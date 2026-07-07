A young Nigerian lady generated reactions online after she locked a large amount of money in her PiggyVest account

The video she posted online shows the moment she transferred the money into the app and made the deposit

She showed her phone to the camera, and the amount she would earn as interest caught the attention of many people

As stories about the interest people receive when they lock a certain amount of money on PiggyVest continue to trend online, a young lady has locked a total sum of N1.5 million in her PiggyVest account.

According to her, she has been seeing a lot of videos of Nigerians who lock their money on PiggyVest, and she decided to do the same.

Lady shows off N1.5m PiggyVest deposit, says she'll earn N240k after one year. Photo Source: TikTok/mee_m3e

Source: TikTok

Lady deposits N1.5m in PiggyVest, displays interest

She shared a video showing the moment she locked a total sum of N1.5 million in her PiggyVest app.

Immediately after she locked it, @mee_m3e said she was shown the interest she would earn on the amount.

She explained in the video that she has a good use for the money but decided to lock it in the account instead.

She said in the video:

"How I made 6 figures on PiggyVest"

"I've been seeing this whole PiggyVest saving stuff on TikTok. Today, I decided that I would like to join and save some money and see how it works. I'll be locking some money, and I wanna keep it locked for one year."

Lady invests N1.5m in PiggyVest SafeLock, reveals how much she'll get after one year. Photo Source: TikTok/mee_m3e

Source: TikTok

She spoke further, mentioning the specific amount she would get as interest after depositing the large sum.

She said:

"Our money that we're going to be saving today is N1.5 million. I'm going to use SafeLock for one year. My SafeLock is going to end on May 9th. You can see the interest I'm going to get is N240,000."

In the TikTok video, she explained what would happen when the savings reach the maturity date and the total amount she would receive.

Reactions as lady deposits in PiggyVest

SIXTHOUSAND stressed:

"Pls can you help me on referral code?"

Emerald explained:

"You know want prayer to live long ke."

OMOTANWA NSNV noted:

"I withdraw 400k but when they credited my account it was 386k but why ?"

Life, Peter added:

"Ma please give me your referral code 🙏 thank you."

Watch the video showing the moment she invested her money in PiggyVest and was shown the interest she would earn below.

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady went viral after locking N1.3 million in her PiggyVest account for six months. She shared a screenshot showing that the platform credited her with N99,000 in interest, sparking reactions and discussions among social media users.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man rediscovered his old PiggyVest account, which he had abandoned in 2020 with just N1,000. After logging into the account more than five years later, he was surprised to find that the money had grown to over N4,200 through accumulated interest.

Man locks N700,000 in PiggyVest, shows instant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady went viral after PiggyVest offered to pay her annual rent when she reached N1 million in savings on the platform.

She shared the message she received from PiggyVest online, and many social media users congratulated her on the unexpected reward.

Source: Legit.ng