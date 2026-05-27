Canada opens new immigration routes for international medical doctors to address healthcare workforce shortages

Qualified applicants can benefit from expedited work permits and permanent residency through new immigration measures

Foreign health professionals encouraged to apply for various pathways to support Canada’s healthcare system

The Canadian government has opened new immigration and employment pathways for qualified medical doctors, including Nigerians and other foreign professionals, as part of efforts to address growing healthcare workforce shortages across the country.

The announcement, made through Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), highlights expanded opportunities for internationally trained doctors to live and work permanently in Canada under simplified immigration routes.

Canadian Govt Announces New Job Opportunity for Nigerians, Others, Releases Link to Apply

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Canada moves to strengthen healthcare workforce

According to IRCC, the initiative is aimed at recruiting “practice-ready medical doctors” to fill critical gaps in the country’s healthcare system and ensure Canadians continue to receive essential medical services.

“We’re recruiting practice-ready medical doctors to fill health care gaps and provide essential services to Canadians,” the agency stated.

It added that qualified applicants with the necessary training, credentials and experience are encouraged to explore Canada’s immigration pathways to build their medical careers.

New pathways introduced for foreign doctors

The Canadian authorities announced several new immigration measures designed to ease entry for medical professionals, including enhanced Express Entry options and provincial nomination programmes.

“We’re making the path to permanent residence simpler for international medical doctors to support a stable health care system for Canadians,” IRCC said.

Under the new framework, medical doctors with at least one year of full-time Canadian work experience within the last three years may qualify for a dedicated Express Entry category.

Provincial nominations and faster work permits

The government also confirmed that 5,000 immigration slots have been reserved through the Provincial Nominee Programme (PNP) for doctors with job offers or letters of support.

It further stated that nominated applicants will benefit from expedited work permit processing within 14 days, allowing them to begin work while awaiting permanent residency approval.

Successful applicants are also permitted to include their family members in their immigration applications.

Eligibility and application requirements

IRCC outlined that foreign-trained doctors must first have their qualifications assessed and obtain licensing from the relevant provincial or territorial medical regulatory authority before practising in Canada.

The agency also noted that health professionals outside the medical doctor category may still qualify for other immigration streams based on their experience and skill set.

Growing demand for foreign health workers

Statistics cited by IRCC show that a significant portion of Canada’s healthcare workforce is made up of immigrants, with continued reliance on international professionals to sustain the system.

The agency encouraged interested applicants to explore available pathways and apply through official government immigration channels.

German Embassy invites Nigerians to apply for job

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the German Embassy in Abuja has announced a recruitment exercise for a full-time administrative officer within its political department, opening a pathway for qualified professionals to join its diplomatic operations in Nigeria.

The vacancy, published on the embassy’s official website, is for a case worker role in the political unit.

Source: Legit.ng