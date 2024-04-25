The Canadian government has said it will impose severe requirements on companies and employers hiring foreigners for temporary jobs

It said that it will also shorten the time for foreigners with temporary work permits to six months from May 1, 2024

Canada disclosed that it would prioritise employment for Canadians and asylum seekers with valid work permits

The Canadian government will soon impose stricter requirements on employers hiring Nigerians and other foreign nationals for temporary jobs.

The country’s Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Randy Boissonnault, announced discontinuing some time-limited measures under the Temporary Foreign Workers (TFW) Programme Workforce Solutions Road Map.

Canada ends important programme for foreign workers

The measures will end earlier than scheduled this year.

Beginning May 1, 2024, the Labour Impact Assessment (LMIA) validity period will be reduced to six months, reducing the timeframe for foreigners to apply for work permits.

Also, the country has cut the cap for low-wage temporary foreign workers in some sectors from 30% to 20%.

According to reports, employers must exhaust all options, such as employing asylum seekers with valid work permits, before seeking an LMIA.

The minister said the workers are essential in addressing short-term labour shortages and skill gaps, contributing to the country’s competitiveness, and providing practical experience for foreigners.

Canada said that beginning January 1, 2024, employers must reassess the wages of temporary foreign workers to align with the prevailing wage rates for their specific occupation and work region.

Canada to prioritise employment for citizens

The country said it would continue to prioritise job opportunities for Canadians while protecting the rights of temporary foreign workers.

The measures seek to reduce Canada’s reliance on temporary foreign workers and ease job vacancy fulfilment by supporting Canadian workers.

Reports say the Temporary Foreign Worker Programme (TFWP) operates without limits on the number of work permits requested or issued yearly as it responds to demands for temporary skills.

Germany and Japan move to boost immigrants' employment

The scheme saw increased demand in 2022 amid post-pandemic economic recovery, low unemployment rates, and increased job vacancy levels, allowing for adopting several policy adjustments to tackle labour shortages.

The development comes as Germany said it would begin issuing Opportunity Cards for immigrants in the country in June.

It said the card would enable immigrants to search for jobs and renew permits.

Also, Japan has announced vacancies in the logistics and transportation sectors for foreign workers but said they must meet specific criteria before employment.

