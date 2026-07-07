Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering football and sports in Nigeria and Africa.

Atlanta, USA - Bright Ndibunwa, popularly known as Bright the Seer, has prophesied that Argentina captain Lionel Messi will score more goals at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Legit.ng reports that Messi's Argentina staged one of the tournament's most dramatic comebacks on Tuesday, July 7, defeating Egypt 3-2 to book a place in the quarter-finals.

Bright the Seer predicts Messi will score more goals at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Argentina staged a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Egypt on Tuesday. Photo credit: @Symply_rhoda1, @brighttheseer

Source: Twitter

With his goal against the Pharaohs in Argentina's dramatic victory on Tuesday, July 7, Messi increased his tally to eight goals at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, moving into a closely contested race for the tournament's Golden Boot alongside Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

The 39-year-old Inter Miami forward has now scored 21 goals in FIFA World Cup history, achieved across six editions of the tournament: 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026.

Seer predicts more Messi goals

Speaking in a video published on her social media account on Saturday, July 4, Bright the Seer, who is the founder of The Lord of Hosts Miracle Chapel, Lagos, Nigeria, said:

“The world’s favourite, Messi, will still garnish the World Cup with many more goals. More goals are coming from him.”

Watch Bright the Seer's video on Messi in the Facebook post below:

Argentina will face either Switzerland or Colombia in the quarter-finals, depending on the outcome of the two sides' Round of 16 clash on Tuesday night, July 7.

The quarter-final encounter is scheduled for Sunday, July 12.

Source: Legit.ng