33 coolest Pokémon ever: best-looking designs that catch the eye

Pokémon is one of the best anime series you will ever watch. One thing that makes it an interesting watch is the multiple creature designs that exist. Which is the coolest Pokémon with the best look?

Pokémon Charizard, Bisharp, and Ceruledge. Photo: @charizardch on Facebook, @vik_works, @tcg.metro on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Pokémon franchise spans multiple movies, games, animated series and more. Throughout these various media, there have been a lot of creatures with striking appearances. Which is the coolest Pokemon among them? Find out below which monsters have eye-catching designs.

33 coolest Pokemon ever

What is the coolest Pokémon? There are many creatures from the franchise that look awesome, and here is a list of Pokémon whose cool designs will amaze you.

1. Charizard

Charizard with its wings and flaming tail. Photo: @media_hoax on Instagram, @charizardch on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

It is a flying Pokémon that first appeared in Gen 1. Charizard is shiny and was revamped to have the black-charcoal version. It has evolved twice, and it is the final form of Charmander. Interestingly, it is the most preferred Pokémon by Champions in the game.

2. Greninja

Greninja in its signature pose. Photo: @GrenKiian on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This bi-pedal frog-like creature is mainly dark blue. It has other notable colours; it has a yellow chest and a triangular-shaped white mark over each side of its eyes. Its eyes are red, and its mouth is behind a large pink tongue. It boasts a high speed with swift movements to evade its enemies and attack them using throwing stars.

3. Lucario

Lucario has a dog-like appearance. Photo: @LucarioCorp, @pokemon.clubx on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lucario has blue and black far with a short round spike at the end of every forepaw. It possesses red eyes, protruded snout, and ears. The monster has two pairs of sharp, pointed teeth on each jaw, cream fur on its chest, and blue fur on its thighs. It has the power to predict the movements of its opponents, and it can evolve into Mega Lucario.

4. Suicune

Suicune with its long mane. Photo: @tyler_grayson_ellis, @devildman on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Suicune is four-legged with a slim body type. It is predominantly blue with white diamond-shaped marks on its face and belly. Notably, it has a long snout and a hexagonal blue crest on its forehead. It can walk across water and also purify it with a single touch.

5. Dialga

Dialga possesses grey shiny sections with light blue stripes. A fin-like structure is on its back, a blue crest on its forehead, and three spines behind its neck. It symbolises time in the Pokémon universe, as time started ticking immediately after it was born. Dialga can transform into Origin Forme.

6. Zekrom

Zekrom with blue and yellow lights. Photo: @rgreywind on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This black two-legged creature has close similarities with a dragon. Zekrom has red eyes, horn-like structures, two broad wings and a tail capable of generating power. It is the only Pokemon that can move Bolt Strike by levelling up. It is known to be righteous and destroyed a kingdom whose people were not righteous.

7. Ceruledge

Ceruledge with its blades of fire. Photo: @tcg.metro on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This is one of the best-designed Pokémon; it is mainly black with blue spots on its head, legs, and arms. It has pink eyes and sword-like structures in place of its hands. Ceruledge is highly determined to win battles. It directs bitterness and regrets into the swords to hurt its enemies.

8. Bisharp

Bisharp lives up to its name. Photo: @vik_works on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

It is also called Sword Blade Pokémon and presents a unique design. Its round, red-black head is covered in a war helmet with disc-shaped blades on its torso. It controls a pack of Pawniards and fights other Bisharp to rule over the pack. It transforms from Pawniard into Kingambit.

9. Luxray

Luxray has a lion-inspired look. Photo: @vik_works, @dis.trackers on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Luxray, also known as Gleam Eyes Pokémon, evolves from Luxio into Shinx and looks like a lion. A significant part of its body is covered in black fur, and spots on its face, hind legs, and torso are blue. It has X-ray vision that enables it to see through things. It requires electricity to power its eyesight.

