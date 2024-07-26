A Nigerian man has shared his experience travelling around the world after visiting multiple countries

The man who is a tourist and a travel enthusiast said he has travelled to 124 countries and he uses his Nigerian passport

The man said he once paid N7.3 million for an air ticket when he travelled from Lagos, Nigeria to Kyiv, Ukraine

A Nigerian man who has travelled to many countries of the world has shared his experience.

The man who is a tourist said he first travelled abroad in 1998 when he visited South Africa.

The man said he has visited 124 countries and he uses his Nigerian passport as part of his travel documents. Photo credit: LegitTv and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

Since then, he has made travelling his hubby and he has become a known tourism enthusiast.

McDolly Ogundana said using his Nigerian international passport to travel around the world gives him joy.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Travelling with Nigerian international passport

McDolly said despite the weakness of the Nigerian international passport, he has used it as part of his travel document to travel to 124 countries of the world.

He said he does not possess a passport from any other country as he is using tourism to promote the Nigerian passport.

"I don't have to use any European passport, I don't have to change my nationality. It feels good to travel with my Nigerian passport and still go to anywhere I want to go to. And if I can do it, anyone can do it. Last year in December, I was in Japan for two days. All the way from the airport till I got in, it was respect. From the immigration officers to customs, everyone respected me."

When asked if he still applies for visas or if his Nigerian passport covers him, McDolly said he still goes through the visa process.

He told Legit.ng:

"I go through all the visa processes."

According to McDolly who spoke to Legit.ng in a video, the most expensive air ticket he has ever bought was from Lagos, Nigeria, to Kyiv, Ukraine.

He paid $4,600 (N7.3 million today) for the business class ticket to fly to Kyiv, Ukraine.

He said the cheapest air ticket he ever used was from London to Poland at the cost of $6 (N9,500 today).

Watch the video below:

Lady travels to Ukraine as a tourist

A Nigerian lady is currently touring Cameroon after travelling to the country through the land border.

The lady said she was currently in Limbe, Cameroon and that she was able to withdraw the local currency with her card.

She said she used her Nigerian bank card and showed when she slotted it into an ATM and got cash, which she spent.

Source: Legit.ng