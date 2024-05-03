The drama that followed the move of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest the immediate past governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, on Wednesday, April 17, has refused to leave the media space in Nigeria.

The EFCC operatives were obstructed by some police officers and supporters of the former governor as the anti-graft agency laid siege at the residence of Yahaya Bello at Zone 4 in Abuja in a bid to arrest him.

Names of former governors who condemned Yahaya Bello for evading EFCC's arrest Photo Credit: Adams Oshiomhole, Yahaya Bello, Samuel Ortom

For over 10 hours, the former governor, popularly referred to as the “White Lion,” could not leave his house until the arrival of his successor, Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, who allegedly aided Bello's escape.

As the EFCC declared on Thursday, April 18, Bello is now a wanted person. The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the Department of State Service (DSS) have placed the former governor on their watchlist.

The Punch reported that the anti-graft agency is moving to prosecute the former governor on 19 charges of money laundering, breach of trust, and misappropriation of funds worth N80.2 billion.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyode, has vowed to step down as the chairman of the anti-graft agency if he is not able to prosecute Yahaya Bello.

Olukoyode added that his administration would ensure that all those who obstructed Bello's arrest face the wrath of the law.

However, some former governors have criticised the Kogi counterpart's move to evade arrest and respect due process.

The governors are listed below:

Adams Oshiomhole

The former governor of Edo state and one time national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Oshiomhole, has condemned the attempt to evade arrest by the former governor of Kogi state.

Oshiomhole also condemned the move by Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi State to shield his predecessor from getting arrested by the EFCC.

The senator made the comment while reacting to the comment by Sokoto-base cleric Bishop Matthew Kukah.

In a video of the former governor that surfaced online, some of his snippets are listed below:

“I also think we should be bold enough to mention the governor who used his immunity to cover up the former governor who has lost immunity in a criminal offence”

“ A Governor who is training his children in a foreign school and denied poor children of getting an education”

“We must not make laws. We do not have the political will to enforce.”

