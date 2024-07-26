Aliko Dangote, Chairman of the Dangote Group, has debunked claims that his refinery is responsible for FX scarcity in Nigeria

Dangote disclosed that the refinery was primarily funded via his company’s resources, with little funding from external sources

He disclosed that the company received about $2.7 billion in loans from the CBN, which would be repaid via dividends and payments

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has disclosed that his company received $2.7 billion in loans from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to finance the refinery.

The Nigerian billionaire disclosed this in a statement at the refinery in Lagos.

Chairman of the Dangote Industries, Aliko Dangote, explains sources funding for the refinery Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

He said that the refinery was funded via his Firm’s resources, with little funding from external sources.

According to him, he chose to sidestep project financing due to the challenges of securing funds from international lenders.

He said the company received an allocation from the CBN amounting to $2.7 billion between 2013 and 2023.

Dangote explained that the apex bank still owes the company about $200 million in forwards, which it has yet to collect.

Dangote promises to refund CBN loans

Dangote said:

“Out of the $2.7 billion we still have more than $200 million of forwards that we’re yet to collect from the CBN. So, it’s the total of $2.5 billion we got from the CBN in real cash which was paid in terms of interest and principal payment.” Dangote said.

Africa’s richest man debunked claims that the refinery is responsible for CBN’s FX account depletion.

He said the funds would be returned to the CBN via dividends and payments as soon as the refinery becomes operational and profitable.

“Dangote Industries, as soon as they get their dividends, are bringing that money back to sell in the local market. They’re bringing that money back into Nigeria.

“There’s no money we’ve taken away from Nigeria. And the one that we took, we’ll return it. So people should understand,” Dangote said.

Dangote fights NNPC, NMDPRA

Reports say the billionaire businessman has been in a row with Nigeria’s oil regulators over the $20 billion refinery.

Dangote accused NNPC officials of operating blending plants in Malta, where they allegedly imported inferior petroleum products into Nigeria with fake certificates.

Last week, Farouk Ahmed, the chief executive officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NMDPRA), accused Dangote and other refineries in Nigeria of producing inferior diesel laced with high sulphur.

The Dangote Refinery Management debunked Ahmed’s statement, saying the facility’s petroleum products are 80% superior to imported ones.

Dangote assured Nigerians that Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol, from the refinery would be available in the Nigerian market in August.

