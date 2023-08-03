33 popular female disney characters that are great role models

Disney films and TV shows are fun and exciting to watch. They take viewers on a journey of fantasy and imagination. The characters in these films are entertaining and inspiring to young girls. They are intelligent, strong, and hardworking. These popular female Disney characters are great role models.

Disney female characters Pocahontas, Ariel, and Judy Hopps. Photo: @once.uponatimedisney, @the.little.mermaid_, @daysineyyy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Disney female characters have entertained as well as inspired women to be better. Their characters and personality is something to be emulated by society. From warriors to princesses, here are female characters that inspire young girls.

Popular female Disney characters

Disney is home to brilliant female characters who have gained a considerable fan base. They have great personalities and talents, making them stand out. Below is a Disney female characters list that has inspired fans.

1. Mulan

Mulan is a character from the Disney show Mulan. Photo: @enchanted_disneyy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mulan is one of the most loved Disney animated female characters. She is an example of an empowered woman from the Chinese Han Dynasty. She takes on the role of a warrior to save her father. Her story tells women that despite knowing their place as a wife, they can do anything a man can. She radiates strength, intelligence, and royalty.

2. Belle

Princess Belle from Beauty and the Beast. Photo: @belleprincessbb, princessbelle_1 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Belle is a Disney princess who knows it takes courage and standing her ground to get what you want. She goes out to save her father and the Beast. Belle is one headstrong young woman who teaches girls they can solve problems using intelligence and not just beauty.

3. Maleficent

Disney character Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty). Photo: @ahfdvds, enchanted_disneyy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Maleficent is the main antagonist and the undisputed Mistress of All Evil in Sleeping Beauty. She is the most iconic and menacing villain of all time. Although she is known for her wickedness, her ability to cast curses and spells makes her one of the most powerful female characters.

4. Jasmine

Princess Jasmine from Aladdin. Photo: @roses_and_beasts, @disney_lover.16 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jasmine was the first black cartoon princess at Disney. She is known for her strong-willed character. The spirited daughter of the Sultan leaves her life at the palace to define her path. Jasmine does not follow tradition when living her life.

5. Rapunzel

Disney character Rapunzel from Tangled. Photo: @rapunzel.fp_, @disney_lover.16 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Rapunzel is one of the best female Disney characters. She has shown girls that they should chase their dreams no matter what. Rapunzel is an independent and free-spirited woman who trusts in her power. She doesn't expect anyone to save her and always stands up for what is right.

6. Elsa

Princess Elsa from Frozen. Photo: @enchanted_elsaa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Elsa is a famous female Disney character who is a princess in Frozen. She shows young girls to love themselves and not be ashamed of who they are. Instead, they should strive to reach their true potential and allow their true self to emerge.

7. Tiana

Princess Tiana from The Princess and the Frog. Photo: @1ovefilm, @clxudays on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Princess Tiana is not only talented but a hard-working animated character. She uses her talent to make a life of her own. Tiana sings about living her dream and starting a restaurant business. The lesson here is that you can achieve your dreams with hard work.

8. Moana

Disney character Moana from Moana. Photo: @rove.kos, @morganjosh_artz on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Moana is one of the strong female Disney characters and the main protagonist of the film movie of the same name. She loves taking adventures in the seas as she strives to protect humanity from life-killing darkness. Her strong will inspires young girls to take on anything and succeed.

9. Esmeralda

Esmeralda from The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Photo: @kyahs.scribbles, @princesspennydolls on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

She is the heroine and deuteragonist in the Disney film Hunchback of Notre Dame. She is outspoken and defends justice despite being seen as an outcast. Esmeralda teaches girls always to have a voice and stand up for what is right.

10. Merida

Disney character Merida from Brave. Photo: @lolonuno, @acuriousquirrel on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This Scottish princess is the main antagonist of the animated film Brave. She is a true warrior from the Kingdom of DunBroch. The princess has the skills and mind which help her handle dangerous weapons. She is a go-getter who doesn't wait for others to do things for her.

11. Anna

Princess Anna from Frozen. Photo: @enchanted_disneyy, @acuriousquirrel on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Anna is the younger sister to Elsa in Frozen. The socially awkward protagonist is known for her big heart and passion. She is very caring and goes to great lengths to mend her relationship with her sister.

12. Nala

Disney character Nala from The Lion King. Photo: @felixcartoon on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you have watched The Lion King, you must have loved Nala. This lioness is brave, strong, and loyal. She stands with Simba and convinces him to return to the Kingdom after his father dies. Nala is a true-blue heroine in the Disney world.

13. Daisy Duck

Disney character Daisy Duck from Donald Duck. Photo: @tacky_mouse on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Daisy Duck is one unique character who puts up with Donald Duck's many tantrums. She is not only patient with him but reprimands him from time to time. Daisy teaches women to be patient with their boyfriends and call them out when they are wrong.

14. Megara

Megara from Hercules. Photo: @gloslip, @filmselqnas on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Megara, also known as Meg, is a female character from Hercules. Although Megara finds it difficult to trust people, she is one of the inspiring female animated Disney characters. Her mistrust comes from being backstabbed by people close to her. Megara's willingness to sacrifice for the people she loves sets her apart from the crowd.

15. Raya

Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon. Photo: @opal.stars on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Raya is one of Disney's new princesses. She is the titular protagonist of the animated film Raya and the Last Dragon. Raya teaches girls to take the first step no matter how challenging the task is. She is loyal to her friends and uses her martial arts skill to protect them.

16. Cinderella

Disney character Cinderella. Photo: @disneyxpost on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cinderella is the main protagonist of the movie with the same name. This kind-hearted girl remains optimistic even when faced with adversity. She is unafraid to follow her dream and very accepting of people, regardless of their looks.

