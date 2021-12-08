Erica Peeples’ biography: age, height, family, movies and TV shows

Having several years of acting experience and meeting passionate people have made Erica Peeples own her acting skills. Her enthusiasm for acting has led her to appear in many TV shows and movies.

The actress in a red dress. Photo: @ericapeeples

Source: Instagram

Who is Erica Peeples? She is a renowned American actress, poet, and dancer. She is known for appearing in the movie True to the Game, in which she plays Gena Rollins. Her bio has all you need to know about her.

Profile summary

Full name: Erica Peeples

Erica Peeples Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 22 May 1984

22 May 1984 Erica Peeples' real age: 37 years (as of 2021)

37 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign : Gemini

: Gemini Place of birth: Mt. Clemens, Michigan, USA

Mt. Clemens, Michigan, USA Current residence: Los Angeles, USA

Los Angeles, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African- American

African- American Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet: 5' 4"

5' 4" Height in centimetres: 163

163 Weight in pounds: 128

128 Weight in kilograms: 58

58 Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour: Black

Black Mother: Anndera

Anndera Father: Richard

Richard Relationship status: Single

Single Education: Juilliard School and Mount Clemens High School

Juilliard School and Mount Clemens High School Occupation: Actress, poet, and dancer

Actress, poet, and dancer Net worth : $1 million - $5 million

: $1 million - $5 million Instagram: @ericapeeples

Erica Peeples' biography

Where is Erica Peeples from? The famous actress hails from a small town called Mount Clemens, a metropolis suburb in Detroit, Michigan, and she is of African-American ethnicity.

She is an American national who grew in a home with Christian values. Her family helped propel her to new heights in the acting scene.

She is a graduate of Mount Clemens High School in Michigan, the United States.

How old is Erica Peeples?

The TV celebrity was born on 22 May 1984, therefore as of 2021, Erica Peeples' age is 37 years.

When is Erica Peeples' birthday? Her birthday happens on 22 May every year. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Erica Peeples' family

Who are Erica Peeples' parents? Her mother, Anndera Peeples, is a life coach & motivational speaker in Michigan, while her father is Richard Peeples. Erica Peeples' parents separated around 2005 but are still connected to their children.

Not much is known about Erica Peeples' father. However, on Father's Day, Peeples shared a picture of her and her dad with the following caption:

Happy Father's Day to the most amazing man that I've ever known.

Her parents also appeared together during the premiere of the movie True to the Game in 2017. She is featured in the film as Gena Hollins.

Erica and her parents. Photo: @ericapeeples

Source: Instagram

Erica and her brother, Anton, indicated that their family consists of 12 members in an interview. Yet, according to her mother's Instagram profile, she is a mother of four. As a result, the exact number of her family members is not known.

Career

Her mother started nurturing her acting talent by enrolling her in a drama school. Immediately after high school, she enrolled at Juilliard School in New York City, from which she graduated.

She took various theatre roles after graduating and joined Mosaic Theater Company. She went on to have a successful acting career.

In 2015, she featured in one of the episodes of Vicious, a TV series where she plays Jaelyn. Her fame skyrocketed after that, and in 2019 she landed another acting role in the film Fall Girl, in which she plays Lexy.

Erica Peeples' movies and TV shows

Over the last few years, she has appeared in several films and TV series. Here is a list of the movies and series she starred in:

2021: True to the Game 3 as Gena

as Gena 2020: Trigger as Carmen

as Carmen 2021: Flint Tale as Poppy

as Poppy 2020: True to the Game 2 as Gena Rollins

as Gena Rollins 2019: Gully as Mrs Burnett

as Mrs Burnett 2019: Fall Girls as Lexy

as Lexy 2017: True to the Game as Gena Rollins

as Gena Rollins 2007: Fighter as AJ.

as AJ. 2009: Today's Special as Waitress

as Waitress 2009: Return to the Doghouse as Judge 3

as Judge 3 2022: On Ten as District Attorney

as District Attorney 2021: Vicious as Jaelyn

as Jaelyn 2020-2021: All American as Mo

as Mo 2020: Stuck with You as Renee

as Renee 2007: Law & Order: Criminal Intent as Samantha Joosten

Erica Peeples attends the Affinity Nightlife's after-party for the 71st EMMY Awards at HYDE Sunset: Kitchen + Cocktails on 22 September 2019, in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

The True to the Game star is also set to feature in several other movies scheduled for 2022. They include:

Trophy Wife As Toni Carter

As Toni Carter Havin Thangs as Andrea

as Andrea Survival as Vanessa Tubman

as Vanessa Tubman Men of the House as Aurora

Who is Erica Peeples' husband?

Is Erica Peeples married? No, the actress is not married and is single as of 2021. However, she has been in two known relationships. She has reportedly dated Jeremy Meeks and Qux Rio.

How tall is Erica Peeples?

Erica Peeples' height is 5 feet and 4 inches (163 cm ), and she weighs approximately 127 pounds. Unfortunately, other Erica Peeples' measurements remain unknown. She has dark brown eyes and black hair.

Erica Peeples' net worth

According to NewsUnzip, the actress's net worth is between $1 million and $5 million. Her source of wealth is primarily attributed to her acting career.

Erica Peeples started nurturing her acting career at an early age. She also loves poetry and writes poems when not making films.

