Rotimi Amaechi visited Dino Melaye's mansion, stirring conversations on social media

Amaechi's visit to Melaye came days after he visited Atiku Abubakar, the ADC presidential candidate

Nigerians have reacted strongly, questioning Melaye's priorities amidst widespread poverty

Rotimi Amaechi, the former governor of Rivers and ex-Minister of Transportation, has paid a courtesy visit to the mansion of the former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former senator of Kogi West senatorial district, Dino Melaye.

Melaye, who is now a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), shared clips of the visit on his social media page on Monday, July 6, and the former governor of Rivers was seen admiring some of the worldly things in the mansion of the former senator.

Rotimi Amaechi visits Dino Melayo's residence Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Recall that the ADC recently announced Amaechi as its 2027 vice presidential candidate, a declaration he had neither accepted nor denied publicly. However, his visit to Melaye, who has been a strong campaigning of the ADC flagbearer and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, suggested his acceptance. He recently visited Atiku as well.

Nigerians react as Amaechi visits Dino Melaye

Following the sharing of the clip on social media, some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the video and expressed mixed feelings about the development. Below are some of their comments:

Tobi Akinbo J. challenged Melaye to take the former governor to tour his project in Kogi West:

"You didn't take him to see projects you initiated and completed for the betterment of your people, but showing him interior decor and material things. What is an achievement to you, egbon? Look at Senator Natasha's achievements for her community and have some shame."

Babs J Nurain criticised the ADC chieftain:

"What a shame! A show of wealth! When many Nigerians are living in abject poverty. 7 McDonald's restaurants, franchised in the United States of America and not a single Nigerian employee. A show of shame. Trust me, we shall overcome this madness in Nigeria."

Nigerians react as Rotimi Amaechi visits Dino Melaye Photo Credit: @_dinomelaye

Source: Instagram

Olanusi Akintayo alleged that the house is the constituency project of the former senator:

"This house is Dino Melaye's Constituency project for all the periods he spent in the National Assembly (House of Representatives & Senate). Oku ooooo! Omoye!"

Jon took a swipe at the former PDP governorship candidate:

"So which projects did you show him? If you are not shameless, this meeting would have been held in a conference room or event centre you built. But it is being held in your house, which you used stolen state resources to build."

Abiodun Adeparusi makes a cryptic criticism of Melaye:

"Hope you take time to tutor him on how and where to get those toys and machines you exhibited? Jestering is your calling"

You can read more comments on X here:

Dino Melaye denies dumping Atiku

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dino Melaye, a chieftain of the ADC and former governorship candidate under the PDP, has denied dumping the camp of the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Melaye, who has been an ardent supporter of Atiku, said the video showing him supporting Peter Obi, the NDC presidential candidate in the 2027 election, was AI-generated.

The ADC chieftain explained that there is no going back on his support for Atiku, while expressing confidence that the former vice president will become victorious in the forthcoming elections.

Source: Legit.ng