10. Arceus

It has an androgynous appearance and resembles a qilin. The tips of its four-pointed feet have gold hooves, and it has a grey face with green eyes. It is believed that it created the Pokemon universe using its 1000 arms. Arceus has 18 different forms.

11. Solgaleo

Solgaleo is another lion-adjacent creature. Photo: @rgreywind on Instagram, @LoinOfTheSun on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Solgaleo has a head like a sun and a body like a lion. Its body can save massive amounts of energy, which makes it glow like a sun. Its other form makes it glow in yellow colours while also opening its third eye. Solgaleo’s original form, Cosmoem, evolved into many forms, including Cosmog and Lunala.

12. Gyarados

Gyarados resembles a limbless dragon. Photo: @PogoWorldwideFB on X (formerly Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This hot-tempered Pokémon has a serpentine body covered with scales. It has a blue body with a yellow underbelly, a wide mouth, and four sharp, pointed teeth protruding. It has red eyes and a blue crest on its head. The creature can evolve into Mega Gyarados.

13. Corviknight

Corviknight looks like an armoured raven. Photo: @JustAnimeNetwork, @Corviknight on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This cool Pokémon shares multiple similarities to a raven. It is black with different colouration on its lower beak and legs and has a crown-like crest. Corviknight is the only Pokémon with mirror armour and a Gigantamax form.

14. Raboot

Raboot resembles a moody teenager. Photo: @Kumati.art, @EeveeProject on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This humanoid Pokémon is multi-coloured with thick, fluffy fur covering its body. Its head, hands and tail are greyish-white, and the rest of the body is mainly black with a few spots coloured differently. Roboot has long ears, a small nose, and bright red eyes. It evolves from Scorbunny into Cinderace.

15. Absol

It has been labelled Disaster Pokémon and has evolved into Mega Absol. It is largely white with dark blue spots on its body. Its face looks like a feline with red eyes and a scythe-shaped horn. It resides in the mountains away from civilisation but only appears whenever it detects a looming disaster.

16. Zacian

Zacian has one of the most incredible designs in the franchise. Photo: @SmogonU, @LegendaryHeroesOfGalar on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

It is among the Sword and Shield’s Legendary Pokémon and can evolve into Hero of Many Battles and Crowned Sword. It has yellow eyes, a pink tail and braids. You will notice part of its ear missing and battle scars on the sides of its body. It is skilled at sword fighting and reportedly got its weapon by absorbing metals.

17. Eternatus

Eternatus is also called Gigantic Pokémon with a draconic shape and a skeletal appearance. Its body is dark violet with red spots, and it has a long body and tail comparable to a spinal column. It has a pink core that absorbs and stores energy for its use. Eternatus evolves into Eternamax Eternatus.

18. Rayquaza

Rayquaza is an ancient serpent. Photo: @MelvinChanArt, @BANDAIHobbysite on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This serpent-like Pokémon is similar to a missile. It is primarily green, and its long body has ring-like symbols across it. Rayquaza has a pair of three-clawed hands. It can learn the Dragon Ascent, unlike other Pokémon.

19. Lunala

Lunala is a beautiful bat-like creature. Photo: @rgreywind, @pkdex_daily on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Also referred to as Moone Pokémon, Lunala looks like a skeletal bat. It has dark pink eyes and a blue body. Lunala has massive wings with skin that emits bright and light blue. It evolved from Cosmoem, and it is among the final forms of Cosmog.

20. Squirtle

This Tiny Turtle Pokémon has eyes that appear reddish and has three toes on each of the hands and limbs. It has a brown shell that covers its body and uses it for protection when attacked. It is an excellent swimmer whose mouth can spray foamy water with high precision. It changes to Wartortle and then Blastoise.

21. Zoroark

Zoroark somewhat resembles a fox. Photo: @imdanuki, @sifyro on X (formerly Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This awesome Pokémon is also referred to as Ilusion Fox Pokémon. It is two-legged with a protruded snout and reddish ears, eyes, and mouth. Its upper body has black ruff and thin upper arms. Zoroark uses its illusion to trick people, conceal its home and protect itself from danger.

