influencer, model

Social media influencer, model Net worth: $400,000

Noelle Leyva’s biography

Noelle is a social media personality who has amassed a huge online fame. She was born in New Jersey, USA. She has a brother called Steven and sister called Mia.

The YouTuber posing in front of a Ford truck. Photo: @noelleleyva

How old is Noelle Leyva?

As of 2022, Noelle Leyva's age is 21 years. She was born on 6 January, 2001. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

What is Noelle Leyva's nationality?

The YouTube star and social media personality is an American national with Cuban roots.

Education

The influencer mentioned that she went to college for marketing but had no idea what she wanted to do. She was a member of a sorority at Montclair State University. She stated that she does not intend to return to school any time soon.

Career

Leyva is a renowned fitness model and YouTuber. She is most popular on Instagram, where she has more than 531 thousand followers. She majorly posts her fitness modelling photos. She is also popular on TikTok with over 745 thousand followers.

Noelle also runs a self-titled YouTube channel created on 29 October 2015. The channel currently has over 142 thousand subscribers.

The fitness model was a competitive dancer until age 18. She is currently a brand ambassador for Raw Gear and Origin supplements and has endorsed TLF Apparel, a gym wear clothing company. She also has an OnlyFans account.

Who is Noelle Leyva dating?

Leyva riding a horse. Photo: @noelleleyva

Is Noelle Leyva dating Isaiah? Noelle and Isaiah are indeed a couple. They started out as friends but eventually decided to take things to the next level.

Isaiah Miranda is an actor, influencer and fitness trainer. He often appears in his girlfriend's videos and Instagram posts.

The YouTuber was once rumoured to be dating Bradley Martyn, a fitness trainer and YouTuber. Bradley Martyn and Noelle Leyva are just friends and have never dated.

What are Noelle Leyva's height and weight?

The Instagram star is 5 feet 4 inches (162 cm) tall and weighs approximately 121 pounds (55 kg). Her body measurements are 32-26-34 inches (81-66-86 cm).

What is Noelle Leyva's net worth?

According to WikiOfCelebs.com, her net worth is estimated to be $400,000. This information is, however, not verified.

Noelle Leyva is a fitness model who currently resides in Los Angeles. She has amassed a sizeable fan base across several social media sites.

