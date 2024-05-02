Comedian Bovi has taken a cue from Wizkid's recent shade at Mavin label boss and producer Don Jazzy

Bovi, in a recent update on his Instagram page, revealed he recently liked a post that tagged his senior Ali Baba as 'an influencer'

The comedian's comment spurred an immediate response from Ali Baba, who responded with a funny remark about dealing with Bovi

Popular comedian and actor Bovi Ugboma has stirred up another funny drama in the comedy industry barely a few days after Afrobeats star Wizkid shook the music industry to its foundation.

Bovi, in a hilarious post, appeared to have learnt from Wizkid as he also threw shade at his senior colleague Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, professionally known as Ali Baba.

Funny reactions as Bovi calls Ali Baba an influencer. Credit: @officialbovi @alibabagcfr

Source: Instagram

In a post on his Instagram page, Bovi said he had liked an article that referred to Ali Baba as an influencer.

“I like tweet say Ali baba na influencer too but the man still dey slap," he wrote.

See Bovi's post below:

Ali Baba, others react to Bovi's post

In reaction, the veteran comedian dropped a funny comment about his desire to see Bovi for a discussion. He revealed the location as Ozoro junction and gave him time.

“Bovi, I wan see you. We get one matter to discuss for Okoro junction by 2:15pm Akamu like you. Ask Omoni Oboli nobody dey grow pass konnnk. Slap na child abuse," Ali Baba reacted.

See other reactions below:

seyi_brown:

"That’s why I won’t tell @alibabagcfr what you said my G."

mcee_a1:

"I too like comedians!!! Na just jokes and fun !!!"

irenejob:

"Lol what did I miss on this social media app? I love the drip Mr. Juice."

sharonooja:

"you go collect."

ike.pentecost:

"Fear nothingWe your fans go stand for you Tweet am."