17. Scarlet Witch

Disney character Scarlet Witch from WandaVision. Photo: @powerofxmen on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Scarlet Witch is a heroine who appeared in the Disney-backed Marvel production WandaVision. She can control energy, leaving nothing unturned on her mission to destroy the Infinity Stone. Her strength and courage inspire women to face challenges without fear and believe in their abilities.

18. Emma Swan

Emma Swan from Once Upon a Time. Photo: @enchanteddisney on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Emma Swan, the daughter of Snow White and Prince Charming, is the main protagonist of the animated show Once Upon a Time. She is very protective and will do anything for her loved ones.

19. Pocahontas

Disney character Pocahontas from the animated film Pocahontas. Photo: @once.uponatimedisney on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Pocahontas is strong-willed, adventurous, and independent-minded. She will go to any length to protect those she loves and always stands for what is right. Pocahontas teaches little girls to follow their dreams, stand for their beliefs, and be loyal to loved ones.

20. Ariel

Ariel from The Little Mermaid. Photo: @the.little.mermaid_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ariel is the main protagonist in the animated film The Little Mermaid. Ariel is curious, passionate, and adventurous. She loves to have fun and does whatever she likes. She can sometimes be stubborn, wildly, when convinced about something.

21. Nani

Disney character Nani Lilo and Stitch. Photo: @_lilo.and.stitch_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nani is the older sister of Lilo Pelekai, the main protagonist in Lilo & Stitch. She hustles for her family and takes care of her sister Lilo. Her devotion to family is impressive; she will do anything to ensure their safety.

22. Elastigirl

Disney character Mrs. Incredible/ Elastigirl from The Incredibles. Photo: @comicunix on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

She is also known as Mrs Incredible or Helen Parr. She is the deuteragonist of the animated film The Incredibles. Many love her for her ability to transform herself into different shapes and sizes.

23. Rey

Rey from Star Wars. Photo: @jeansversion on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Rey is among the main protagonists of the Star Wars trilogy on Disney+. This Jedi is not only strong but skilled and intelligent. She is a leader among the fighters going against the First Order.

24. Cruella De Vil

Disney character Cruella De Vil from 101 Dalmatians. Photo: @cruella_de_vil1961 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cruella De Vil is the lead antagonist of the animated film 101 Dalmatians. Her popularity rose when she decided to make a coat out of 99 Dalmatian puppies. Cruella De Vil will go to any length to get what she wants.

25. Vanellope Von Schweetz

Disney character Vanellope Von Schweetz from Wreck-It Ralph. Photo: @bluefaithe on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Vanellope Von Schweetz is the deuteragonist in the film Wreck-It Ralph, voiced by Sarah Silverman. She is initially the princess of the Sugar Rush game but decides she doesn't want to be referred to as a princess. Although her throne is taken, she gets the courage to take advantage of her glitch nature against her enemies.

26. Kim Possible

Kim Possible from the animated film Kim Possible. Photo: @flaxig on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kim Possible is one well-balanced teenager. She will go to any length to stop any crime she encounters. She also has immense powers and bravery not seen in many teenagers.

27. Judy Hopps

Judy Hopps from Zootopia. Photo: @daysineyyy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Officer Judy Hopps is one of the leading protagonists in Zootopia. The rabbit officer is determined to protect her town. She is unafraid of facing anyone, including the government and criminal gangs.

28. Minnie Mouse

Disney character Minnie Mouse from Mickey Mouse. Photo: @ryota_characters on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Although most people know her boyfriend, the iconic cartoon Mickey Mouse, Minnie's presence has been felt all through. She has evolved over the years, and viewers have seen her being vocal when she needs to. Many young girls have identified with this character since the beginning.

29. Ursula

Ursula from The Little Mermaid. Photo: @_disneymania_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ursula, famously known as the Sea Witch, is the main antagonist of the anime film The Little Mermaid. She is half human and half octopus and performs marine magic.

30. Tinker Bell

Disney character Tinker Bell. Photo: @enchanted_disneyy on Instagram (modified by author

Source: UGC

Tinker is only a few inches tall but can make others happy. Her zeal and cute personality automatically wow the audience. Tinker is also skilled, gifted, and talented.

31. Dory

Disney character Dory. Photo: @chainsxwsmile on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This famous character appears in the animated adventure film Finding Nemo. She is always ready to face anything with a cheerful heart. Although she forgets things, her optimism and relentlessness have made many people look up to her.

32. Marnie Piper

Disney character Marie Piper from Halloweentown. Photo: @marnie.piper_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Marnie Piper, played by Kimberly J. Brown, is the main protagonist of the Halloweentown movie series. The girl is obsessed with Halloween, although her mother detests it. She discovers she is half human and half witch and demonstrates the importance of fighting for what you believe in.

33. Penny Proud

Disney character Penny Proud from The Proud Family. Photo: @its.divine.arts on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Penny Proud is the central protagonist of The Proud Family franchise. The teenager is talented in singing and dedicated to her schoolwork. Despite the restrictions from her family, she is focused on her goals.

Disney has numerous movies and shows that have entertained fans for decades. The shows have introduced female characters who have shown that women can get things done. They are intelligent, brave, and powerful. The above is a list of female Disney characters who are society's role models.

Legit.ng published an article about official Disney princes. Most Disney shows have princes and princesses. A prince is usually the lead character in Disney love stories. They are every girl's dream and are adored by princesses.

Disney fans have enjoyed the different love stories that involve a prince and a princess. They are entertaining and create a fantasy of what love should be. Find out more about Disney princes and what shows they are on.

Source: Legit.ng