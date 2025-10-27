Nigeria has secured a prominent position among the top 10 countries with the largest oil refineries globally

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery, currently operating at 650,000 barrels per day, is set to expand to 1.4 million bpd, making it the largest refinery in the world upon completion

This strategic leap depicts Nigeria’s growing influence in the global energy sector

Nigeria has emerged as a formidable player, thanks to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

The facility, which currently processes 650,000 barrels per day (bpd), has announced plans to expand its capacity to 1.4 million bpd, an upgrade that would make it the largest refinery in the world upon completion.

This development places Nigeria firmly among the top nations with the most powerful refining capabilities.

Below is a detailed listicle of the top 10 countries hosting the largest oil refineries, ranked by current processing capacity.

1. India – Jamnagar Refinery (1,240,000 bpd)

India leads the global refinery rankings with the Jamnagar Refinery, located in Gujarat. Operated by Reliance Industries, this facility has consistently maintained its position as the world’s largest refinery by capacity.

It processes an impressive 1.24 million barrels per day, serving both domestic and international markets.

2. Venezuela – Paraguana Refining Centre (971,000 bpd)

Venezuela’s Paraguana Refining Centre, comprising the Amuay and Cardón refineries, remains one of the largest in the Western Hemisphere.

With a combined capacity of 971,000 bpd, it has long been a cornerstone of the country’s oil infrastructure.

3. United Arab Emirates – Ruwais Refinery (922,000 bpd)

The UAE’s Ruwais Refinery, operated by ADNOC, has expanded significantly in recent years.

It currently processes 922,000 bpd, making it the largest refinery in the Middle East and a key asset in the region’s downstream operations.

4. South Korea – Ulsan Refinery (840,000 bpd)

South Korea’s Ulsan Refinery, run by SK Energy, ranks fourth globally. With a capacity of 840,000 bpd, it plays a vital role in supplying refined products across Asia and beyond.

5. South Korea – Yeosu Refinery (800,000 bpd)

Also located in South Korea, the Yeosu Refinery is operated by GS Caltex. It processes 800,000 bpd and is known for its advanced technology and export-oriented production.

6. South Korea – Onsan Refinery (669,000 bpd)

The Onsan Refinery, operated by S-Oil, adds to South Korea’s dominance in the refining sector. With a capacity of 669,000 bpd, it supports both domestic consumption and international trade.

7. Nigeria – Dangote Petroleum Refinery (650,000 bpd)

Nigeria’s Dangote Petroleum Refinery has already made headlines with its current capacity of 650,000 bpd.

However, the company has announced plans to expand this figure to 1.4 million bpd. This bold move is set to transform Nigeria into a global refining powerhouse.

8. United States – Port Arthur Refinery (640,000 bpd)

The Port Arthur Refinery in Texas, operated by Motiva Enterprises, is the largest in the United States. With a capacity of 640,000 bpd, it serves as a critical hub for North American fuel production.

9. United States – Beaumont Refinery (630,000 bpd)

Also located in Texas, the Beaumont Refinery is managed by ExxonMobil. It processes 630,000 bpd and contributes significantly to the US refining landscape.

10. Kuwait – Al Zour Refinery (615,000 bpd)

Kuwait’s Al Zour Refinery rounds out the top ten. With a capacity of 615,000 bpd, it is one of the newest additions to the global refining elite and is central to Kuwait’s long-term energy strategy.

As global demand for refined petroleum products continues to evolve, these facilities represent the backbone of energy supply chains.

Nigeria’s rise through the ranks signals a shift in the global refining map, with the Dangote Refinery poised to redefine industry benchmarks.

