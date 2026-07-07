Breaking: Former PDP Guber Candidate Dumps APC, Announces Next Action

Saidu Umar Ubandoma, PDP's 2023 Sokoto governorship candidate, formally joined the ruling APC at Senator Wamakko's Abuja residence

Ubandoma cited Governor Ahmed Aliyu's developmental record and Wamakko's political leadership as key reasons for his defection

Senator Wamakko welcomed the move as proof of the APC's growing acceptance across Sokoto State

Saidu Umar Ubandoma, who flew the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag in the 2023 Sokoto governorship election, has crossed the aisle to the All Progressives Congress (APC), in a move that is expected to shift the political balance ahead of future elections in the state.

Wamakko's Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Bashar Abubakar, confirmed the development in an official statement. The formal reception took place at Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko's residence in the Asokoro district of Abuja.

Saidu Umar Ubandoma has officially joined the APC at Senator Wamakko's Abuja residence. @officialPDPng

Source: Getty Images

Ubandoma previously served as Commissioner for Finance and later as Secretary to the Sokoto State Government during the tenure of former Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal. After his 2023 governorship bid on the PDP platform, he subsequently aligned with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) before making his latest political move.

Wamakko hails growing APC support

Receiving Ubandoma into the party, Senator Wamakko described the defection as further evidence of the APC's expanding footprint in Sokoto State.

"This defection is a significant boost to our party and a clear demonstration of the confidence that political leaders continue to have in the APC's leadership and development agenda," Wamakko said.

He pledged that both Ubandoma and his supporters would be treated with fairness and given equal opportunities within the party, Vanguard reported.

"The APC is a home for all well-meaning citizens who are genuinely committed to the unity, peace and development of Sokoto State. You and your supporters will enjoy a warm reception and equal opportunities within the party," he added.

Ubandoma points to Sokoto's development record

Explaining his decision, Ubandoma said his admiration for Wamakko's political conduct and the achievements of Governor Ahmed Aliyu's administration ultimately convinced him to switch parties.

"I was inspired by the quality of leadership and political maturity demonstrated by Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, as well as the remarkable performance of Governor Ahmed Aliyu in delivering people-oriented projects across Sokoto State," Ubandoma stated.

He pointed specifically to progress in infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture, and rural development as evidence that the APC offered the most credible platform for the state's continued advancement, Nigerian Tribune reported

"The achievements recorded across critical sectors convinced me that the APC remains the most credible platform to sustain the development and prosperity of Sokoto State," he said.

As a prominent figure within former Governor Tambuwal's political circle, Ubandoma's exit from the opposition is regarded as a notable blow to the PDP's standing in the state.

34 House of Assembly aspirants dump ADC

Previously, Legit.ng reported that no fewer than 34 Katsina State House of Assembly aspirants from 18 local government areas dumped the ADC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The assembly aspirants defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), describing their new political tent as a formidable party. They cited injustice, poor leadership, and lack of opportunities as their reasons for defecting to the PDP.

Source: Legit.ng