Vice President Kashim Shettima has said President Bola Tinubu is determined to fight corruption without fear or favouritism

Shettima also explained that President Tinubu's administration was doing a lot to reduce the rate of unemployment in the country

The vice president's comment was coming at a time when the EFCC was going hard against the former governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

FCT, Abuja - Kashim Shettima, the vice president of Nigeria, has disclosed President Bola Tinubu's administration's position on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) activities.

Speaking at the second edition of The Chronicle Roundtable in Abuja on Thursday, May 2, the vice president said Tinubu is determined to fight corruption in the country without fear or favouritism.

Shettima speaks on Tinubu's position on the fight against corruption Photo Credit: Kashim Shettima, Yahaya Bello and Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Tinubu is working to reduce unemployment

The vice president also said the administration was doing everything possible to reduce the country's unemployment rate.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to Channels TV, the event was about how Tinubu's administration planned to transform the country with its economic and social agenda.

Mohammed Idris, the minister of information, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, Shettima's special adviser on political matters, and Shamsudeen Usman, the former minister of finance, budget, and national planning, attended the event.

Showunmi urged Tinubu to shield Yahaya Bello

This is coming amid the call that President Bola Tinubu should shield the former governor of Kogi state from the probe of the EFCC.

Segun Showunmi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), recently called on the president not to sever his tie with the North by allowing the anti-graft agency to probe the bigwig in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Showunmi claimed that the Yoruba politicians had been accused of using and dumping politicians from the North and that it was only former President Olusegun Obasanjo who had fulfilled his side of the bargain.

Hassan knocks Showunmi over defence of Yahaya Bello

But in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Oladotun Hassan, a Yoruba chieftain, condemned Showunmi's proposition, adding that Obasanjo messed up with Yoruba's value system by working toward the third term against the constitution of Nigeria.

He said:

"I want to defer on the premise of Showunmi that we have value for relationships, and nobody should guide us without notion."

Speaking on the claim that Obasanjo met his side of the bargain. Hassan said:

"As far as Obasanjo is concerned, he messed our values up by not standing on the constitutional bargain of the country to spend almost 31 years."

Ex-governors with drama over EFCC arrests

Legit.ng earlier reported that the drama following the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) 's arrest of the immediate past governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, on Wednesday, April 17, has refused to leave the media space in Nigeria.

The EFCC operatives were obstructed by some police officers and supporters of the former governor as the anti-graft agency laid siege at the residence of Yahaya Bello at Zone 4 in Abuja in a bid to arrest him.

Source: Legit.ng