Famous Hollywood actor Will Smith thanked his stars for an experience of a lifetime as he visited some unusual buildings in the world

He visited the ruins of the ancient city of Hegra and the world's largest mirrored building in Saudi Arabia

The famous American celebrity shared photos and videos of his excursion on his Instagram page, which attracted several positive responses from netizens

American Hollywood actor Will Smith had the time of his life when he visited Saudi Arabia and explored some of their out-of-the-ordinary buildings.

Will Smith visits unusual buildings in Saudi Arabia. Photo credit: willsmith and People

The celebrity took to his Instagram page to post photos and videos of his visit to the ancient city of Hegra and the world's largest mirrored building in Saudi Arabia. He captioned the Instagram post with the following:

WOW. This was a whirlwind trip of 1sts. My first time to a camel race, my first time seeing the ancient remains of Hegra, my first time to the world’s largest mirrored building, and then topping it off at F1!

Will Smith confessed that many of his experiences on the trip to Saudi Arabia were his first and mentioned some entities he was grateful for.

Watch the video below.

The largest mirrored building in the world that Will Smith visited is called the Maraya Concert Hall and has been recognised by the Guinness World Records as such. The mirrored glass building covers about 9,740 square metres of space.

Netizens react to Will Smith's Instagram post.

Several netizens were happy that the actor was having a good time in Saudi Arabia and took to the post's comments to share their thoughts. Legit.ng compiles some responses below.

Jatmme said:

Will you take me to travel with you? Amazing

ilariasachini commented:

You seem happy and relaxed, and I love that! Enjoy yourself and move on. I can't wait for Bad Boys 4

jetlbrown2016 remarked:

Fan for life. Wishing you the very best! I will be there for your next book, next movie - anything you do, really

