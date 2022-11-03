50 best 90s cartoon characters many still love to this day

The 90s cartoon characters are some of the most beloved of all time and certainly some of the most iconic. Many cartoons became part of pop culture, with shows like The Simpson and South Park giving us some of the best 90s cartoon characters of all time. This article contains the best female and male 90s cartoon characters that are still loved and remembered today.

Cartoons became more popular among many children and adults in the 1990s. Some iconic animated characters that arose in the 90s were unique, relatable, and hilarious. The characters have managed to delight viewers across the globe.

Best 90s male cartoon characters

90S cartoon iconic characters existed solely in the decade yet found their way to last by being referenced and cherished even today. Here is a list of the best male cartoon characters of the 90s.

1. Homer Simpson

Homer Jay Simpson is one of the most influential characters in television history and is widely considered an American cultural icon. He is the main character of the American animated sitcom The Simpsons. He is voiced by Dan Castellaneta.

2. Tommy Pickles

Thomas Malcolm Pickles is a fictional lead character of the animated children's TV series Rugrats and All Grown Up. Elizabeth Ann Guttman voiced the character.

3. Spider-Man

Spider-Man is one of the most popular Marvel Comics characters; he is popular among kids and adults. He was voiced by Chris Pine and Jake Johnson in the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in 2018 and first appeared in the anthology comic book Amazing Fantasy.

4. SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants is one of the greatest cartoon characters of all time. He is the protagonist of the American animated TV series SpongeBob SquarePants. He has become popular among children and adults because of his optimism and childlike attitude.

5. Johnny Bravo

Johnny Bravo captured the hearts of ’90s kids everywhere for his absurdity and reliable pop culture references. He is the lead character in the TV series Johnny Bravo. The character is played by Jeff Bennett.

6. Arnold Shortman

Arnold Phillip Shortman is the main protagonist in the Nickelodeon animated television series Hey Arnold! He was created in 1985 by Craig Bartlett and voiced by Lane Toran, Phillip Van D*ke, and Spencer Klein.

7. Rocko

Rocko Rama is the lead protagonist of the animated TV series Rocko's Modern Life, the Netflix special Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling, and the comic book series Rocko. Joe Murrayvoiced created the character, and Carlos Alazraqui provided the voice of the anthropomorphic wallaby.

8. Dexter

Dexter is a fictional character and protagonist of the American animated television series Dexter’s Laboratory. He is a short, enthusiastic boy genius with a secret science laboratory in his room full of inventions. Christine Cavanaugh and Candi Milo voiced the character.

9. Bugs Bunny

Bugs Bunny is an animated cartoon character who has become famous because of his funniest, flippant and breezy personality. He is widely known for his significant roles in the Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies short cartoon films.

10. Joker

Joker is one of the most famous cartoon personalities in popular culture. He has been featured in the greatest comic book villains and fictional characters ever created. The character was created by Bill Finger and Jerry Robinson and voiced by Mark Hamill. His first appearance was in the comic book Batman.

11. Tom Cat

Tom Cat is a 90s fictional character and one of the two titular lead protagonists in Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer's series of Tom and Jerry theatrical animated short films. William Hanna and Joseph Barbera created the character.

12. Stewie Griffin

Stewart Gilligan Griffin is a cartoon character from Family Guy's animated television series. He is voiced by the series creator and designer Seth MacFarlane. He first appeared in Death Has a Shadow in 1999.

13. Bart Simpson

Bartholomew JoJo "Bart" Simpson is best known for appearing in The Simpsons and as part of the Simpson family. He was voiced by Nancy Cartwright and first appeared on TV in Good Night (1987).

14. Chuckie Finster

Charles Crandall Norbert, famously known as Chuckie Finster, is a fictional character in the American animated TV series Rugrats. Nancy Cartwright has voiced him from 2002 to the present.

15. Batman

Batman is among the most superhero and commercially successful characters in popular culture. He was created by artist Bob Kane and writer Bill Finger and first appeared in the American book series Detective Comics in 1939. Batman has been listed among the greatest comic book superheroes and fictional characters ever created.

