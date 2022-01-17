Cristina Villegas’ biography: age, height, boyfriend, net worth

Who is Cristina Villegas? She is an ex-str*pper, model and social media influencer. She is also a YouTuber, and her vlogs mainly feature fashion designs, makeups, exercise instructions and challenges.

A photo of the model in a brown dress. Photo: @cristina.villegas

Source: Instagram

Cristina started her YouTube channel in 2013 and currently has more than a million subscribers. Find out more about her here.

Personal summary

Full name: Cristina Villegas

Cristina Villegas Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 14 January 1999

14 January 1999 Age: 23 (as of 2022)

23 (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, USA

Chicago, Illinois, USA Current residence: Chicago, Illinois, USA

Chicago, Illinois, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mexican-Irish

Mexican-Irish Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet: 5'3"

5'3" Height in centimetres: 160

160 Weight in kilograms: 57

57 Weight in pounds: 125

125 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Siblings: Lisa O'Donnell and Kristen Velarde

Lisa O'Donnell and Kristen Velarde Relationship status: Single

Single Occupation: Model and social media influencer

Model and social media influencer Net worth: $100k to $1 million

$100k to $1 million YouTube: Cristina Villegas

Cristina Villegas Instagram: @cristina.villegas

Cristina Villegas' biography

The social media influencer was born in 1999 in Chicago, Illinois, United States of America. The American YouTuber has two sisters, namely Lisa O'Donnell and Kristen Velarde.

She is of Mexican-Irish ancestry and an American national.

How old is Cristina Villegas?

The YouTuber poses for a photo in long black boots and blue jeans. Photo: @cristina.villegas

Source: Instagram

The model was born in 1999. Therefore, as of 2022, Cristina Villegas' age is 23 years.

When is Cristina Villegas birthday?

She celebrates her birthday on 14 January every year. Cristina Villegas' zodiac is Capricorn.

Did Cristina Villegas go to college?

The model has not revealed whether she did or did not attend college.

Career

Initially, she was an er*tic dancer at a nightclub. She later joined YouTube on 2 August 2013 but began uploading content in 2016.

Ever since her debut, she has produced more content about fashion, her career as a str*pper, hair and makeup tutorials, cosmetic surgery, and luxury hauls. Her channel currently has 1.76 million subscribers.

The YouTuber is also an entrepreneur. She owns a clothing line called Tina V Dancewear.

Where does Cristina Villegas work?

According to her YouTube profile, she considers herself as an ex-str*pper and a full-time YouTuber.

Who is Cristina Villegas' boyfriend?

The model has not disclosed anything about her current relationships. She, however, described how her dating life has been in a video she posted titled Str*pping & dating my truth.

What is Cristina Villegas' height?

The social media influencer is 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm), and she weighs 125 pounds (57 kgs).

What is Cristina Villegas' net worth?

The model poses for a photo. @cristina.villegas

Source: Instagram

According to Celebs Money, her net worth is estimated to be between $100 thousand to $1 million. However, this information is not from a verified source.

Social media presence

Besides YouTube, she is also popular on Instagram. She runs two accounts, one for her clothing line named @tinavdancewear and the other one is her official page, where she has 498 thousand followers.

Where does Cristina Villegas live?

The young YouTuber currently resides in Chicago, Illinois.

Cristina Villegas is a dedicated individual who will stop at nothing to achieve her ambitions. She not only creates vlogs, but she also interacts with her audience and offers advice on a variety of topics.

