Two NYSC corps members have taken the internet by storm with their incredible Gwo Gwo Ngwo dance challenge, captured in a video that has since gone viral on TikTok

In the viral clip, the corps members are seen sporting their NYSC uniforms, complete with their distinctive caps, as they break into the energetic dance routine

Despite the presence of moving cars on the road, their focus and effortless execution of the dance have captivated viewers worldwide

NYSC workers join social media challenge. Photo credit: @suzzyherself

Source: TikTok

Gwo gwo ngwo dance challenge

As of the time of publishing the report, the video hundred of likes and comments from people who finds the clip interesting. The video was posted by @suzzyherself.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

MJK said:

“I no just know waiting I wan talk for this one still thinking mood.”

Susan wrote:

“You don tire for my matter.”

Frances_uche:

“This babe.”

Prosper world Erons:

“I was just looking at your white shirt.”

Susan:

“Very white Shay?”

Source: Legit.ng