16. Bender

Bender, his full name Bender Bending Rodríguez is one of the lead characters in the animated TV series Futurama. He was created by the series creators Matt Groening and David X. Cohen and is voiced by John DiMaggio.

17. Mickey Mouse

Mickey Mouse is one of the world’s most recognizable 90s animated cartoon characters created by Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks. Mickey is an anthropomorphic mouse who typically wears red shorts, large yellow shoes, and white gloves.

18. Pinky

Pinky is an animated cartoon character from the TV series Animaniacs. He was featured alongside The Brain in their own spin-off animated TV series, Pinky and the Brain.

19. Doug Funnie

Douglas "Doug" Yancey Funnie was born on 22 August 198022. He is the titular character and chief protagonist of both the Nickelodeon and Disney animated series Doug. He is voiced by Billy West in the Nickelodeon series and Tom McHugh in the Disney series.

20. Leonardo

Leonardo, also known as Leo, is a superhero animated character featured in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics and related media. He is one of the four main protagonists of the franchise. He was created by American comic book artists Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird.

21. Jimmy Neutron

James Isaac Neutron is the titular and lead character in the film Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius and its spin-off Nickelodeon computer-animated TV series The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius. Voiced by Debi Derryberry, he made his first appearance in Runaway Rocketboy! (1998).

22. Peter Griffin

Peter Löwenbräu Griffin, born Justin Peter Griffin, is a fictional character and one of the six main characters of the American animated sitcom Family Guy. He is voiced by Seth MacFarlane and first appeared on television, along with the rest of the Griffin family, in the 15-minute pilot pitch of Family Guy in 1998.

23. Taz

The Tasmanian Devil, commonly referred to as Taz, is an animated cartoon character featured in the Warner Bros. Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies series of cartoons. He was created by Robert McKimson and first appeared in 1954's Devil May Hare.

24. Scrooge McDuck

Scrooge McDuck, or Uncle Scrooge, is a fictional Scottish character created by Carl Barks and first appeared in Christmas on Bear Mountain in 1947.

25. Bob The Builder

Bob the Builder, well-known as Bob, is the main character of the popular TV show Bob the Builder. Depending on the series, he is a general contractor with his own construction yard in Bobsville, Sunflower Valley, Fixham Harbour, or Spring City.

26. Fry

Philip J. Fry, best known by his surname Fry, is a fictional character and the lead character of the animated series Futurama. Fry was created by Matt Groening and David X. Cohen, and he is voiced by Billy West using a version of his own voice as he sounded when he was 25.

27. Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo is the eponymous character and protagonist of the animated TV franchise Scooby-Doo. Joe Ruby. Ken Spears and Iwao Takamoto created the character’s appearance in 1969.

28. Courage

Courage is the protagonist of the animated TV series Courage The Cowardly Dog. He is a pink dog who Muriel Bagge found after he escaped from the Pets of Tomorrow vet clinic in the town of Nowhere, Kansas.

29. The Brain

The Brain is an animated cartoon character from the TV series Animaniacs. He was cast alongside Pinky in their spin-off animated television series, Pinky and the Brain.

30. Maximilian "Max"

Maximilian Goof is an animated cartoon character who is the son of the Disney character Goofy. Created by Michael Peraza Jr. and Robert Taylor, he first appeared in the 1951 short Fathers Are People as Goofy Jr.

31. Kyle Broflovski

Kyle Broflovski is one of the lead characters in the adult animated television series South Park. He is voiced by and loosely based on co-creator Matt Stone.

32. Krusty The Clown

Herschel Shmoikel Pinchas Yerucham Krustofsky, popularly known as Krusty the Clown, is a recurring character on the animated sitcom television series The Simpsons. He was created by Matt Groening and voiced by Dan Castellaneta.

33. Tintin

Tintin is a reporter, adventurer, traveller, and the titular protagonist of the popular comic book series The Adventures of Tintin. Tintin has remained a popular literary figure, with statues and commemorative murals of the character seen throughout Belgium.

34. Eric Cartman

Eric Theodore Cartman, commonly referred to by his surname Cartman is one of the lead characters in the adult animated sitcom South Park, created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

35. Wolverine

Wolverine is a fictional character appearing in American comic books published by Marvel Comics and is mostly associated with X-Men. He first appeared in the comic book series The Incredible Hulk.

