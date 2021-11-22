170+ Korean boy names and meanings: Cute, unique and popular

North and South Korea are known for a myriad of things, including flawless skincare trends, technological advancement, and amazing street food. In addition, the countries are also known for their unmistakably beautiful Asian names. What are some great Korean boy names to give your child, and what do they mean?

Korean boy names. Photo: pixabay.com, @kim881231

Like other cultures, Korean names often carry some meanings behind them. Discover some cute, unique and popular Korean boy names for your little boy today.

Top Korean boy names to give your son

Below is a look at cool, unique, common, and popular Korean boy names and their meanings.

Korean boy names starting with A - C

Below are cute Korean boy names starting with the first three letters of the alphabet.

Ahn: Tranquility

Tranquility Ae-Cha: Caring and loving

Caring and loving Bae: Inspiration or pear

Inspiration or pear Baekhyun: Clever and shining

Clever and shining Baek Hyeon: Worthy and virtuous

Worthy and virtuous Bai: White or something pure

White or something pure Beom Seok: Model, rule, or pattern

Model, rule, or pattern Bitgaram: Shining river

Shining river Bong: Mythical bird

Mythical bird Bong-ju: Means post, pillar or support

Means post, pillar or support Bon-hwa: Glorious one

Glorious one Bora: Excellent or snow

Excellent or snow Bo-seon: Charitable, kind, virtuous, or good

Charitable, kind, virtuous, or good Byeong-cheol: Sagacious or wise

Sagacious or wise Byeong-su: Conserve, guard, protect, or defend

Conserve, guard, protect, or defend Byun: Easily excitable

Easily excitable Cha : Chariot

: Chariot Chai : Brushwood or firewood

: Brushwood or firewood Chang : Flourishing or prosperous

: Flourishing or prosperous Chan-yeol: Bright, vivid, or ardent

Bright, vivid, or ardent Cheong : Gentle or quiet

: Gentle or quiet Chin : Ancient or exhibit

: Ancient or exhibit Chin-hae: Ocean depth or truth

Ocean depth or truth Chin-hwa: One who is wealthy and prosperous

One who is wealthy and prosperous Chin-mae: A truthful person

A truthful person Cho: Handsome

Handsome Choi/Choe: Lofty or high tower

Lofty or high tower Chong : Extend or stretch

: Extend or stretch Chul : Firm or not hard nor soft

: Firm or not hard nor soft Chul-Moo: An iron weapon

An iron weapon Chun : Field

: Field Chung Ae: Love and noble

Love and noble Chung-hee: Dutiful and righteous

Dutiful and righteous Chung-ho: A righteous lake

Cute Korean boy names. Photo: pixabay.com, @selovekt

Unique Korean boy names starting with the letters D - G

Check out these cool Korean boy names starting with the letters D - G.

Dae : The great one or shining

: The great one or shining Dae-ho: A great personality

A great personality Dae-hyun: Big, great, or one who is a showoff

Big, great, or one who is a showoff Dae-jung: Honest, great and righteous

Honest, great and righteous Dae-yun: Honour and great

Honour and great Dak-ho: Deep lake

Deep lake Do : Roadway or path

: Roadway or path Do Yoon: Path or to give consent

Path or to give consent Do-yun: Path, way, or roadway

Path, way, or roadway Doh : Accomplishment

: Accomplishment Don-geun: Root or foundation

Root or foundation Duck-Hwan: Return of the virtue

Return of the virtue Duck-Young: Unchanging and everlasting

Unchanging and everlasting Du-ho: Head and goodness

Head and goodness Duri : Means two

: Means two Eun: Affection, charity, or mercy

Affection, charity, or mercy Eun-seong: Abundant or flourishing in truth

Abundant or flourishing in truth Eun-woo: Kindness, mercy, and charity

Kindness, mercy, and charity Ga-eul: Autumn

Autumn Ga-ram: River

River Geon : To construct or respect

: To construct or respect Gi : Brave or foundation

: Brave or foundation Gim : Gold

: Gold Gyeong: Scenery

Scenery Gyeong-tae: Large or one who is great

Large or one who is great Gyeong-taek: Shining pond

Shining pond Gyeong-wan: Pure and shining

What is the cutest Korean boy name? Photo: pexels.com, @Rodnae Productions

Popular Korean boy names starting with the letters H - I

Not a fan of extremely rare names? Do not worry. Here are some common Korean baby boy names starting with the letters H to I.

