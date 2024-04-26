The fashion industry was in awe as Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro displayed her latest outfit

She was at the Time 100 Gala in New York, United States, where she was the cynosure of eyes with her elegant look

The mother of one rocked a classy blue top and a matching skirt that had a long design behind her

Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro was at her best as she slayed in her gorgeous blue skirt and top at the Time 100 Gala, held in New York, United States.

The beautiful mother of one shone like a million dollars as she flaunted the different angles of her outfit at the event, aimed at celebrating the TIME 100 list of the world's most influential people.

Her top was designed with a collar and a puffy hand. She looked resplendent in her skirt that was up to her knees and had a long stylish pattern on it. It was designed in steps which added glamour to her look.

She wore blue earrings which complemented her attire and her makeup was mild and looked beautiful on her.

Striking classy poses has become a part of what stands Osas out in her pictures, and she delivered during her photoshoot session.

Check out Osas' blue outfit at the grand event in the slides below:

Reactions to Osas' outfit

Several fans and colleagues of the movie star have reacted to her outfit. See some of the comments below:

@_p_h_e_l_u_m_i_e_e:

"Gosh! She ate it all. My momma be choking us with finesse and beauty @officialosas."

@iykemarizu:

"Serve them hot as usual."

@dorhann_:

"Body is tea."

@glamticky:

"You bring fire in each outfit. Too gorgeous."

@demoladanielssignature:

"Glamorous."

@getskulpt:

"A view for the appreciative eyes!"

@realwarripikin:

"Wow. You look so gorgeous."

@honeyojukwu:

"Classy on all levels."

@francie12_:

"You ate that. It's giving all it’s supposed to give."

Lady orders Osas Ighodaro's lovely dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady had gotten the applause of netizens after she showed off the dress she ordered from her fashion designer and what she got.

In a video that she shared online, she asked her stylist to make a replica of actress Osas Ighodaro's dress for the AMVCA 2022.

What she got looked similar and beautiful, and many people commended the fashion designer for her creative work.

