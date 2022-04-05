Tay Iwar’s biography: age, state of origin, brother, net worth

Who is Tay Iwar? He is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, sound engineer and record producer. He was born in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria. Tay started his music career at fourteen years old. However, he came into the limelight after releasing his album EP titled Passport alongside his brother Sute.

A photo of the Nigerian Singer posing for a picture on a sofa in an orange hat, white t-shirt and black shirt. Photo: @tayiwar

Source: Instagram

Tay Iwar is a rising star from Nigeria. He grew up in Lagos and Abuja, Nigeria, where he took his piano lessons and played the guitar in his teenage. Since he started his music career, he has worked with notable artists such as Wizkid, Odunsi, Santi and Preye. He is also the co-founder of the Bantu Collective music label.

Profile summary

Real name: Austin Iornongu Iwar

Austin Iornongu Iwar Nickname: Tay Iwar

Tay Iwar Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 9 June 1997

: 9 June 1997 Age: 24 years (as of 2022)

24 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Gemini

: Gemini Place of birth : Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria

: Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria Current residence : Abuja, Nigeria

: Abuja, Nigeria Nationality : Nigerian

: Nigerian Ethnicity : Black

: Black Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in inches: 5’ 11’’

5’ 11’’ Height in centimetres: 180

180 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Father : Austin Iwar

: Austin Iwar Mother : Vivian

: Vivian Sibling: 2

2 Relationship status : Single

: Single Profession : Singer, songwriter, sound engineer and producer

: Singer, songwriter, sound engineer and producer Net worth : $350, 000

: $350, 000 Instagram: @tayiwar

@tayiwar Twitter: @TayIwar

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Tay Iwar's biography

Where is Tay Iwar from? Tay was born in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria. His parents are Austin Iwar and Vivian.

He was raised alongside two brothers named Sute and Terna in Lagos, but later his family relocated to Abuja, Nigeria, when he was 12 years old. Tay's older brother Terna, is also a music artist.

Are Tay Iwar and Sute Iwar related?

Yes, they are biological brothers.

What is Tay Iwar's real name?

The rising Nigerian singer poses for a photo in a white hat and black shirt. Photo: @tayiwar

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian singer’s real name is Austin Iornongu Iwar.

How old is Tay Iwar?

As of 2022, Tay Iwar's age is 24 years. He was born on 9 June 1997, and his zodiac sign is Gemini.

Is Tay Iwar Nigerian?

Yes, he is a Nigerian-born citizen. Moreover, he is of black ethnicity.

What is Tay Iwar's State of origin?

The Nigerian singer is from Benue State, and his tribe is Tiv.

Career highlights

Tay is a Singer, songwriter, sound engineer and record producer. He started his music career at the age of 14 years. He rose to prominence after he released his first album EP titled Passport, a collaboration with his older brother Sute in 2013.

In April 2017, he released another album LP titled Renascentia. Later, in 2019, Tay released his full-length debut album called Gemini.

The rising singer has worked with a number of renowned artists such as Tiwa Savage, Tomi Thomas, Odunsi, Santi, Preye, Leriq, Boogie, M.I Abaga, Suté, Jessica Bongos and Lady Donli.

Tay Iwar’s songs

Iwar has four albums namely GOLD, GEMINI, Renascentia, and Passport. The songs from the albums include:

Spiritual

Party

Try

Lust or Love

Lost

The Thirst Ft. Shiz

Ft. Wuse II ft Odunsi

ft Equestrian Love

Miracle Girl

Space

Sugardaddy

Gold

Shoreditch Swing

Golden

Heat

Monica

Don’t know

Weather Song

Utero

How

Keeps

Stranger

Call U

Fools

It’s Okay

Satisfied

Sidelines

Diamonds

Pick Up Your Phone (2020)

Video Star (2018)

Careless (2018)

Desire (2017) ft Funbi

He has been honoured with two worth awards; Choice producer in Nigerian Teen Choice Awards (2014) and Choice Male Artist in Nigerian Teen Choice Award(2015).

What is Tay Iwar's genre?

He is known as an Afro-fusion, hip-hop, and alternative R&B and soul artist.

What is Tay Iwar’s net worth?

The Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer posing for a photo in a black T-shirt and blue jeans trousers. Photo: @tayiwar

Source: Instagram

His net worth is alleged to be around $350, 000. However, this information is not verifiable.

What is Tay Iwar’s height?

The renowned singer is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall.

Tay Iwar’s fast facts

He is a Nigerian Singer, songwriter, sound engineer and record producer.

He is 24 years old as of 2022.

He marks his birthday on 9 June.

He is a Nigerian national.

The Nigerian singer has two brothers named Sute and Terna.

The renowned singer is currently residing in Abuja, Nigeria.

Tay Iwar is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, sound engineer and record producer. He rose to prominence after he released his first album Passport in 2013. Since then, he has released several tracks and worked with top Nigerian stars.

READ ALSO: Kelianne Stankus’ biography: age, height, relationships, career

Legit.ng recently published Kelianne Stankus’ biography. She is a famous TikTok star, gymnast, actress and dancer. She is best known for being the representative of a group called Acrobats. She has also appeared in House of Creators, and Noah Beck Tries Things.

Kelianne Stankus is also famous on YouTube and Instagram, where she occasionally posts photos of herself, her daily lifestyle, and short videos. Read her bio for more information about her personal life and career.

Source: Legit.ng