Ha: Grand or summer

Grand or summer Ha-joon: Summer or talented

Summer or talented Ha-Jun: Summer or to approve

Summer or to approve Hae-il: Sun or sea

Sun or sea Hak-kun: Rooted in intelligence

Rooted in intelligence Han: Leader or country

Leader or country Haneul: Heaven or sky

Heaven or sky Han-wool: Heavenly

Heavenly Hee: Brightness

Brightness Hee-chul: Happiness

Happiness Hei: Wisdom

Wisdom Him-chan: The strong one

The strong one Ho: Fierce or brave

Fierce or brave Hong: Great or expand

Great or expand Ho-Seok: Tiger, heroic, or abundant

Tiger, heroic, or abundant Hoon: To teach

To teach Hwan: Shining happiness.

Shining happiness. Hye: One who is intelligent and bright

One who is intelligent and bright Hyeon-Ju: Virtuous or worthy

Virtuous or worthy Hyeon-U: Virtuous or worthy

Virtuous or worthy Hyuk: Radiant

Radiant Hyuk-jae: One whose talent shines

One whose talent shines Hyun Ki: Shrewd or astute

Shrewd or astute Hyun Shik: Smart and clever

Smart and clever Hyun: Bright

Bright Hyungsik: Effort for justice

Effort for justice Hyung-won: Distant brother

Distant brother Hyun-woo: The prominent one

The prominent one Il: One who is superior

One who is superior Il-Seong: Complete or success

Complete or success In: Wise being

Wise being In-Su: The preserver of wisdom

The preserver of wisdom Iseul: Dew

Unique Korean boy names. Photo: pexels.com, @Min An

Cool Korean boy names starting with J and K

The letters J and K are quite common in the Korean language. Here are some nice-sounding, common Korean boy names that start with these two letters of the alphabet.

Jae-Hwa: Rich and prosperous

Rich and prosperous Jee : The ambitious one

: The ambitious one Jae-bong: Mythical bird

Mythical bird Jae-hyuk: Shining leather

Shining leather Jee-min : One who is blessed with wisdom and purpose

: One who is blessed with wisdom and purpose Jeong-hui: Splendid and gentle

Splendid and gentle Ji: A variant of Jee that means wisdom

A variant of Jee that means wisdom Jii: Wisdom or sign of intelligence

Wisdom or sign of intelligence Ji-ho: Wisdom, knowledge, or intelligence

Wisdom, knowledge, or intelligence Jin: The jewel of truth

The jewel of truth Ji-su: Beautiful and luxurious

Beautiful and luxurious Ji-won: Beauty of the earth

Beauty of the earth Ji-Yeong: Wisdom or intellect

Wisdom or intellect Jong-Su: Lineage or ancestry

Lineage or ancestry Joon : Extremely talented

: Extremely talented Joo-Won: Original

Original Ju-won: First or origin

First or origin Joon Woo: Handsome or talented

Handsome or talented Jum: Ruler or king

Ruler or king Jun: Handsome

Handsome Jung: One who is virtuous

One who is virtuous Jung-Hwa: Upright and rich

Upright and rich Jung-kook: Ruler of nations

Ruler of nations Kang: Ginger

Ginger Kang-Dae: Strong and mighty

Strong and mighty Ki: The one who has arisen

The one who has arisen Kil: Cool

Cool Kim: gold, metal, or iron

gold, metal, or iron Korain: Glorious and luminous

Glorious and luminous Kwan: Strong one

Strong one Kwang: Wild

Wild Kwang-Sun: Generally good

Generally good Kwon: Authority or power

Authority or power Kyong: Brightness

Brightness Kyubok: One who is blessed by God

One who is blessed by God Kyung Can: Respect or nice scenery

A Korean boy holding an apple. Photo: pixabay.com, @kimminjung

Korean boy names starting with the letters M - S

Below are good Korean names starting with the letters M to S and their meanings.

