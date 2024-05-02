A Nigerian man has expressed his shock on social media after a young boy living on his street got the worst UTME result he has ever seen

A Nigerian man has revealed that a young student living in his street got an aggregate of 121 in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The man identified on X as @dexterouz11 said the boy’s score was the lowest he had seen so far.

Nigerian boy gets 9 in english UTME

Source: Getty Images

UTME candidate gets 9 in English Language

Dexterouz11 revealed that the boy got only nine marks in English language, 38 in Mathematics, 32 in Chemistry, and 42 in Physics.

He lamented that the boy failed woefully and blamed his poor academic performance on lack of studying his books ahead of the examination.

According to him, the boy was always on TikTok, playing football, or running around, and was never serious with his studies.

Buttressing further, he advised all Generation Z’s to buckle up in their studies in order to secure a brighter future for themselves.

Dexterous11 added that he has fears about the people who belong to the 'Gen Z' generation due to their carefree lifestyle.

He wrote:

“I fear for this generation. This boy in the street has the worst result I have seen so far. English 9, Maths 38, Chemistry 32, Physics 42. Aggregate 121. U will always see this boy playing football, doing TikTok, and running around in the street. Gen Z children need to buckle up.”

See the post below:

