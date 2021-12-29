Noelle Leyva’s biography: age, net worth, who is she dating?
Noelle Leyva is an American fitness model and social media celebrity. She also has a self-titled YouTube channel where she posts her lifestyle videos, workout, challenges and other general content related to her life.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Noelle has gained more popularity recently because of her involvement with the RawGear team, particularly Bradley Martin and Isaiah Miranda.
Profile summary
- Full name: Noelle Leyva
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 6 January 2001
- Age: 21 years old (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Capricorn
- Place of birth: New Jersey, United States
- Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'4"
- Height in centimetres: 162
- Weight in pounds: 121
- Weight in kilograms: 55
- Body measurements in inches: 32-26-34
- Body measurements in centimetres: 81-66-86
- Shoe size: 6.5 (US)
- Hair colour: Blonde
- Eye colour: Brown
- Siblings: 2
- Relationship status: Dating
- Boyfriend: Isaiah Miranda
- University: Montclair State University
- Profession: Social media influencer, model
- Net worth: $400,000
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
Noelle Leyva’s biography
Noelle is a social media personality who has amassed a huge online fame. She was born in New Jersey, USA. She has a brother called Steven and sister called Mia.
How old is Noelle Leyva?
As of 2022, Noelle Leyva's age is 21 years. She was born on 6 January, 2001. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.
What is Noelle Leyva's nationality?
The YouTube star and social media personality is an American national with Cuban roots.
Education
The influencer mentioned that she went to college for marketing but had no idea what she wanted to do. She was a member of a sorority at Montclair State University. She stated that she does not intend to return to school any time soon.
Career
Leyva is a renowned fitness model and YouTuber. She is most popular on Instagram, where she has more than 531 thousand followers. She majorly posts her fitness modelling photos. She is also popular on TikTok with over 745 thousand followers.
Noelle also runs a self-titled YouTube channel created on 29 October 2015. The channel currently has over 142 thousand subscribers.
The fitness model was a competitive dancer until age 18. She is currently a brand ambassador for Raw Gear and Origin supplements and has endorsed TLF Apparel, a gym wear clothing company. She also has an OnlyFans account.
Who is Noelle Leyva dating?
Is Noelle Leyva dating Isaiah? Noelle and Isaiah are indeed a couple. They started out as friends but eventually decided to take things to the next level.
Isaiah Miranda is an actor, influencer and fitness trainer. He often appears in his girlfriend's videos and Instagram posts.
The YouTuber was once rumoured to be dating Bradley Martyn, a fitness trainer and YouTuber. Bradley Martyn and Noelle Leyva are just friends and have never dated.
What are Noelle Leyva's height and weight?
The Instagram star is 5 feet 4 inches (162 cm) tall and weighs approximately 121 pounds (55 kg). Her body measurements are 32-26-34 inches (81-66-86 cm).
What is Noelle Leyva's net worth?
According to WikiOfCelebs.com, her net worth is estimated to be $400,000. This information is, however, not verified.
Noelle Leyva is a fitness model who currently resides in Los Angeles. She has amassed a sizeable fan base across several social media sites.
READ ALSO: Danielle Busby's biography: age, family, health, OutDaughtered
Legit.ng recently published an article about Danielle Busby, an American reality television star and influencer currently working as a project coordinator. Busby was born on 23 December 1983 in Lake Charles, Louisiana, USA.
She is a loving wife and a mother of six girls. Her firstborn daughter Blayke was born on 5 April 2011. She also has quintuplets who were born on 8 April 2015. Find out more about her life here.
Source: Legit.ng