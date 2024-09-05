Jon Jones’ net worth: What are the UFC fighter's earnings?

Jonathan Dwight Jones (Jon Jones) is a professional mixed martial artist from the United States of America. He is currently signed to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), where he is the current UFC Heavyweight Champion. He is regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists ever. But what is Jon Jones’ net worth?

Jon Jones at Toyota Center on 8 February 2020 in Houston, Texas (L). Jon Jones at MGM Park Arena in Las Vegas, NV (R). Photo: Louis Grasse, Mike Roach (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jones Jones is considered one of the best pound-for-pound UFC fighters ever. He has been competing since 2008 and was formerly the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion from 2011 to 2015, from 2018 to 2020, and as the interim Champion in 2016. Dwight became the youngest UFC champion ever when he won the title in March 2011.

Profile summary

Full name Jonathan Dwight Jones Nickname Bones Gender Male Date of birth 19 July 1987 Age 37 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Cancer Place of birth Rochester, New York, United States Current residence Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 6’4’’ Height in centimetres 193 Weight in pounds 249 Weight in kilograms 113 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Camille Jones Father Arthur Jones Jr. Siblings Chandler, Arthur, Carmen Relationship status Engaged Fiancée Jessie Moses Children Leah, Carmen, Olivia School Union-Endicott High School College Morrisville State College, Iowa Central Community College Profession Professional mixed martial artist Net worth $3 million Instagram @jonnybones X (Twitter) @JonnyBones Facebook

What is Jon Jones’ net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, ClutchPoints and World in Sport, his alleged net worth is $3 million. He has accumulated his wealth through his thriving career as a professional mixed martial artist.

Dwight also earns from brand endorsements. For instance, he became the first MMA fighter to be sponsored by Nike globally. He has his shoe line and an additional sponsorship deal with Gatorade. Reebok and MuscleTech previously sponsored him.

Jon Jones' age and background

Top-5 facts about Jon Jones. Photo: @jonnybones on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

The professional mixed martial artist was born on 19 July 1987 in Place of birth Rochester, New York, United States and currently resides in Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA. He is 37 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Cancer.

Jon Jones’ parents are Arthur Jones Jr. and Camille Jones. His father is a popular pastor at Mount Sinai Church of God in Christ in Binghamton, New York. The MMA fighter’s mother succumbed to diabetes in 2017 after battling it for a long time.

The American martial artist grew up alongside three siblings: two brothers named Arthur and Ca Handler and an older sister named Carmen. His older brother is a former football player who played as a defensive lineman for the Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, and Washington Redskins.

His younger brother also played football for the Las Vegas Raiders as an outside linebacker. His sister died of a brain tumour before her 18th birthday.

MMA fighter attended Union-Endicott High School and later joined Iowa Central Community College. He transferred to Morrisville State College to study Criminal Justice but dropped out to pursue a career in MMA.

Career

Dwight began his career as a standout high school wrestler and state champion before starting his MMA career. He also played football as a defensive lineman. The MMA fighter made his professional MMA debut in April 2008 and quickly amassed an undefeated record of 6–0 over a period of three months. He won a national JUCO championship at Iowa Central Community College.

Jon Jones's record

Dwight made his UFC debut on 9 August 2008 against André Gusmão at UFC 87. He competed as UFC Light Heavyweight Champion from 2011 to 2015 and from 2018 to 2020. At 23, he became the youngest champion in UFC history, winning the Light Heavyweight title in 2011 by defeating Mauricio "Shogun" Rua. Jones has 16 title fights and 15 wins, the most in UFC history.

