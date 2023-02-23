100+ pop culture trivia questions and answers: from the 90s till now

How well do you know pop culture? Pop culture trivia questions and answers will help you gauge your understanding of the entertainment industry. Many things have happened in the industry over the years worth knowing. With pop culture trivia questions and answers, you and your friends can have fun while learning about some of the things that have happened in the entertainment industry.

Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Pop culture has evolved since the 90s, and there is a lot of information about movies, music, and celebrities that you should know. These pop culture trivia questions and answers from different timelines are the best way to know how conversant you are with the culture.

90s pop culture trivia questions and answers

The 1990s saw a tremendous introduction of many things in the entertainment industry. It was a time that many entertainers emerged with different styles making the period a defining moment in pop culture. Here are trivia questions and answers to remind you of the good old days.

Photo: pexels.com, @leventsimsek (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What band did Zac, Isaac, and Taylor form and peak at the top of the charts in 1997 with the hit single MMMBop ? Hanson

? Hanson What year did Princess Diana perish in a Paris traffic crash? 1997

What dance craze was popularised by Los Del Mar in the 1990s? Macarena

What Nickelodeon animated show starred Tommy, Chuckie, and Angelica? Rugrats

What snack was the most effective for applying to your fingers and creating witch fingernails? Bugles

Which television show’s theme song began with the following line, " Where has predictability gone? ” Full house

” Full house What is the title of the first instalment of R. L. Stine’s Goosebumps series? Welcome to Dead House

series? What plush toys did Ty Inc. sell that took over the world of toys in the 1990s? Beanie Babies

What film won the Best Picture award at the Oscars in 1999? American Beauty

What hip-hop group won the 1993 Grammy for the Best New Artist? Arrested Development

What was the haircut named after a character on the hit show Friends ? The Rachel

? The Rachel Who originally recorded Whitney Houston’s 1992 hit song, I Will Always Love You ? Dolly Parton

? Dolly Parton What was the best-selling console of the 90s? Sony Playstation

What 1996 movie featured Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes? Space Jam

What were the two most popular American wrestling organizations in the 90s? WWF and WCW

What politician had a saxophone performance on the Arsenio Hall Show? Bill Clinton

What 90s film was the first to be fully made by computer animation? Toy Story

Who were the two actors that voiced the character of Simba in Lion King ? Jonathan Taylor-Thomas and Matthew Broderick

? Jonathan Taylor-Thomas and Matthew Broderick Mike Tyson bit off a portion of whose ear during a boxing match? Evander Holyfield

What fashion label fired Marc Jacobs for his infamous grunge collection in 1992? Jerry Ellis

What was the real name of singer Courtney Love? Courtney Michelle Harrison

What was the name of the man dubbed the Unabomber by the FBI? Theodore John Kaczynski

What Green Day's album was released in 1994? Dookie

What future Oscar winner appeared in Beverly Hills, 90210 during the 1997-1998 television season? Hilary Swank

during the 1997-1998 television season? Hilary Swank Who was the rapper that won a Grammy for the popular song U Can’t Touch This ? MC Hammer

? MC Hammer What was the second highest-grossing film of the 1990s? Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace

Tom Hanks was featured in what hit movie in the 90s? Forrest Gump

2000s pop culture trivia questions and answers

What entertainment facts do you remember from the 2000s? To have fun and recall some of the happenings in the 2000s, here are pop culture trivia questions to try.