Mal-chin: One who is persistent

One who is persistent Man-Shik: Deeply rooted in something

Deeply rooted in something Man-Young: Ten thousand years of prosperity

Ten thousand years of prosperity Min: Quick and clever

Quick and clever Min Joon: Talented or handsome

Talented or handsome Min-jun: Sharp and talented

Sharp and talented Myung: Clear and bright

Clear and bright Myung-dae: Great righteousness

Great righteousness Nam: King or ruler

King or ruler Na-moo: means tree, wood, or firewood

means tree, wood, or firewood Na-ra: Nation or kingdom

Nation or kingdom Nam-Gil: My way.

My way. Nam-Joon: King of the south

King of the south Pu-Reum: The blue one

The blue one Ryung: Brightness

Brightness Sam: The third in order

The third in order Sang: Mutual

Mutual Sang-hoon: Benevolent

Benevolent Sang-hun: One who is still

One who is still Sang-ook: One who is always healthy and well

One who is always healthy and well Seo-jun: Auspicious and talented

Auspicious and talented Seok: Like a rock

Like a rock Seong-Ho: Abundance or flourishing

Abundance or flourishing Seong-Jin: Star or planet

Star or planet Seong-Min: A quick/ clever character or nature

A quick/ clever character or nature Seong-su: Sacred, holy, or water

Sacred, holy, or water Seung: Successor or winning

Successor or winning Shik: Planting seeds

Planting seeds Shin: Belief

Belief Si-u: Divine intervention

Divine intervention Si-woo: To begin

To begin So: The smiley one

The smiley one Son Ho Jun: One who is brave and fierce

One who is brave and fierce Soo: Long life or excellence

Long life or excellence Su-Bin: Beautiful, elegant, outstanding, or refined

Beautiful, elegant, outstanding, or refined Su-jin: Precious and rare

Precious and rare Suk: Stone or rock

Stone or rock Suk-Chin: Means unshakable rock

Means unshakable rock Sung: Finished or complete

Finished or complete Sung-hyun: Complete and worthy

What are good names for Korean boys? Photo: pixabay.com, @modernseoul

Korean boy names starting with the letters T to Z

These are a few not-so-common but still cute Korean boy names starting with the letters T to Z. If you are looking for a male name that stands out, check out these options.

Tae: The exalted one

The exalted one Tae-geun: Good foundation

Good foundation Tae-hui: Big or superior

Big or superior Tae-hyeong: Supremacy

Supremacy Tae-u: Great and exalted

Great and exalted U-jin: The genuine one

The genuine one U-ram: Imposing and stately

Imposing and stately When Yeong: Shadow and reflection

Shadow and reflection Won-shik: Head of the family

Head of the family Ye-jun: Talented in the crafts

Talented in the crafts Yeong: Brave, hero, petal, or flower

Brave, hero, petal, or flower Yeong-gi: Glory and honour

Glory and honour Yeong-ho: Hero, numerous, or vast

Hero, numerous, or vast Yeong-Hwan: Brilliant or shinning

Brilliant or shinning Yong-sun: Dragon in the first position

Dragon in the first position Yoon-gi: gloss or shine

gloss or shine Young: Forever unchanging

Forever unchanging Young-jae: One destined to be prosperous

One destined to be prosperous Young-soo: Keeping prosperity

Keeping prosperity Yu-jun: King or ruler

King or ruler Yun-seo: A gender-neutral name meaning consent or allow

What are good names for Korean boys?

There are multiple amazing Korean male names to choose from. Check out the list above and choose the best one.

What is the cutest Korean boy name?

Some of the cutest boy names that are quite common include Jun-seo, Ju-won, Min-jun, Seo-jun, Seo-yun, Yi-jun, and Yu-jun.

What is the Korean male name for strong?

Him-chan, Kwan, and Kang-Dae are the male names for strength.

What Korean boy name means flower?

Yeong means petal or flower in Korean. It also means the brave or heroic one.

What are some Korean boy names with Lee?

Lee is officially transliterated as Yi in South Korea and Ri in North Korea. Therefore, there are no Korean boy names with Lee.

What are some Korean boy names with Kim?

About 20 percent of South Korea's population has the family name Kim. Kim is a popular surname on its own, not part of another name.

There are numerous Korean boy names to choose from for your little one. When choosing the perfect one, it is essential to consider its meaning and if it portrays the character you would want them to adopt.

