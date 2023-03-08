20 iconic 90s cartoons that will instantly trigger your nostalgia

Growing up in the 90s as a kid, there were few options for TV programs. Kids then watched everything on TV, and cartoons topped the list. These cartoons were not only great for kids but also had enough jokes to keep adults entertained. Discover some of the iconic 90s cartoons that will trigger your nostalgia.

TV shows have changed a lot over time, and the 90s saw a wave of cartoons airing on prime television networks. The 90s kids enjoyed cartoons after school and Saturday morning for hour hours. The creativity of the shows made them a force to be reckoned with among kids. From Doug to Power Puff Girls, here are the 90s cartoons that will take you back.

20 iconic 90s cartoons

Nostalgia is good for the soul, and many 90s cartoons give the audience that restless desire for the past. Here is a list of the best cartoons from the '90s and early 2000s to refresh your memory.

1. The Simpsons

The Simpsons is one of the best 90s cartoons for adults, premiered on 17 December 1989. It is the longest-running animated show that has made the audience laugh, cry and feel love for the last 30 years. From baby boomers to millennials, this show is related to all generations. The series is a funny depiction of the Simpson family and American life. The family comprises Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie.

2. Dexter's Laboratory

Dexter's Laboratory is an American comic science fiction cartoon series that showed on Cartoon Network. The series aired four seasons of 78 episodes from 27 April 1996 to 20 November 2003. The story revolves around a genius boy named Dexter who secretly runs a high-tech lab in his room.

He invents various techniques with his sister Dee Dee who constantly tries to ruin his experiments. He also has a superhero pet monkey which helps him outdo his rivals. This is one of the 90s cartoon shows watched by kids and adults.

3. Batman: The Animated Series

Also known as The Adventures of Batman & Robin, the series is one of the best 90s action cartoons. It is also the best adaptation of Batman. The series graced the screens from 1992 to 1999. Batman's thematic complexity, film-noir aesthetics, and creative presentations are praised. It is the story of Batman, who fights against his enemies to protect the people of Gotham City.

4. Animaniacs

Animaniacs is an American animated comedy series that aired from 1993 to 1998. The story revolves around different characters in different settings, mainly three mini-episodes. It was attractive to kids and adults as creators didn't shy away from satire, pop culture and innuendos directed at adults.

5. X-Men: The Animated Series

The X-Men cartoon was different from the X-Men movie franchise. X-Men: The Animated Series debuted in 1992 and ran five seasons until 1997. The show is about a group of superheroes who strive for equality and peace. This series is a must-watch for comic book lovers and those who enjoy superhero adventure.

6. TaleSpin

TaleSpin is an American animated TV show that premiered on the Disney Channel on 7 September 1990. It later began its syndicate run the same year till 8 August 1991. TaleSpin revolves around the adventures of bush pilot Baloo, the bear who owns a cargo freight business. The business, 'Baloo's Air Service', was taken by Rebecca Cunningham for defaulting on delinquent bills with the bank run by the tiger Shere Khan.

7. Rugrats

Rugrats is one of the best 90s cartoon shows. It went on to win over 20 awards, including four Daytime Emmy Awards and six Kids' Choice Awards. The show that aired from 1991 to 1993 also got its star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The show revolves around a group of babies, Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil and Angelica, in their daily lives.

8. The Scooby-Doo Show

This Warner Bros animated series is one of the old cartoons that needs no introduction. The Scooby-Doo Show first aired in 1969 and has been relaunched through several series. The story revolves around Scooby and his gang uncovering supernatural mysteries with a human behind them. Each character is unique, but together they form the best investigative team in history.

9. Courage The Cowardly Dog

Courage the Cowardly Dog is a comedy horror animated series that aired between 1999 to 2002. The series featured Courage, a pink anthropomorphic dog living with an elderly couple, Eustace and Muriel. In every episode, Courage saves the couple from a series of bizarre misadventures that threaten their existence.

