Davido has reacted after billionaire businessman Tony Elumelu announced he would step down as UBA Group Chairman

The Afrobeats superstar's brief comment quickly caught the attention of fans online

Tony Elumelu also introduced the man who will take over after his 12-year tenure comes to an end

Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has reacted to billionaire businessman Tony Elumelu's announcement that he will step down as Group Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA).

The music star was among the high-profile Nigerians who acknowledged Elumelu's latest milestone after the banking executive officially announced the end of his tenure.

Tony Elumelu says that he will retire as Group Chairman of UBA on August 21, 2026, after completing the 12-year tenure. Photos: Davido/Tony Elumelu.

Source: Instagram

Tony Elumelu disclosed that he would retire as Group Chairman of UBA on August 21, 2026, after completing the 12-year tenure limit for non-executive directors stipulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Sharing the development on Instagram, the billionaire businessman reflected on his journey and welcomed the next phase of leadership at the financial institution.

He also announced that the Board had elected long-serving non-executive director and banking executive Emmanuel N. Nnorom as the incoming Chairman.

In his words:

"After my 12-year run as Group Chair, the Board elected Emmanuel Nnorom as incoming Chair of @ubagroup today. Leadership is not about holding onto a position, but knowing when an institution is ready for the next chapter."

The singer, however, summed up his admiration for Elumelu, dropping a comment under the post

The singer wrote, "NAH MAN U BE."

Read Tony Elumelu's exit from UBA announcement and Davido's comment here:

Reactions trail Tony Elumelu's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@danielemeka stated:

"Ok this is beautiful… if you know you know. This Legacy is just too powerful and beautiful to watch. So proud and happy to have been part of this family"

@ebubay_o noted:

"Congratulations Chairman! What a run! Proud to have served with the group under your distinguished Chairmanship! Cheers to a legacy of impact"

@iamjoefigo shared:

"A true servant-leader of humanity whose indelible impact will be remembered for generations. Congratulations on an outstanding 12 years of exemplary leadership"

@naasson.namegabe wrote:

"I wish politics in Africa was like this, where a leader can hand over the power to another leader peacefully following the constitution. I HAVE A DREAM"

@jhereemiah noted:

"Leadership is not about holding on to position but knowing when an institution is ready for the next chapter " maybe some people in government can borrow a leaf out of these wise words from Mr Tony

Davido sends a word of admiration to Tony Elumelu on his retirement from UBA. Photo: Davido.

Source: Twitter

Davido gushes as daughter sings his song

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido's second daughter, Hailey, warmed the hearts of music lovers with a video of her vibing to her father’s song online.

The music star recently released a track titled “I Know Who I Be,” and his second daughter, Hailey, was seen singing and dancing to it. Davido shared the heartwarming video on his Instagram story, along with his reaction to his daughter’s adorable gesture.

Source: Legit.ng