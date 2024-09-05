Jon Jones’ net worth: What are the UFC fighter's earnings?
Jonathan Dwight Jones (Jon Jones) is a professional mixed martial artist from the United States of America. He is currently signed to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), where he is the current UFC Heavyweight Champion. He is regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists ever. But what is Jon Jones’ net worth?
Jones Jones is considered one of the best pound-for-pound UFC fighters ever. He has been competing since 2008 and was formerly the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion from 2011 to 2015, from 2018 to 2020, and as the interim Champion in 2016. Dwight became the youngest UFC champion ever when he won the title in March 2011.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Jonathan Dwight Jones
|Nickname
|Bones
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|19 July 1987
|Age
|37 years old (as of 2024)
|Zodiac
|Cancer
|Place of birth
|Rochester, New York, United States
|Current residence
|Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height in inches
|6’4’’
|Height in centimetres
|193
|Weight in pounds
|249
|Weight in kilograms
|113
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Mother
|Camille Jones
|Father
|Arthur Jones Jr.
|Siblings
|Chandler, Arthur, Carmen
|Relationship status
|Engaged
|Fiancée
|Jessie Moses
|Children
|Leah, Carmen, Olivia
|School
|Union-Endicott High School
|College
|Morrisville State College, Iowa Central Community College
|Profession
|Professional mixed martial artist
|Net worth
|$3 million
|@jonnybones
|X (Twitter)
|@JonnyBones
|@Jonbones.Jones
What is Jon Jones’ net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, ClutchPoints and World in Sport, his alleged net worth is $3 million. He has accumulated his wealth through his thriving career as a professional mixed martial artist.
Dwight also earns from brand endorsements. For instance, he became the first MMA fighter to be sponsored by Nike globally. He has his shoe line and an additional sponsorship deal with Gatorade. Reebok and MuscleTech previously sponsored him.
Jon Jones' age and background
The professional mixed martial artist was born on 19 July 1987 in Place of birth Rochester, New York, United States and currently resides in Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA. He is 37 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Cancer.
Jon Jones’ parents are Arthur Jones Jr. and Camille Jones. His father is a popular pastor at Mount Sinai Church of God in Christ in Binghamton, New York. The MMA fighter’s mother succumbed to diabetes in 2017 after battling it for a long time.
The American martial artist grew up alongside three siblings: two brothers named Arthur and Ca Handler and an older sister named Carmen. His older brother is a former football player who played as a defensive lineman for the Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, and Washington Redskins.
His younger brother also played football for the Las Vegas Raiders as an outside linebacker. His sister died of a brain tumour before her 18th birthday.
MMA fighter attended Union-Endicott High School and later joined Iowa Central Community College. He transferred to Morrisville State College to study Criminal Justice but dropped out to pursue a career in MMA.
Career
Dwight began his career as a standout high school wrestler and state champion before starting his MMA career. He also played football as a defensive lineman. The MMA fighter made his professional MMA debut in April 2008 and quickly amassed an undefeated record of 6–0 over a period of three months. He won a national JUCO championship at Iowa Central Community College.
Jon Jones's record
Dwight made his UFC debut on 9 August 2008 against André Gusmão at UFC 87. He competed as UFC Light Heavyweight Champion from 2011 to 2015 and from 2018 to 2020. At 23, he became the youngest champion in UFC history, winning the Light Heavyweight title in 2011 by defeating Mauricio "Shogun" Rua. Jones has 16 title fights and 15 wins, the most in UFC history.
|Results for each fight
|Record
|Opponent
|Method
|Event
|Dates
|Win
|27-1 (1)
|Ciryl Gane
|Submission
|UFC 285
|4 March 2023
|Win
|26-1 (1)
|Dominick Reyes
|Decision (unanimous)
|UFC 247
|8 February 2020
|Win
|25-1 (1)
|Thiago Santos
|Decision (split)
|UFC 239
|6 July 2019
|Win
|24-1 (1)
|Anthony Smith
|Decision (unanimous)
|UFC 235
|2 March 2019
|Win
|23-1 (1)
|Alexander Gustafsson
|TKO (punches)
|UFC 232
|19 December 2018
|NC
|22-1 (1)
|Daniel Cormier
|NC (overturned)
|UFC 214
|29 July 2017
|Win
|22-1
|Ovince Saint Preux
|Decision (unanimous)
|UFC 197
|23 April 2016
|Win
|21-1
|Daniel Cormier
|Decision (unanimous)
|UFC 182
|3 January 2015
|Win
|20-1
|Glover Teixeira
|Decision (unanimous)
|UFC 172
|26 April 2014
|Win
|19-1
|Alexander Gustafsson
|Decision (unanimous)
|UFC 165
|21 September 2013
|Win
|18-1
|Chael Sonnen
|TKO (elbows and punches)
|UFC 159
|27 April 2013
|Win
|17-1
|Vitor Belfort
|Submission (Americana)
|UFC 152
|22 September 2012
|Win
|16-1
|Rashad Evans
|Decision (unanimous)
|UFC 145
|21 April 2012
|Win
|15-1
|Lyoto Machida
|Technical Submission
|UFC 140
|10 December 2011
|Win
|14-1
|Quinton Jackson
|Submission (rear-naked choke)
|UFC 135
|24 September 2011
|Win
|13-1
|Maurício Rua
|TKO (punches and knees)
|UFC 128
|19 March 2011
|Win
|12-1
|Ryan Bader
|Submission (guillotine choke)
|UFC 126
|5 February 2011
|Win
|11-1
|Vladimir Matyushenko
|TKO (elbows)
|UFC Live: Jones vs. Matyushenko
|1 August 2010
|Win
|10-1
|Brandon Vera
|TKO (elbow and punches)
|UFC Live: Vera vs. Jones
|21 March 2010
|Loss
|9-1
|Matt Hamill
|DQ (illegal downward elbows)
|The Ultimate Fighter: Heavyweights Finale
|5 December 2009
|Win
|9-0
|Jake O'Brien
|Submission (guillotine choke)
|UFC 100
|11 July 2009
|Win
|8-0
|Stephan Bonnar
|Decision (unanimous)
|UFC 94
|January 31, 2009
|Win
|7-0
|André Gusmão
|Decision (unanimous)
|UFC 87
|9 August 2008
|Win
|6-0
|Moyses Gabin
|TKO (punches)
|Battle Cage #5
|12 July 2008
|Win
|5-0
|Parker Porter
|KO (punch)
|World Championship Fighting 3
|20 June 2008
|Win
|4-0
|Ryan Verrett
|TKO (punches)
|USFL: War in the Woods 3
|9 May 2008
|Win
|3-0
|Anthony Pina
|Submission (guillotine choke)
|Ice Fighter
|2008
|Win
|2-0
|Carlos Eduardo
|KO (punch)
|Battle Cage #4
|2008
|Win
|1-0
|Brad Bernard
|TKO (punches)
|FFP: Untamed 20
|2008
Who is Jon Jones' wife?
The American athlete is not married and has never been married. He has been engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Jessie Moses, since 2013. The pair began dating when they were at Endicott High School in New York. Together, they share three daughters, Leah, Carmen, and Olivia. He also has another daughter from a previous relationship.
On 23 February 2022, Dwight announced via Twitter that his fiancée Jessie had left him around two months prior. The two later reconciled, and Jessie accompanied Jones into the cage after he won the heavyweight title at UFC 285 on 4 March 2023.
What is Jon Jones' height?
The American MMA champion is 6 feet 4 inches or 193 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 248 pounds or 112 kilograms.
FAQs
- Where is Jon Jones from? He was born in Rochester, New York, United States.
- How old is Jon Jones? The American martial artist is 37 years old as of 2024. He was born on 19 July 1987.
- Who are Jon Jones’ parents? His parents are Camille and Arthur Jones Jr.
- Does Jon Jones have siblings? The athlete has three siblings: Chandler, Arthur and Carmen.
- Who is Jon Jones’ wife? Dwight does not have a wife but is been engaged to Jessie Moses.
- Who are Jon Jones’ children? Joe has three daughters named Leah, Carmen and Olivia with his fiancee Jessie Moses. He also has another daughter from a previous relationship.
- How much is Jon Jones worth? He has an alleged net worth of $3 million.
- What is Jon Jones’ height? He stands at 6 feet 4 inches or 193 centimetres tall.
Jon Jones' net worth has grown significantly due to his successful career as a professional mixed martial artist. He is currently signed to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), where he is the current UFC Heavyweight Champion.