Photo: pexels.com, @dids (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In 2004, what popular ABC TV show began with Jack opening his eyes on a mysterious beach amidst a plane crash? Lost

Don't Cha and Stickwitu were 2000s hits from what feline girl group fronted by Nicole Scherzinger? The Pussycat Dolls

and were 2000s hits from what feline girl group fronted by Nicole Scherzinger? The Pussycat Dolls Nathalia Ramos, Skyler Shaye, Logan Browning, and Janel Parrish starred in a 2007 film based on what line of fashion-forward kids' dolls? Bratz

The American version of the show The Office premiered on NBC in 2005. The show takes place in which Pennsylvania city? Scranton

premiered on NBC in 2005. The show takes place in which Pennsylvania city? Scranton In which 2009 rom-com does Sandra Bullock, who plays a boss, force her assistant, played by Ryan Reynolds, to marry her so she can avoid deportation? The Proposal

Meredith and Olivia are two of the cats owned by what popular singer born in 1989? The pets are named after leading ladies from Grey's Anatomy and Law & Order: SVU . Taylor Swift

and . Taylor Swift Besides Britney, who else did Madonna kiss on stage at an award show in 2003? Christina Aguilera

What was the name of Nicole Richie & Paris Hilton's reality show? The Simple Life

In 2001, when asked about her pop rival, Mariah Carey stated, "I don't know her," who was she referring to? Jennifer Lopez

Who was Lauren Conrad's enemy in Laguna Beach ? Kristen Cavallari

? Kristen Cavallari Who once said, "I don't like good-looking guys; I like them skinny and pale like they're dying." Nicole Richie

What band was Gwen Stefani a part of before launching her solo career? No Doubt

What boy band was Nick Carter a member of? The Backstreet Boys

Which famous girl group began under the name Girls Tyme? Destiny's Child

What brand popularized velour tracksuits? Juicy Couture

Which movie starlet was arrested in 2001 for shoplifting jewellery? Winona Ryder

What year was the Twilight movie released? 2008

movie released? 2008 Which contestant did David Archuleta lose American Idol to in 2008? David Cook

Which former American Idol contestant released a song about her hazel eyes in 2004? Kelly Clarkson

Who was the star of the first Pirates of the Caribbean movie released in 2003? Johnny Depp

movie released in 2003? Johnny Depp What 2000s rock band had a breakout hit with their song Sugar, We’re Going Down ? Fall Out Boy

? Fall Out Boy What American reality TV series centred around a family did Ryan Seacrest create? Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Who is the actress that starred opposite Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman, and Eva Longoria in the TV show, Desperate Housewives ? Marcia Cross

? Marcia Cross What singer was introduced to the world with the hit song Just Dance ? Lady Gaga

? Lady Gaga What medical drama that started in the 2000s is still on television today? Grey’s Anatomy

2010s pop culture trivia questions and answers

What can you remember in the entertainment sector that happened in the 2010s? There is much to learn from pop culture trivia questions and answers about celebrities, best music, TV shows, and awards in the 2010s.

Photo: pexels.com, @markusspiske (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who performed the song Happy ? Pharrell Williams

? Pharrell Williams In 2012 which iconic female performer died in her bathtub? Whitney Houston

In which year was Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Beiber's hit Despacito released? 2017

released? 2017 In 2012 which popular house music group announced they were splitting up? Swedish House Mafia

Carly Rae Jepsen made it to number one on the charts in 2012 with what song? Call Me Maybe

The Bones of What You Believe was the 2013 debut album from which band? CHVRCHES

was the 2013 debut album from which band? CHVRCHES In 2015, which One Direction member announced that he was leaving the group? Zayn Malik

In 2012, the music video of which song was the first clip to ever reach 1 billion views on YouTube? Gangnam Style

Random Access Memories is the 2013 comeback album for which EDM duo? Daft Punk

is the 2013 comeback album for which EDM duo? Daft Punk Alex Turner is the lead singer of which British band based in Sheffield? Arctic Monkeys

What song sparked the Mannequin Challenge that was popular in 2016? Black Beatles by Rae Sremmurd

by Rae Sremmurd What 2018 Netflix show was adapted from a book of the same name? The Haunting of Hill House

Who did Forbes name the youngest self-made billionaire ever in 2019? Kylie Jenner.

name the youngest self-made billionaire ever in 2019? Kylie Jenner. What movie in 2019 topped Avatar as the highest-grossing film of all time? Avengers: Endgame

