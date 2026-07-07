Bright The Seer Releases Prophecy on Messi at 2026 World Cup, Video Surfaces
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering football and sports in Nigeria and Africa.
Atlanta, USA - Bright Ndibunwa, popularly known as Bright the Seer, has prophesied that Argentina captain Lionel Messi will score more goals at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Legit.ng reports that Messi's Argentina staged one of the tournament's most dramatic comebacks on Tuesday, July 7, defeating Egypt 3-2 to book a place in the quarter-finals.
With his goal against the Pharaohs in Argentina's dramatic victory on Tuesday, July 7, Messi increased his tally to eight goals at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, moving into a closely contested race for the tournament's Golden Boot alongside Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.
The 39-year-old Inter Miami forward has now scored 21 goals in FIFA World Cup history, achieved across six editions of the tournament: 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026.
Seer predicts more Messi goals
Speaking in a video published on her social media account on Saturday, July 4, Bright the Seer, who is the founder of The Lord of Hosts Miracle Chapel, Lagos, Nigeria, said:
“The world’s favourite, Messi, will still garnish the World Cup with many more goals. More goals are coming from him.”
Watch Bright the Seer's video on Messi in the Facebook post below:
Argentina will face either Switzerland or Colombia in the quarter-finals, depending on the outcome of the two sides' Round of 16 clash on Tuesday night, July 7.
The quarter-final encounter is scheduled for Sunday, July 12.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.