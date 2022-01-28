Latest Infinix phones and prices in Nigeria: Top 10 newest models

Just like how people got preferences in colours, cars, and outfits, it stretches out to different gadgets like phones and other home appliances. Smart mobile phones such as Infinix are everywhere today and are often come in different brands and models. Here are the top latest Infinix phones and prices in Nigeria.

An illustration bearing 2 Infinix phones on a white surface. Photo: @techsinghbpy

Source: Instagram

Over the last few years, there has been a continuous production of up to date innovative, trendy, and technology-driven smartphones. In this case, Infinix phones are no doubt a must-have. These phones are generally durable, appealing to the eye, and have great features that any smartphone user would fall in love with at first sight.

New Infinix phones and prices in Nigeria

You can now purchase the latest Infinix phones across all stores in Nigeria and even on all online shopping platforms. But, what are the prices of Infinix phones in Nigeria? Below is a list containing the top ten latest Infinix phones in Nigeria.

10. Infinix Hot 10i - ₦56,870

Sample of the Infinix Hot10i. Photo: @grupoglobal5g

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The Hot 10i model has maintained the same body design as the Hot 10 series. One can now purchase it at ₦56,870. The description below shows other incredible features that will prompt you to take it home. Have a look.

Specification data

Display - 6.52 inches IPS LCD Display, 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (-272 ppi)

Operating system - Android 11; XOS 7.5

Processor - Octa-core UNISOC SC9863A (28 nm)

RAM - 2GB

Memory - 32GB, 64GB Built-in Storage up to 128GB Memory Card

Camera - 13 MP + 2 MP Dual Rear

8 MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Scanner (Rear)

4G LTE Network

10W Charger

Battery - Non-Removable Li-Po 6000mAh

9. Infinix Zero 6 - ₦76,000

Sample of the Infinix Zero 6. Photo: @infinixmobiletz

Source: Instagram

The Zero 6 model was the first Infinix smartphone with a Gorilla glass-covered front and rear. Additionally, it has been employed with a gradient skin similar to the Camon 11 series. You can now get it at ₦76,000. Below is a further detailed description of the phone. Have a look.

Specification data

Display - 6.2-inch IPS Display, 1080 x 2160 pixels

Processor- 1.8GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 CPU

RAM - 6GB

Processing system - Android 8.0 Oreo OS

Memory - 64GB Storage with support for memory card up to 128GB

Camera - 24MP + 12MP Dual Rear Camera and 20MP Front Camera

Network - 4G LTE

Fingerprint Sensor (Rear)

USB - Type C

Battery - 3,650 mAh Battery with Fast Charging

8. Infinix S5 Pro - ₦95,500

A sample of the Infinix S5 Pro. Photo: @techyvipra

Source: Instagram

All Infinix mobile phones in the Nigerian market run on Android and are available at Nigeria's leading online shopping stores, like Konga and Jumia.

The Infinix S5 Pro is an upgraded version of Infinix S5. Its colour variants are forest green and violet. The phone features an improved design, processor, and many more incredible features. Below is a further description of the phone. One can now purchase it at ₦95,500. Have a look.

Specification data

Display - 6.53-inch IPS Display and 1080 x 2340 pixels (395 ppi)

Operating system - Android 10

Processor - Octa-core Mediatek Helio P35 Processor

RAM - 4GB / 6GB

Memory - 64GB / 128GB Built-in Storage with Micro-SD Support

Camera - 48MP + 2MP+ QVGA Triple Rear Camera (Alternate Model: with 16MP + 2MP + QVGA)

40MP Front Motorized Popup Camera (Alternate Model: 32MP Camera)

4G LTE

Fingerprint Sensor (Rear)

Battery capacity - 4000 mAh Non-Removable Li-Po

7. Infinix Note 8 - ₦104,500

The Infinix Note 8 phone. Photo: @titipjualRisa

Source: Instagram

Have a look at the description below and check if the new Note 8 matches your preferences, and if it does, you sure have to be ready to spend that extra coin to purchase the phone. Today you can purchase it at ₦104,500.

Specification data

Display - 6.95 inches IPS LCD Display, 720 x 1640 pixels (258 ppi)

Operating system - Android 10, XOS 7.1

Processor - Octa-core Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)

RAM - 6GB

Memory - 128GB Built-in Storage up to 128GB Memory Card

Camera - 64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Quad Rear

16 MP + 2 MP Dual Front Cameras

Fingerprint Scanner (Side)

Network - 4G LTE

Fast Charging 18W

Battery - Non-Removable Li-Po 5200 mAh

6. Infinix Note 10 - ₦104,999

A sample of the Infinix Note 10. Photo: @dee.phones.electronics

Source: Instagram

The Infinix Note 10 design is an upgraded version of Infinix Note 8. It offers its enthusiasts a dual-tone colour system similar to Samsung Galaxy Quantum. In addition, it comes with colour options of grey, green, and blue. It goes for ₦104,999. Below is a further description of the specification data, have a look.

Specification data

Operating system- Android 10.0, XOS 6.0

Display - 6.95-inch IPS Infinity-O Display, a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels, and 20.5:9 Aspect Ratio, 480 nits

Camera - 48MP + 2MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera and 16MP Front Camera

Processor - Octa-core Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)

RAM - 4GB / 6GB

Memory - 64GB / 128GB Built-in Storage, Up to 2TB Memory Card

DTS Audio (Dual Speakers)

Fingerprint Sensor (Side-Mounted)

Face Unlock

Gesture Control

18W Fast Charging Capacity (Super Charge 3.0)

Battery capacity - 5000 mAh (Non-Removable Li-Po Battery)

5. Infinix Note 10 Pro - ₦127,999

Compared to Note 10, the Pro version has a more premium package that includes a capable processor, more RAM, and many more features. Get it today at ₦127,999. Have a look at the description below and find out whether the Infinix phone price aligns with the elements. Have a look.

