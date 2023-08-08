Naruto Shippuden filler list: which episodes to watch or skip

Naruto Shippuden is one of the longest-running anime series. The anime aired for ten consecutive years, from 2007 to 2017. Considering its many episodes, the Naruto Shippuden filler list may help you to watch the anime series better by focusing on the most important episodes. The anime series has episodes you can skip without losing the plot.

Naruto Shippuden is an epic anime series renowned for its captivating storyline and intense action. The anime series' storyline delves deeper into the trials and tribulations of the young Ninja Naruto Uzumaki. It has several episodes, many of which are fillers.

Naruto Shippuden filler episodes

Naruto Shippuden filler episodes are meant to provide additional entertainment to the series. However, other critics argue that the filler episodes distract them from understanding the plot better.

Naruto Shippuden filler worth watching

Filler episodes provide a respite from the manga's main narrative and can be interesting. The list below features the filler episodes that are worth watching.

1. Twelve Guardian Ninja Arc (57–71)

This is one of the most interesting Naruto filler episodes. The story unfolds when Naruto is plagued by nightmares of the Nine-Tailed Demon Fox's power. He hopelessly tries to find a solution and successfully gets advice from Asuma.

2. Six-Tails Unleashed (144–151)

This filler episode exploits the relationship between students and their masters. This is where you will experience collaboration in a team, including Team Yamato and The Magaki Group.

3. Past Arc: Locus of Konoha (176–196)

The storyline in this arc delves into Kakashi Hatake's past. Kakashi Hatake is one of the lead characters in this series. The episode brings to light how his past was and introduces new anime characters in the series. At the same time, you will see the challenges faced by team 7 and how they overcome them.

4. The Helmet Splitter: Jinin Akebino! (284)

The Helmet Splitter episode is about a Kirigakure character known as Jinin Akebino. If you love watching Ninger Wars, this is the right episode. It expounds on the Naruto main episode - Fourth Great Ninja War: Confrontation Arc.

5. The user of the Scorch Style: Pakura of the Sand! (285)

This filler episode is worth watching. A team of Allied Shinobi, featuring Omoi and Maki of the Sand, fights reanimated adversaries. Maki knows one of them as Pakura, her previous master and a hero of the Sand Village.

6. The Sound 4 & The Heart's Eye (303–320)

This arc focuses on various members of the Shinobi Alliance and their experiences during the Fourth Great Ninja War. The arc explores these characters' emotions, fears, and motivations as they face the daunting challenges of war.

7. Torune (316–317)

This episode is about Torune Aburame, known by his codename Black Ant. Torune character acts as a shinobi from a clan known as Aburame. Throughout the episode, Naruto works to uncover the truth about Torune's past, confronting the darkness that Orochimaru left in his wake.

8. Shinobi History (464–468)

A Shinobi is a Ninja in Japanese. This Naruto Shippuden filler episode expounds on the history of a Ninja through a young man known as Hagoromo. The young man sets off to restore the peace of his home after the Nine-Tailed Beasts attack his mother.

Naruto Shippuden fillers to skip

You can do away with all the fillers in this TV series if you wish to. Even after skipping these fillers, enjoying the storyline without missing out on essential episodes is still possible. Here is a list of Naruto Shippuden fillers to skip.

1. Three-Tails Appearance episode (90–112)

Many fans have voted this famous episode as one that is worth skipping. Partly because it distracts from the main storyline, and people would like to continue with the story. Also, this particular filler does not provide so much new information.

2. The Quest for the Fourth Hokage's Legacy (170–171)

If you visit the Naruto Shippuden filler guide, you will realise this is one of the episodes to skip. The episode discusses Team Yamato, including Yamato, Naruto, Sakura, and Sai, with their adventures.

3. Paradise Life on a Boat (223–242)

Filler episodes are supposed to bring more excitement to the series. Instead, this episode maintains the same quality or consistency as the original storyline. However, if you want to watch the characters experience lighthearted moments in the series, do not skip this episode.

4. Sasuke and Naruto Flashbacks (257–260)

This arc delves into significant flashbacks recounting pivotal moments from Sasuke and Naruto's pasts. The filler helps you to exploit their relationship from their meeting, individualistic experiences, and the depth of their connection.

5. Road to Sakura (271–272)

This episode illustrates the journey of Naruto, Sakura, Yamato, and Sai even as they deal with the mystery of Genjutsu. Watching this episode also unveils Sakura's character and her feelings toward Naruto.

6. One-off episodes featuring Team Kurenai (279–281)

This is all about Team Kurenai, which Deidara and Konohomaru lead. This team takes centre stage in a hot investigation of the sudden disappearance of pets in the Hidden Leaf Village. Through this filler arc, you can see teamwork and the strength that each person brings to the table.

7. Tsunade and Raikage (286–287)

This is a flashback to when Raikage and Tsunade first met. It is a great episode if you like any of the two. In this filler episode, the two showcase their leadership skills and combat prowess as they work together to overcome the threats they encounter on the way.

8. Power filler Episode (290–295)

This filler episode is based on Naruto's leaving the training after the Fourth Shinobi World War climax. Naruto and her friends face a new threat known as the Mecha-Naruto. Power signifies his work towards uncovering the secrets behind the threat without necessarily attracting attention.

9. Hayate and Yūgao (307–308)

If you are a Hayate Gekkō and Yūgao Uzuki fan, do not skip this filler episode. This Naruto Shippuden filler episode highlights the level of love and affection Yugao had for Hayate. Throughout the episode, Yugao struggles with memories of Hayate's death.

10. The A-Rank Mission: Food Fight (309–310)

This filer episode occurs after the Fourth Shinobi World War: Confrontation arc. The filler is about a mission assigned to Naruto, Sakura, and Shikamaru. They are tasked with protecting a chef called Menma. This filler is unique because the characters compete in a cooking competition instead of fighting.

11. Yota (313–315)

This episode is among Naruto Shippuden filler lists to be skipped. If you love emotional anime series with themes of friendships, do not skip this filler. The story talks about the adventure of a mysterious boy named Yota after meeting Naruto. Yota also has an extraordinary ability to control the weather.

12. The Soul Living Inside the Puppet (319)

This is a unique filler because it speaks of a puppet named Saiken. The puppet is believed to have the soul of a young boy named Yūkimaru. Do not skip this filler episode if you love anime that exploit life, death, and incantation themes.

13. Kakashi's Anbu Arc (349–361)

This Naruto Shippuden filler episode delves into the past life of Kakashi Hatake as one of the Anbu Black Ops group members. Anbu Black Ops is a known group in the Naruto series that carries out secretive missions for the leadership of Hidden Leaf Village. Kakashi's leadership skills are tested, and he carries himself well throughout the episode.

What is Naruto Shippuden filler percentage?

How much of Naruto is filler? The anime series has 204 filler episodes out of 500 episodes. This is a large number of filler episodes as it sums to 41% of the series being filler.

Whether to watch or skip Naruto Shippuden filler episodes has been a subject of debate and varying opinions among fans. While some look forward to the individual stories arising in between episodes, others find them distractive.

