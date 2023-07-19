All the Despicable Me movies in order and where to watch them

If you love animated films, you probably have seen Despicable Me movies. It is an animation movie franchise that first aired in July 2010 and has gained popularity across different generations. You should watch Despicable Me movies in order for a better watching experience and narrative coherence.

The franchise has signature characters called the Minions, who bring much of the comedy into the film. Their popularity led to the release of their spin-off prequels in 2015 and 2022. To follow and enjoy how everything unfolds, watching all the Minion movies in order is recommended.

All Minion movies in order

How many Minion movies are there? There are five Minion movies. However, Despicable Me 4 is set to be released on 3 July 2024.

Despicable Me focuses on Gru's transformation from a bad guy to an anti-hero, while The Minions focuses more on the challenges that Minions face. Have a look at the Minions movies list in chronological order below.

Minions (2015)

The movie, released on 10 July 2015, was directed by Pierre Coffin and Kyle Balda and written by Brian Lynch. Minions Kevin, Stuart and Bob decide to find a new master and begin a journey to meet Scarlett Overkill.

Scarlett recruits them and, with her husband Herb, hatches a plan to take over the world. She gives them the task of stealing the royal crown from Queen Elizabeth of Britain, which they succeed in doing. However, the queen repossesses her crown back.

Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022)

Minions: The Rise of Gru is the sequel to the spin-off prequel Minions. The movie, released on 1 July 2022, was directed by Kyle Balda, Brad Ableson and Jonathan del Val and written by Matthew Fogel and Brian Lynch.

The film tells the story of a twelve-year-old Gru, who dreams of becoming the world's greatest supervillain. He looks up to a group of villains called The Vicious 6, and therefore when the group announces their opening, he goes for an interview.

Gru is told to go and return after doing something evil. He takes the challenge, steals a precious stone under their eyes, and runs away with the Vicious 6 in pursuit. He goes and gives one of his Minions, Otto and tells him to give it back to the lair as he distracts the villains.

Finally, Gru manages to escape, but when he goes to pick up the precious stone from the lair, he discovers that Otto had traded it for a pet rock. He feels disappointed and now has the task of finding it for him to become a despicable supervillain.

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me makes it to the third in the Minions movie list. It was released on 9 July 2010 and was directed by Pierre Coffin and Chris Renaud.

The film begins with a new supervillain called Vector, who makes his name as a master criminal. He, therefore, steals the Egyptian pyramid, which makes world news. When Gru discovers that, he feels terrible as he considers himself the world's greatest criminal.

To prove it to the world, he plans to steal something even much bigger than the pyramid, which is the moon. To achieve this, he plans to steal a shrink-ray device that he will use to get the moon down to a size where he can steal it. He also adopts three orphan girls as part of his plan, but things get complicated when he loves them as a father.

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

The film showcases Lucy Wilde, an AVL agent from the Anti-Villain League, an organization that fights evil, approaching Gru. He is asked to assist their agents in tracking down the perpetrator and the missing mutagen that had been stolen from a secret laboratory.

Gru resists at first, but he later agrees to take the job. Lucy Wilde and Gru get along well during the mission and fall in love.

Despicable Me 3 (2017)

Despicable Me 3 is the third instalment in the Despicable Me film series and a sequel to Despicable Me 2. The film was released on 30 June 2017 and directed by Kyle Balda, Pirre Coffin and Eric Guillon.

Gru and Lucy lose their jobs at Anti-Villain League for failing to capture 80s TV star turned supervillain Balthazar Bratt. The Minions think Gru will return to the villain's life, which is not the case initially.

Gru travels to Freedonia to meet his long-lost twin brother Dru for the first time. When they meet, Dru requests him they steal the world's largest diamond from another supervillain, Balthazar Bratt. He agrees but does not inform Lucy Wilde.

Despicable Me 4

This film is yet to be released, but Universal Pictures and Illumination announced in February 2022 that it will be released on 3 July 2024. Chris Renaud and Patrick Delage will direct it, and Mike White will write the script. Some of the casts who will feature include Gru, Wiig, Margo, Pierre Coffin and Miranda Cosgrove.

Where can you watch all Despicable Me movies?

You can purchase or rent all Despicable Me movies on various online platforms like Redbox, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Blu-ray, DVD and Vudu. You can also streamline through Fubo TV, FXNOW, DIRECTV and FlixFling.

Watching all Despicable Me movies chronologically helps you to get the plot right, making you enjoy every film with the convenience of streaming platforms such as Amazon Video and Netflix. They are not only entertainment for children but also for adults who love animated movies.