22. Glastrier

Glastrier is an ice unicorn. Photo: @PokemonGlobalNews on Facebook, @phatmon66 on X (formerly Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Also known as Wild Horse Pokémon, it has a white body with light blue parts. It resembles a horse with ice spikes at the back of its neck and has white pupil-less eyes. Glastrier has massive physical strength and is sometimes known to be aggressive and destructive.

23. Aegislash

Aegislash is a sword and shield. Photo: @ArgaDiamon, @SerebiiNet on X (formerly Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Aegislash looks like a golden sword with a serrated blade. It can change into two Shield Forme and Blade Forme with two cloth-like arms on its sides. Three rings are at the centre of its brown shield, and it possesses powers that can manipulate humans and Pokémon.

24. Rapidash

Galarian Rapidash and regular Rapidash. Photo: @mintknights, @BathyFisher on X (formerly Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Rapidash is among the coolest-looking Pokémon and bears resemblanse to Glastrier. It has a protruding horn at the top of its head. It is named Fire Horse due to its ability to emit flames. Rapidash is agile and can move at high speeds. Other notable features of this creature are its reddish eyes and triangular-shaped ears.

25. Steelix

This Pokémon resembles a snake and has rock-like body sections. It has massive jaws that make its head appear big and has reddish eyes with deep sockets. Steelix evolved from Onix and is well-adapted for digging and, thus, living deep underground.

26. Haxorus

Haxorus looks like a dinosaur. Photo: @RatsuTerra48, @PiplupOfficial on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This bipedal monster has a yellow-green cover with black sections on its torso, tail, and thighs. Its two large tusks look like a pair of axe blades, and it has red eyes with black coloured pupils. Haxorus’ arms are short, with three digits on each of them. Its tusks are so strong and sharp that they quickly cut through metal objects.

27. Xerneas

Xerneas has colourful antlers. Photo: @electric.luxray, @Xerneaspokemon on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Xerneas monster has antlers that change colours depending on whether it's active or neutral. It is called Life Pokémon because it can give immortality and heal.

28. Volcanion

It is a maroon and four-legged creature with protruding ears and blue eyes. Its body is partitioned into three sections, and it can vaporise water it absorbs at high temperatures. It is the only monster that can learn Steam Eruption.

29. Arcanine

Arcanine looks like a mix between a dog and a lion. Photo: @PokedexDaily, @ArcanineThaLegend on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This canine monster has orange skin with black stripes. It resembles a young lion with two sharp teeth extending from its upper jaws. Arcanine is brave and loyal and admired for its high speed.

30. Urshifu

Urshifu looks like a humanoid black bear with muscular limbs, having large paws and sharp claws. Its entire body has black and grey fur, and its primary habitat is the mountains. It can transform into multiple forms.

31. Hitmonchan

Hitmonchan in attack mode. Photo: @ArciaLexander on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Hitmonchan is purely male and does not have a female counterpart. As for its appearance, it bears five horn-like protrusions on its head and dons a light purple apparel. Red boxing gloves cover its hands, and it specialises in punching at a high speed.

32. Machamp

It is human-like in appearance and has four well-muscled arms, two on each side. It has red eyes, greyish-blue skin, and pale-yellow lips. Machamp is known to be a martial arts expert.

33. Zygarde

Zygarde at 10% and 50% Forme. Photo: @RaijinRaikouEN, @TaktiGhoul on X (formerly Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This Pokémon is green and black and appears to have multiple heads and an elongated body. In some cases, if outside elements influence it, its colour changes to red from green.

All Pokémon have unique designs. It might be challenging to pick the coolest Pokémon, but the ones from the list above have eye-catching designs worth noting. Some of them have designs that match their personalities.

Legit.ng recently published a list of Pokémon movies in order. With numerous Pokémon movies released, knowing where to start watching can be confusing. Watching the films in order helps you understand the storyline.

Want to watch Pokémon films but do not know where and how to watch them? Here is a guide for watching Pokémon movies in their release date order.

Source: Legit.ng