Tay Iwar’s biography: age, state of origin, brother, net worth
Who is Tay Iwar? He is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, sound engineer and record producer. He was born in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria. Tay started his music career at fourteen years old. However, he came into the limelight after releasing his album EP titled Passport alongside his brother Sute.
Tay Iwar is a rising star from Nigeria. He grew up in Lagos and Abuja, Nigeria, where he took his piano lessons and played the guitar in his teenage. Since he started his music career, he has worked with notable artists such as Wizkid, Odunsi, Santi and Preye. He is also the co-founder of the Bantu Collective music label.
Profile summary
- Real name: Austin Iornongu Iwar
- Nickname: Tay Iwar
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 9 June 1997
- Age: 24 years (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Gemini
- Place of birth: Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria
- Current residence: Abuja, Nigeria
- Nationality: Nigerian
- Ethnicity: Black
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in inches: 5’ 11’’
- Height in centimetres: 180
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Father: Austin Iwar
- Mother: Vivian
- Sibling: 2
- Relationship status: Single
- Profession: Singer, songwriter, sound engineer and producer
- Net worth: $350, 000
- Instagram: @tayiwar
- Twitter: @TayIwar
Tay Iwar's biography
Where is Tay Iwar from? Tay was born in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria. His parents are Austin Iwar and Vivian.
He was raised alongside two brothers named Sute and Terna in Lagos, but later his family relocated to Abuja, Nigeria, when he was 12 years old. Tay's older brother Terna, is also a music artist.
Are Tay Iwar and Sute Iwar related?
Yes, they are biological brothers.
What is Tay Iwar's real name?
The Nigerian singer’s real name is Austin Iornongu Iwar.
How old is Tay Iwar?
As of 2022, Tay Iwar's age is 24 years. He was born on 9 June 1997, and his zodiac sign is Gemini.
Is Tay Iwar Nigerian?
Yes, he is a Nigerian-born citizen. Moreover, he is of black ethnicity.
What is Tay Iwar's State of origin?
The Nigerian singer is from Benue State, and his tribe is Tiv.
Career highlights
Tay is a Singer, songwriter, sound engineer and record producer. He started his music career at the age of 14 years. He rose to prominence after he released his first album EP titled Passport, a collaboration with his older brother Sute in 2013.
In April 2017, he released another album LP titled Renascentia. Later, in 2019, Tay released his full-length debut album called Gemini.
The rising singer has worked with a number of renowned artists such as Tiwa Savage, Tomi Thomas, Odunsi, Santi, Preye, Leriq, Boogie, M.I Abaga, Suté, Jessica Bongos and Lady Donli.
Tay Iwar’s songs
Iwar has four albums namely GOLD, GEMINI, Renascentia, and Passport. The songs from the albums include:
- Spiritual
- Party
- Try
- Lust or Love
- Lost
- The Thirst Ft. Shiz
- Wuse II ft Odunsi
- Equestrian Love
- Miracle Girl
- Space
- Sugardaddy
- Gold
- Shoreditch Swing
- Golden
- Heat
- Monica
- Don’t know
- Weather Song
- Utero
- How
- Keeps
- Stranger
- Call U
- Fools
- It’s Okay
- Satisfied
- Sidelines
- Diamonds
- Pick Up Your Phone (2020)
- Video Star (2018)
- Careless (2018)
- Desire (2017) ft Funbi
He has been honoured with two worth awards; Choice producer in Nigerian Teen Choice Awards (2014) and Choice Male Artist in Nigerian Teen Choice Award(2015).
What is Tay Iwar's genre?
He is known as an Afro-fusion, hip-hop, and alternative R&B and soul artist.
What is Tay Iwar’s net worth?
His net worth is alleged to be around $350, 000. However, this information is not verifiable.
What is Tay Iwar’s height?
The renowned singer is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall.
Tay Iwar’s fast facts
- He is a Nigerian Singer, songwriter, sound engineer and record producer.
- He is 24 years old as of 2022.
- He marks his birthday on 9 June.
- He is a Nigerian national.
- The Nigerian singer has two brothers named Sute and Terna.
- The renowned singer is currently residing in Abuja, Nigeria.
Tay Iwar is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, sound engineer and record producer. He rose to prominence after he released his first album Passport in 2013. Since then, he has released several tracks and worked with top Nigerian stars.