Which hard seltzer did America face a shortage of in 2019? White Claw

What creepy TV show took over Netflix between 2010 and 2017? Stranger Things

Who was crowned winner of the X-Factor in 2015? Louisa Johnson

Music icon Prince died in 2016. How old was he? 57

Can't Do Without You is a hit track from which Caribou's album? Our Love

is a hit track from which Caribou's album? Our Love In 2018 which popular Swedish DJ famous for hits such as Wake Me Up died by killing himself? Avicii

died by killing himself? Avicii Anthony Gonzalez is the frontman of which band? M83

When I Get Home is the 2019 album by Beyonce's sister. What's her name? Solange

is the 2019 album by Beyonce's sister. What's her name? Solange Which member of Slayer died from cirrhosis of the liver in 2013? Jeff Hanneman

Which teen rock band announced an indefinite hiatus in 2013? Jonas Brothers

Who won Top Male Artist at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards? Justin Bieber

2020s pop culture questions and answers

A lot has already happened in the entertainment industry, yet the 2020s is not even halfway. Below are music, artists, movies, and celebrity trivia questions and answers to keep you up-to-date about the entertainment industry.

Photo: pexels.com, @francescoungaro (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What superstar did Britney Spears collaborate with to record the 2021 hit Hold Me Closer , marking her first song release since her conservatorship ended? Elton John

, marking her first song release since her conservatorship ended? Elton John Who played the role of Elvis Presley in the 2022 film Elvis directed by Baz Luhrmann? Austin Butler

directed by Baz Luhrmann? Austin Butler Which comedian did Will Smith infamously slap at the 2022 Academy Awards? Chris Rock

What year did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step down as senior royals and left the Royal Family? 2020

What is the name of the 2020 true crime documentary that featured Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin? Tiger King

What A-list actor reprised his lead role as Maverick in the 2022 Top Gun sequel? Tom Cruise

sequel? Tom Cruise Who took over Wendy Williams’ coveted daytime talk show spot in 2022? Sherri Shepherd

Which Friends star released a memoir in 2022? Matthew Perry

What Olympian voluntarily dropped out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics? Simone Biles

How much money was Amber Heard ordered to pay Johnny Depp during their contentious 2022 defamation trial? $10.35 million

What was Netflix’s most streamed show in 2020? The Office

Who performed at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show? Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

Who did Jada Pinkett Smith reveal she had an entanglement with? August Alsina

Which celeb said this about COVID-19: " It's a virus. I get it, I respect it "? Vanessa Hudgens

"? Vanessa Hudgens Who tweeted this? "Hi, Chance the Rapper. If you are obviously a rapper, why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this" Dionne Warwick

Which one of the four original Se* and the City stars refused to sign on for the rebooted television series in 2021? Kim Cattrall

stars refused to sign on for the rebooted television series in 2021? Kim Cattrall Who was named the best actor in 2020? Joaquin Phoenix

Which movie won the Best Picture award at the Academy Awards show in 2020? Parasite

Who was the top musical artist in 2020? Doja Cat

Justin Bieber's 2021 hit is named by what fruit? Peaches

In 2020, Netflix aired a reality show that required participants to remain celibate. What was it called? Too Hot To Handle

Which artist made history in 2020 as the youngest winner of the Grammys' four main categories? Billie Eilish

Who became the first male co-host of The Talk in 2021? Jerry O'Connell

Every generation experiences a different pop culture depending on the happenings of the period. If you are an ardent follower of pop culture, the above pop culture trivia questions and answers will test how best you are conversant with happenings in entertainment scene. Share them with your friends to know who understands the culture best.

READ ALSO: 100+ funny trivia questions to break out at a party (with answers)

Legit.ng recently published funny trivia questions. A question-answer session at a party can add more fun, and these funny trivia questions are a sure way of bringing more laughter as people think about the answers.

Trivia games test your knowledge on various topics, and it can be enjoyable if you do it with friends at a party. Funny trivia questions deserve funny answers, and these hilarious trivia questions and answers will uplift your mood.

Source: Legit.ng