Results for each fight Record Opponent Method Event Dates Win 27-1 (1) Ciryl Gane Submission UFC 285 4 March 2023 Win 26-1 (1) Dominick Reyes Decision (unanimous) UFC 247 8 February 2020 Win 25-1 (1) Thiago Santos Decision (split) UFC 239 6 July 2019 Win 24-1 (1) Anthony Smith Decision (unanimous) UFC 235 2 March 2019 Win 23-1 (1) Alexander Gustafsson TKO (punches) UFC 232 19 December 2018 NC 22-1 (1) Daniel Cormier NC (overturned) UFC 214 29 July 2017 Win 22-1 Ovince Saint Preux Decision (unanimous) UFC 197 23 April 2016 Win 21-1 Daniel Cormier Decision (unanimous) UFC 182 3 January 2015 Win 20-1 Glover Teixeira Decision (unanimous) UFC 172 26 April 2014 Win 19-1 Alexander Gustafsson Decision (unanimous) UFC 165 21 September 2013 Win 18-1 Chael Sonnen TKO (elbows and punches) UFC 159 27 April 2013 Win 17-1 Vitor Belfort Submission (Americana) UFC 152 22 September 2012 Win 16-1 Rashad Evans Decision (unanimous) UFC 145 21 April 2012 Win 15-1 Lyoto Machida Technical Submission UFC 140 10 December 2011 Win 14-1 Quinton Jackson Submission (rear-naked choke) UFC 135 24 September 2011 Win 13-1 Maurício Rua TKO (punches and knees) UFC 128 19 March 2011 Win 12-1 Ryan Bader Submission (guillotine choke) UFC 126 5 February 2011 Win 11-1 Vladimir Matyushenko TKO (elbows) UFC Live: Jones vs. Matyushenko 1 August 2010 Win 10-1 Brandon Vera TKO (elbow and punches) UFC Live: Vera vs. Jones 21 March 2010 Loss 9-1 Matt Hamill DQ (illegal downward elbows) The Ultimate Fighter: Heavyweights Finale 5 December 2009 Win 9-0 Jake O'Brien Submission (guillotine choke) UFC 100 11 July 2009 Win 8-0 Stephan Bonnar Decision (unanimous) UFC 94 January 31, 2009 Win 7-0 André Gusmão Decision (unanimous) UFC 87 9 August 2008 Win 6-0 Moyses Gabin TKO (punches) Battle Cage #5 12 July 2008 Win 5-0 Parker Porter KO (punch) World Championship Fighting 3 20 June 2008 Win 4-0 Ryan Verrett TKO (punches) USFL: War in the Woods 3 9 May 2008 Win 3-0 Anthony Pina Submission (guillotine choke) Ice Fighter 2008 Win 2-0 Carlos Eduardo KO (punch) Battle Cage #4 2008 Win 1-0 Brad Bernard TKO (punches) FFP: Untamed 20 2008

Who is Jon Jones' wife?

Jon Jones and fiancee Jessie Moses at the Fighters Only World Mixed Martial Arts Awards 2011 at the Palms Casino Resort on 30 November 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

The American athlete is not married and has never been married. He has been engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Jessie Moses, since 2013. The pair began dating when they were at Endicott High School in New York. Together, they share three daughters, Leah, Carmen, and Olivia. He also has another daughter from a previous relationship.

On 23 February 2022, Dwight announced via Twitter that his fiancée Jessie had left him around two months prior. The two later reconciled, and Jessie accompanied Jones into the cage after he won the heavyweight title at UFC 285 on 4 March 2023.

What is Jon Jones' height?

The American MMA champion is 6 feet 4 inches or 193 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 248 pounds or 112 kilograms.

FAQs

Where is Jon Jones from? He was born in Rochester, New York, United States. How old is Jon Jones? The American martial artist is 37 years old as of 2024. He was born on 19 July 1987. Who are Jon Jones’ parents? His parents are Camille and Arthur Jones Jr. Does Jon Jones have siblings? The athlete has three siblings: Chandler, Arthur and Carmen. Who is Jon Jones’ wife? Dwight does not have a wife but is been engaged to Jessie Moses. Who are Jon Jones’ children? Joe has three daughters named Leah, Carmen and Olivia with his fiancee Jessie Moses. He also has another daughter from a previous relationship. How much is Jon Jones worth? He has an alleged net worth of $3 million. What is Jon Jones’ height? He stands at 6 feet 4 inches or 193 centimetres tall.

Jon Jones' net worth has grown significantly due to his successful career as a professional mixed martial artist. He is currently signed to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), where he is the current UFC Heavyweight Champion.

Legit.ng recently published Calvin Bassey's biography. Bassey is a Nigerian-Italian professional football player signed by Fulham FC. He rose to prominence when he joined the English Premier League club Fulham as a left-back or centre-back.

Calvin Bassey was born in Italy and raised in England. He started playing at young teams in the CrownPro Elite Football Academy and CM Futsal Academy. Read on to discover all about the Nigerian-Italian professional football player.

Source: Legit.ng