Specification data

Display - 6.95-inch IPS LCD Display, 1080 x 2460 Pixels, ~387 PPI, 90Hz Refresh Rate

Operating system - Android 11, XOS 7.6

Processor - Mediatek Helio G95

RAM - 6GB / 8GB

Camera - 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear

16MP Front Camera

Memory - 128GB / 256GB Built-in Storage, with SD-Card support for UP to 2 Terabyte

DTS Audio (Dual Speakers)

Fingerprint Sensor (Side-Mounted)

Face Unlock

18W Fast Charging Capacity (X-Charge)

Battery - 5000 mAh Non-Removable Li-Po

4. Infinix Note 11 Pro - ₦138,000

A sample of the Infinix Note 11 Pro. @raqamitv

Source: Instagram

If you are a lover of the Note 10 Pro, be sure to also add Note 11 Pro to your list of the latest phones in Nigeria. Taking a tour of the chassis, it is on the rear panel that disparity lies with the camera module slightly redesigned in a mountainous arrangement. Below is a detailed description of the Note 11 Pro. You can purchase it now at around ₦138,000. Have a look.

Specification data

Display - 6.95-inch IPS LCD, 1080 x 2460 Pixels, ~387 PPI, 120Hz Refresh Rate

Operating system - Android 11, XOS 8

Processor - Mediatek Helio G96

RAM - 8GB

Camera - 64MP + 13MP + 2MP Triple Rear

16MP Front Camera

Memory - 128GB Built-in Storage, with SD-Card support for UP to 2 Terabyte

Fingerprint Sensor (Side-Mounted)

Face Unlock

Fast Charging (33W Capacity)

Battery - 5000 mAh (Non-Removable Li-Po)

3. Infinix Zero 8 - ₦150,000

A sample of the Infinix Zero 8. Photo: @infinixmobilekenya

Source: Instagram

If you are an Infinix enthusiast, Zero 8 is just the phone you need. You can now get on any dealer shop in Nigeria at ₦150,000. Read on to find a more detailed description of the phone.

Specification data

Display - 6.85-inch IPS TFT Display, 1080 x 2160 Pixels, 90Hz Refresh Rate, (392 PPI)

Processor - Octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T (12 nm)

RAM - 8GB

Operating system - Android 10, XOS 7

Memory- 128GB Built-in Storage, with SD-Card Support

Camera - 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear

48MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera

4G LTE

Fingerprint Sensor (Side Mounted)

Fast Charging (33W Capacity)

Baterry - 4500 mAh Non-Removable Li-Po

2. Infinix Zero X - ₦155,000

Sample of the Infinix Zero X phone. Photo: @phonelectrics

Source: Instagram

A little more upgraded from Zero 8, it has an improved processor, display and many more incredible features for its enthusiasts. Purchase it now at ₦155,000. Have a look at a further description of the phone below.

Specification data

Display - 6.67-inch AMOLED Display, 1080 x 2400 Pixels, 120Hz Refresh Rate, (~395 PPI)

Processor - Octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 (12 nm)

RAM - 8GB

Memory - 128GB Built-in Storage

Operating system - Android 11, XOS 7.6

Camera- 64MP + 8MP + 8MP Triple Rear

16MP Dual Front Camera

4G LTE

Fingerprint Sensor (under display, optical)

Fast Charging (45W Capacity)

Battery - Non-Removable 4500 mAh Li-Po

1. Infinix Zero X Pro - ₦195,500

Infinix Zero X Pro is an upgraded version of Infinix Zero X, and it is the latest Infinix phone in Nigeria. The only notable difference is the colour variants. While the Zero X is available in Nebula black and starry silver, its upgraded version has an added colour, Tuscany brown. Today, you can purchase it at ₦195,500.

Below is a further description of Infinix Zero X Pro, have a look.

Specification data

Display - 6.67-inch AMOLED Display, 1080 x 2400 Pixels, 120Hz Refresh Rate, and 395 PPI

Processor - Octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 (12 nm)

RAM - 8GB

Memory - 128GB Built-in Storage

Operating system - Android 11, XOS 7.6

Camera - 64MP + 8MP + 8MP Triple Rear

16MP Dual Front Camera

4G LTE

Fingerprint Sensor (under display, optical)

Fast Charging (45W Capacity)

Battery - Non-Removable 4500 mAh Li-Po

There is nothing more refreshing than owning a nice Infinix phone. We hope you are now equipped with the necessary information on the latest Infinix phones and prices in Nigeria as of 2022.

READ ALSO: 150+ top Igbo names for boys and their meanings: unique names for your baby boy

Legit.ng has recently reported about Igbo names for boys and their meanings. Naming not only declares one identity but also expresses the bearer's unique self. Igbo people are an ethnic group occupying the southeastern and present-day south-central of Nigeria

Are you expecting a baby boy, or rather a set of twins? Well, look no further. In this article, you will find beautiful Igbo names for boys and their meanings. Read on to find out.

Source: Legit.ng