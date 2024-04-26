Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Receipts have emerged online showing how Yahaya Bello allegedly paid $845,000 for five children to attend the American International School of Abuja.

The fees were reportedly paid in advance from the coffers of the Kogi governor from the state's coffers until 2035.

The EFCC is investigating Yahaya Bello. Photo credits: Alhaji Yahaya Bello, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Source: Twitter

Former Kogi senator, Dino Melaye; and US-based Nigerian media personality, Adeola Fayehun; shared the claim via their respective channels on Friday, April 26.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng cannot independently verify this as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is still investigating the allegations.

It would be recalled that the EFCC has already charged Bello, 48, with 19 counts of money laundering involving over N80 billion at the federal high court in Abuja but has been unable to prosecute him due to difficulties in arresting him.

In the charges, EFCC accused him, his nephew Ali Bello, Dauda Suleiman and Abdulsalam Hudu (said to still be at large) of conspiring to convert the total sum of N80 billion public funds to personal use in February 2016.

The commission alleged that Bello and others “reasonably ought to have known” that the money “forms part of the proceeds of your unlawful activity” – criminal breach of trust.

EFCC also alleged in another count that Bello, between July 26, 2021, and April 6, 2022, in Abuja, aided a firm, E-Traders International Limited, to conceal the aggregate sum of over N3 billion (N3,081,804,654) in account number 1451458080 domiciled in Access Bank Plc.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the EFCC filed a notice of withdrawal to halt an appeal against an order of a Kogi high court restraining the agency from arresting Bello.

In the notice filed on Monday, April 22, and signed by its counsel, J.S Okutepa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), the EFCC said the withdrawal is predicated on the fact that events have overtaken the appeal.

The commission also admitted that the appeal was filed out of the time allowed by law.

