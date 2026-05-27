Yul Edochie’s wife recently shared a video of her first son, Star, telling him to say hi to his father

However, fans were not pleased with the recording. They shared their observations about her actions and her son. Clip in comments

Many reacted to the video and commented about her son, while others supported the actress

Judy Austin, the wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has shared a beautiful video with her elder son, Star.

In the video, the mother of three was seen near the handrail in their home while interacting with her son.

Reactions as Judy Austin shares video with her first son. Photo credit@yuledochie

Source: Instagram

She asked Star to say “hi, daddy” to the camera so his father could watch and react to the clip.

The little boy appeared shy as he looked away from the camera. His mother encouraged him to face the camera and repeat “hi, daddy.”

He later complied, but she was not fully satisfied and asked him to say it again. Star eventually said it clearly, after which she asked him to give his father a kiss, which he did.

Fans react to Judy Austin’s video

Reacting, many people taunted her with the video, saying she was trying to prove a point after Yul Edochie spoke about his children with his ex-wife.

Fans share take about Judy Austin's video with son. Photo credit@yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Some questioned whether the child could speak, following earlier claims made online. Others speculated about the boy’s paternity, saying he bears a strong resemblance to Judy Austin’s ex-husband.

A few others claimed that Lizzy Gold had taken over Yul Edochie, referencing his recent posts about her.

They added that Judy Austin often tries to prove a point to critics and advised her to focus on living in peace.

Recall that Yul Edochie recently appeared on the Honest Bunch podcast, where he spoke about his family. He discussed his relationship with his first daughter, Danielle.

The actor also explained why he cannot share posts about his children with his first wife, May Edochie.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions to Judy Austin's video

Here are comments below:

@blessed_child2026 commented:

"Is this not Obasi junior? Is this not his son? omoh see striking resemblance."

@ sass.y3818 wrote:

"Our wife gave us the cutest kids ever."

@godsown4654 shared:

"Always trying to prove a point. Lizzy Gold has taken over."

@ appoloniaijefine reacted:

"So you can talk . Hmmm, may nation. God loves Judy ooooo. The better you understand that it's better for all of us. God no be man."

@richmof_0909 stated:

"He looks like your first husband."

@dia.mond4684 wrote:

"Living in Bondage!!! @judyaustin1 u need to go watch that film."

Yul Edochie reacts to crashed marriage

Legit.ng had reported that Yul Edochie had continued to speak about his ex-wife as he appeared on the Honest Bunch Podcast.

He shared part of what happened between them and all the things he wished for her while speaking about his new wife.

The actor noted that he and his ex-wife know what happened that led to the dissolution of their union and bragged that gist full grounds.

Source: Legit.ng