The Yoruba niche of Nollywood has been thrown into mourning after veteran actor Ogunjimi was declared dead

Ogunjimi's demise was made public by his junior colleague Kunle Afod, who shared the sad news online

The actor's demise comes barely hours after news of Pa Zulu Adigwe of the English-speaking niche was reported dead

The past few weeks have been trailed with reports of tragedy in the Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood, as actor Ogunjimi of the Yoruba industry joined the list.

Actor Kunle Afod on Friday, April 26, announced the death of Ogunjimi, whose real name is Ganiyu Oyeyemi.

Kunle Afod announces the death of actor Ogunjimi. Credit: @kunleafod

The deceased was famous for his fierce role, especially as a warlord in the Yoruba movie. He is popular for his roles as a wizard when the movie involves the act of witchcraft.

Ogunjimi was classed into the categories of Abija, Lalude, Fadeye, and Dagunro, known for their roles as traditional herbalists in movies.

Sharing the sad news, Kunle Afod wrote in a caption:

"We tried our best but God loves you more May his soul rest in peace Baba Ogunjinmi RIP Sun re oooo."

See his post below:

Recall that another actor, Pa Zulu Adigwe, was recently reported dead.

Celebrities, fans mourn Ogunjimi

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, read them below:

ollarsmobilestore:

"Rip to the legend,Indomie Generation no fit relate,watching you guys on tv while growing up made our childhood worthwhile."

durosomo101:

"we all remember him."

ismodollar7:

"We still talked about this man yesterday, Ogunjimi Ajagajigii oogun. May your soul rest in peace."

bjcobby:

"Ahhh! Ogunjimi Ajagajigi Rest On."

officialomobello:

"Haaa baba ogunjimi rest well sir."

official_ahmadliberty:

"May his soul rest in perfect peace."

dominionsupplies:

"He has finally taken the bow..may his soul rest in peace. Awon legend theatre Ogunjimi Ajagajigi ogun."

babzhkn:

"Hmmm RIP baba ogunjim."

Prophecy about Junior Pope's death

A seer Bright Ndibunwa, aka Bright the Seer, foresaw the tragic boat incident, which claimed the lives of people, including Junior Pope, Legit.ng reported

The seer had advised Nollywood actors to pray for their lives.

Bright said that though she was aware that they pray, they should do better because she saw the incident coming.