10. Powerpuff Girls

Powerpuff Girls is a superhero animated TV show and is one of the best 90s action cartoons. This is the only TV show of the time that propagated feminism. The story follows the famous trio Bubbles, Buttercup and Blossom. The trio were fierce warriors in battle but still cute little girls.

11. Doug

Doug was one of the 1990 cartoons that aired on Nickelodeon. The show aired from 1991 to 1999. It is the story of Doug Funnie, a boy in early adolescence. The series is themed around teenage life, such as fitting in, love interests and self-esteem.

12. Samurai Jack

The animated series aired between 2001 and 2017. It follows the story of Jack, who was sent to the dystopian future ruled by demons after defeating evil Aku. Although the show was for kids, it was dark. Each episode left you on the edge of your seat as Samurai Jack tried to reach his goal.

13. The Jungle Book: Mowgli's Story

The Jungle Book is one of the many adaptions of Rudyard Kipling, and it stands as one of the best 1990 cartoon shows. The show first aired in September 1998. It was fun to watch Mowgli growing up with a pack of wolves in the Indian jungle. With his best friends, bear Baloo and playful panther Bagheera, they get in trouble helping other animals.

14. Captain Planet and The Planeteers

The show is an animated environmentalist superhero series that ran for six seasons. It first premiered on 15 September 1990 and ran for six seasons before wrapping up on 11 May 1996. It revolves around Gaia, the spirit of planet Earth, and five Planeteers with magic rings with the power to control nature. The show was educative on matters of environment and other socio-political issues.

15. Rocko's Modern Life

This animated series aired between 1993 to 1996. It centred around an anthropomorphic wallaby named Rocko. He has his squad comprising Heffer Wolfe, Spunky, and Filburt, a neurotic turtle. The series was dark and mature with adult humour, attracting an older audience.

16. Johnny Bravo

Johnny Bravo is an American animated comedy TV series and one of the best 90s cartoons for adults. The show aired on Cartoon Network between 1995 to 2004. The series tells the story of Jonny Bravo, a coarse, muscular young man who is confident that all women want him. He tries to date them but fails miserably.

17. Duck Tales

Duck Tales is an animated series that aired three seasons from 1987 to 1990. This cartoon is not the typical show you see ducks in ponds picking worms. It is an adventure of three ducklings, Huey, Dewey, Louie, and their money-greedy uncle Scrooge McDuck. The trio thwart the enemy's plans of stealing their uncle's riches.

18. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT)

This is one of the best freaking 1990 cartoon shows ever. The show made turtles cool. The show first debuted in 1987 and ran for almost three decades. The story revolves around the four mutant turtles Leonardo, Raphael, Michaelangelo and Donatello. They were heroes to many back in the day as they spent time in the sewers training to save the day.

19. Hey Arnold!

Hey Arnold! is a comical kid's cartoon that cannot miss on the 90s cartoons list. The show aired on Nickelodeon from 1996 to 2004. The story follows Arnold, a fourth grader living with his grandparents. They live in an inner-city boarding house. It covers different themes of unrequited love, child poverty, parental loss, and stalking.

20. The Centurions

The Centurions is an American science fiction animated television series set in Japan. The show was released in 1986 and followed the conflict between Doc Terror's cyborgs and the Centurions. Doc Terror plans to conquer Earth and enslave its people, but the Centurions thwart his plans.

What was the number one 90s cartoon?

Batman: The Animated Series was the best 90s cartoon. The Emmy Award-winning series premiered in 1992 and had two seasons. However, other people have a different opinion. They believe that Rugrats, The Simpsons, X-Men: The Animated Series, and Animaniacs were the best.

Above are some of the iconic 90s cartoons that will trigger your nostalgia. The 90s was a time that kids enjoyed cartoons as great shows aired on different channels. Some of these cartoons have reruns; you can relive your yesteryears by watching them.