Best 90s female cartoon characters

Cartoon characters from the 1990s never really left the television screen. However, nostalgia plays a part in their popularity. Below is a list of the best female cartoons of the 90s.

36. Powerpuff Girls (Blossom, Bubbles, and B*ttercup)

The Powerpuff Girls Blossom, Bubbles, and B*ttercup are the main characters of the TV series Powerpuff Girls with superpowers. They have many adventures while protecting the world from mad scientists, bank robbers, and aliens with the help of their special powers.

37. Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn is one of DC Comics' most prominent and profitable characters and has appeared in many of DC's comic books and adapted in various other media and merchandise. Paul Dini and Bruce Timm created her, and she made her debut appearance in Batman: The Animated Series.

38. Susie Carmichael

Susanna Yvonne Carmichael, popularly known as Susie Carmichael, is a recurring character from the Nickelodeon TV series Rugrats and a lead character in the spin-off series All Grown Up!. She is African-American with black afro-textured hair. The character is voiced by Cree Summer and E. G. Daily.

39. Usagi Tsukino

Usagi Tsukino, widely known as Sailor moon, is a Japanese superheroine and the lead character in the Sailor Moon manga series voiced by Kotono Mitsuishi, Kae Araki, Terri Hawkes, Linda Ballantyne, and Stephanie Sheh.

40. Dee Dee

Dee-Dee is the main character in Dexter's Laboratory TV series. She was voiced by Allison Moore in Seasons 1 & 3 and Kat Cressida in Seasons 2 & 4. She is Dexter's older sister, who is mostly seen destroying or ruining Dexter's lab.

41. Belle

Belle is a popular female cartoon personality who has gained significant popularity because of her bravery, intelligence, and independence personality. She first appeared in Disney's animated film Beauty and the Beast in 1991. Paige O'Hara, Julie Nathanson, and Jodi Benson voiced the character.

42. Lola Bunny

Lola Bunny is a female Looney Tunes cartoon character from Warner Bros. Studios who first appeared as Bugs Bunny’s girlfriend in Space Jam (1996). She is portrayed as an anthropomorphic female rabbit.

43. Dot Warner

Dot Warner is an anthropomorphic cartoon of undetermined species. She is the youngest Warner sibling and one of the protagonists of the TV series Animaniacs and its reboot.

44. Jerry Mouse

Jerry Mouse, originally known as Jinx Mouse, was created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera. She is a fictional character and one of the two titular characters in Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer's series of Tom and Jerry theatrical animated short films.

45. Lisa Simpson

Lisa Marie Simpson, popularly known as Lisa Simpson, is a prominent fictional character known for her appearances in the animated TV series The Simpsons.

46. Marge Simpson

Marjorie Jacqueline "Marge" Simpson is one of the lead characters in the American animated sitcom The Simpsons and part of the eponymous family. Marge was created and designed by cartoonist Matt Groening. Voiced by Julie Kavner, she first appeared on TV in The Tracey Ullman Show short Good Night in 1987.

47. Leela

She is a popular fictional character from the animated TV series Futurama. Matt Groening and David X. Cohen created the character, and Katey Sagal voices her.

48. Daria Morgendorffer

Daria Leona Morgendorffer is a fictional character from the MTV animated series Beavis and B*tt-Head and its spin-off Daria. The character was created and designed by Mike Judge. Tracy Grandstaff voiced her.

49. Eliza Thornberry

Elizabeth "Eliza" Thornberry is the main character of The Wild Thornberrys. She is the second daughter of Sir Nigel and Marianne Thornberry and sister to Debbie Thornberry. She is voiced by Lacey Chabert.

50. Angelica Pickles

Angelica Pickles is a fictional character in the Nickelodeon series Rugrats and All Grown Up!. She was voiced by Cheryl Chase in both the original and reboot version. She is the main antagonist of the TV series.

Throughout TV history, 90s cartoon characters have shined brightly, bringing joy to children and adults because of their humorous, groundbreaking, and subversive personalities. From cool to weird and everything in between, the best fictional cartoon characters will stay in pop culture and our hearts forever.

