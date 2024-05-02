Nigerians have reacted to the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result of a chemistry teacher who took the 2024 JAMB exam

A man who released the result online said the chemistry teacher joined other students in his village to take the exam in order to get his scholarship

While he described the chemistry teacher's attempt as risky, internet users noted something worrying about the UTME results so far

A chemistry teacher who retook the 2024 JAMB UTME has caused a stir after his result was released on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Alex Onyia, the CEO of Educare, shared the teacher's result online, describing his attempt as a risky one.

Why chemistry teacher sat for 2024 UTME

Alex explained that the chemistry teacher, Ani Ihedioramma Emmanuel, deferred his admission to the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), so he could join other village students in competing for his scholarship.

He noted that teacher Emmanuel taught the kids chemistry while he prepared for his JAMB exam and eventually scored 306.

Teacher Emmanuel had 53 in English, 78 in mathematics, 87 in physics and 88 in chemistry, ranking him among the 0.5% of candidates who scored 300 and above.

People share their thoughts on UTME results

@adim4christ said:

"Really wish I have the means, I would have loved to have this effort replicated in my village.. kudos to you and your team. You guys rock. Super proud of what you're doing. Chukwu gozie gi nwannem."

@emybryan said:

"I hope the next ones will get some help with English I noticed the score is usually low. With a little help these guys will easily do 350 and above. Kudos to you and the team."

@SilverandGold88 said:

"Has anyone noticed that students with scores over 300 seem to have a low score in English lang? Those with 320+ have their English language score in the 60's range? Is it a coincidence that these guys excel in all other subjects except English lang?"

@kpakopikin said:

"I noticed most jamb results coming from students in villages and rural areas english is always a problem."

@MmadubuikeTobe said:

"He took the risk, and it paid off...

"Deferring that admission to fight for scholarship is what I call going all in.

"Even nature will know that his plan A,B,C & D is getting the scholarship.

"He should be our ambassador in Kwechiri.

"I hope I get to meet him someday ."

Village boy scores high in JAMB UTME

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a village boy had scored high in the 2024 UTME.

While sharing the boy's result on X, an excited Alex gave an interesting background about the boy named Aneke Kosisochukwu Kasiemobi.

According to Alex, Kosisochukwu dropped out of school two years ago and did not want to take the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam because he lacked the money for it.

