A young man shared his experience as he celebrated bagging a master’s degree at the University of Ibadan

He shared his experience during his Bachelor’s degree and master’s degree, while expecting to be admitted into UI for PhD

His story triggered reactions on social media as many took to the comment section to congratulate the young man

A Nigerian man, Tochukwu Onu, narrated his academic journey as he bagged a master's degree from the University of Ibadan.

He stated that he was looking forward to gaining admission into the institution for his PhD program.

A master's graduate seeking admission into University of Ibadan for PhD posts plan. Photo: Tochukwu Onu

Source: UGC

Master's graduate seeks PhD admission into UI

On his LinkedIn page, Tochukwu Onu shared that he was pursuing a Master's of Business Administration (MBA) at the Obafemi Awolowo University.

His LinkedIn post read:

"My MBA journey, which officially began in January 2025 at the Obafemi Awolowo University has been one of the most enlightening phases of my academic and professional life.

"Looking back, I realize my passion for excellence, leadership, and quality education has shaped every stage of my journey. I earned a First Class with Distinction in my Bachelor of Physiotherapy degree at the he prestigious Srm University in Chennai, India, graduating as the Best Graduating Student in my Physiotherapy College.

"That experience taught me the value of discipline, consistency, and striving for excellence even when the process is demanding. My academic journey continued at University of Ibadan, where I completed my Master’s degree in Neurophysiotherapy, finishing with a PhD grade — the highest academic grade available in the programme. That achievement further deepened my passion for research, neurological rehabilitation, and evidence-based practice.

"Beyond academics and healthcare, I have always carried a strong business mindset. Interestingly, that mindset did not start in a classroom. It started years ago as a teenager helping my mother in her canteen business. From observing customer relations and daily operations to understanding responsibility, value, and consistency, those early experiences quietly planted the seeds of entrepreneurship and strategic thinking in me.

"Perhaps that is why pursuing an MBA felt like a natural progression. Or maybe because I had always wanted to do an MBA from even my secondary school days. Yes.

"This MBA journey has helped me connect healthcare with leadership, innovation, strategic management, and sustainable development. It has expanded my understanding of what healthcare professionals can achieve beyond clinical practice alone.

"As I prepare to round off my MBA later this year, I remain grateful for the journey so far and excited about the future as I await admission into a PhD programme in Neurophysiotherapy at the University of Ibadan . I'm also open to opportunity outside Nigeria."

Master’s graduate who wants to pursue PhD at University of Ibadan shares plans. Photo: UI

Source: UGC

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng