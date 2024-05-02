RMD has said that he has featured in another Bollywood film from the producer of Namaste Wahala

He shared lovely pictures taken on the set of the flick which would premiere on May 3rd nationwide on Netflix

The talented actor also recounted how he used to trek to the cinemas as a child to watch Bollywood films

Nigerian actor, Richard Mofe Damijo, has shared some lovely pictures he took on the set of a Bollywood movie he featured in.

Legit.ng had reported that RMD and some Nigerian actors had featured in their first Bollywood film, Namaste Wahala produced by Hamisha Daryani Ahuja. The movie featured RMD, Brother Shaggy, and a host of others.

RMD features in second Bollywood film. Phot credit @mofedamijo

Source: Instagram

Taking to his social media page, the much-loved actor shared a beautiful pictures that were taken at the set of the movie. According to him, it will be on Netflix from May 3ard.

RMD shares his childhood adventure

In the caption of the post, the actor, who visited Real Warri Pikin recently said that he used to trek for miles as a child just to watch Indian films at the cinema.

According to him, he used to dodge dogs and beat curfew just to enjoy the films.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by RMD. Here are some of the comments below:

@rahamasadau:

"Namaste Papa."

@iambisola:

"Yasss Papa."

@editieffiong:

"Congratulations Chairman! To dreams coming true."

@urhoboworldwide_:

"A Proud Urohbo man."

@stephena._:

"Ecuse sir, where Castle and Castle Dey?? We cannot keep waiting like dis."

@tobibakre:

"Our leader. Pops himself."

@m.e.r.c.y._ogah:

"Papa."

@barnyee:

"My King."

@abongo_de_kc_man:

"My big brother in the industry."

@fishyfoodie:

"We can't wait to see the magic."

RMD receives royal welcome

Legit.ng had reported that RMD was in India for a movie collaboration. He shared a video to show the time he arrived in the country.

Some young ladies were seen welcoming him as he was decorated.

They also performed their traditional rites for visitors. Indian drummers were on standby playing to the delight of the actor and his fans.

