A Nigerian man shared a video showing a privately owned university built by top Nigerian banker, Jim Ovia

The university established by the Zenith Bank founder is located in Lekki, and it is known as James Hope University

James Hope University commenced academic activities in January 2024, according to information on the school's website

A Nigerian man shared a video showing a private university established by Jim Ovia, the founder of Zenith Bank.

Alex Onyia shared the video on X, noting that Jim Ovia has joined the league of university owners.

Zenith Bank founder Jim Ovia established James Hope University. Photo credit: James Hope University.

The video posted on X showed the beautiful scenery of the James Hope University located in Lekki, Lagos state.

Alex said:

"Jim Ovia now owns a university. James Hope University. It's Situated in Lekki, Lagos."

Checks on the school's website showed that James Hope University commenced academic activities in January 2024. It also confirmed that Jim Ovia was the founder of the institution.

The information read:

"Jim Ovia is the founder and chancellor of James Hope University Lekki, Lagos, which was recently approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC) to offer postgraduate degrees in business courses. James Hope University will commence activities in January 2024.

"The mission of James Hope University is to educate and inspire men and women to excel in every aspect of life, and to exert lasting positive impacts on the world."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of James Hope University

@Lanredeola asked:

"Do they have enough land in that area?"

@Equity_and_Just said:

"Just wondering, why James Hope? Is that his other name, father’s name or a friend?"

@OGOKAYODE said:

"The more there is an increase in the establishment of private institutions, the more public institutions will not get government attention."

Wigwe University trends online

Wigwe University Isiokpo is set to open its doors for academic activities, according to information on the school's website.

The school built by late Access Bank CEO, Herbert Wigwe caught the attention of Nigerians, who have referred to it as an Ivy League institution.

The Wigwe University website outlined the school fees payable by students in the school, starting from N9.6 million.

