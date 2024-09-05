Global site navigation

Jon Jones’ net worth: What are the UFC fighter's earnings?
Jon Jones’ net worth: What are the UFC fighter's earnings?

by  Night Mongina 6 min read

Jonathan Dwight Jones (Jon Jones) is a professional mixed martial artist from the United States of America. He is currently signed to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), where he is the current UFC Heavyweight Champion. He is regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists ever. But what is Jon Jones’ net worth?

Jon Jones at Toyota Center on 8 February 2020 in Houston, Texas (L). Jon Jones at MGM Park Arena in Las Vegas, NV (R).
Jon Jones at Toyota Center on 8 February 2020 in Houston, Texas (L). Jon Jones at MGM Park Arena in Las Vegas, NV (R). Photo: Louis Grasse, Mike Roach (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Jones Jones is considered one of the best pound-for-pound UFC fighters ever. He has been competing since 2008 and was formerly the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion from 2011 to 2015, from 2018 to 2020, and as the interim Champion in 2016. Dwight became the youngest UFC champion ever when he won the title in March 2011.

Profile summary

Full nameJonathan Dwight Jones
NicknameBones
GenderMale
Date of birth19 July 1987
Age37 years old (as of 2024)
ZodiacCancer
Place of birth Rochester, New York, United States
Current residenceAlbuquerque, New Mexico, USA
EthnicityMixed
Sexuality Straight
ReligionChristianity
Height in inches6’4’’
Height in centimetres193
Weight in pounds 249
Weight in kilograms113
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
MotherCamille Jones
FatherArthur Jones Jr.
SiblingsChandler, Arthur, Carmen
Relationship statusEngaged
FiancéeJessie Moses
ChildrenLeah, Carmen, Olivia
SchoolUnion-Endicott High School
College Morrisville State College, Iowa Central Community College
ProfessionProfessional mixed martial artist
Net worth $3 million
Instagram @jonnybones
X (Twitter)@JonnyBones
Facebook@Jonbones.Jones

What is Jon Jones’ net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, ClutchPoints and World in Sport, his alleged net worth is $3 million. He has accumulated his wealth through his thriving career as a professional mixed martial artist.

Dwight also earns from brand endorsements. For instance, he became the first MMA fighter to be sponsored by Nike globally. He has his shoe line and an additional sponsorship deal with Gatorade. Reebok and MuscleTech previously sponsored him.

Jon Jones' age and background

Fast five facts about Jon Jones.
Top-5 facts about Jon Jones. Photo: @jonnybones on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Original

The professional mixed martial artist was born on 19 July 1987 in Place of birth Rochester, New York, United States and currently resides in Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA. He is 37 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Cancer.

Jon Jones’ parents are Arthur Jones Jr. and Camille Jones. His father is a popular pastor at Mount Sinai Church of God in Christ in Binghamton, New York. The MMA fighter’s mother succumbed to diabetes in 2017 after battling it for a long time.

The American martial artist grew up alongside three siblings: two brothers named Arthur and Ca Handler and an older sister named Carmen. His older brother is a former football player who played as a defensive lineman for the Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, and Washington Redskins.

His younger brother also played football for the Las Vegas Raiders as an outside linebacker. His sister died of a brain tumour before her 18th birthday.

MMA fighter attended Union-Endicott High School and later joined Iowa Central Community College. He transferred to Morrisville State College to study Criminal Justice but dropped out to pursue a career in MMA.

Career

Dwight began his career as a standout high school wrestler and state champion before starting his MMA career. He also played football as a defensive lineman. The MMA fighter made his professional MMA debut in April 2008 and quickly amassed an undefeated record of 6–0 over a period of three months. He won a national JUCO championship at Iowa Central Community College.

Jon Jones's record

Dwight made his UFC debut on 9 August 2008 against André Gusmão at UFC 87. He competed as UFC Light Heavyweight Champion from 2011 to 2015 and from 2018 to 2020. At 23, he became the youngest champion in UFC history, winning the Light Heavyweight title in 2011 by defeating Mauricio "Shogun" Rua. Jones has 16 title fights and 15 wins, the most in UFC history.

Results for each fightRecord OpponentMethodEvent Dates
Win27-1 (1)Ciryl GaneSubmissionUFC 2854 March 2023
Win26-1 (1)Dominick ReyesDecision (unanimous)UFC 2478 February 2020
Win25-1 (1)Thiago SantosDecision (split)UFC 2396 July 2019
Win24-1 (1)Anthony SmithDecision (unanimous)UFC 2352 March 2019
Win23-1 (1)Alexander GustafssonTKO (punches)UFC 23219 December 2018
NC22-1 (1)Daniel CormierNC (overturned)UFC 21429 July 2017
Win22-1Ovince Saint PreuxDecision (unanimous)UFC 19723 April 2016
Win21-1Daniel CormierDecision (unanimous)UFC 1823 January 2015
Win20-1Glover TeixeiraDecision (unanimous)UFC 17226 April 2014
Win19-1Alexander GustafssonDecision (unanimous)UFC 16521 September 2013
Win18-1 Chael SonnenTKO (elbows and punches)UFC 15927 April 2013
Win17-1Vitor BelfortSubmission (Americana)UFC 15222 September 2012
Win16-1 Rashad EvansDecision (unanimous)UFC 14521 April 2012
Win15-1Lyoto MachidaTechnical SubmissionUFC 14010 December 2011
Win14-1Quinton JacksonSubmission (rear-naked choke)UFC 135 24 September 2011
Win13-1Maurício RuaTKO (punches and knees)UFC 12819 March 2011
Win12-1Ryan BaderSubmission (guillotine choke)UFC 1265 February 2011
Win11-1Vladimir MatyushenkoTKO (elbows)UFC Live: Jones vs. Matyushenko1 August 2010
Win10-1Brandon VeraTKO (elbow and punches)UFC Live: Vera vs. Jones21 March 2010
Loss9-1Matt HamillDQ (illegal downward elbows)The Ultimate Fighter: Heavyweights Finale5 December 2009
Win9-0 Jake O'BrienSubmission (guillotine choke)UFC 10011 July 2009
Win8-0Stephan BonnarDecision (unanimous)UFC 94January 31, 2009
Win7-0André GusmãoDecision (unanimous)UFC 87 9 August 2008
Win6-0Moyses GabinTKO (punches)Battle Cage #512 July 2008
Win5-0Parker PorterKO (punch) World Championship Fighting 320 June 2008
Win4-0 Ryan VerrettTKO (punches)USFL: War in the Woods 39 May 2008
Win3-0Anthony PinaSubmission (guillotine choke)Ice Fighter 2008
Win2-0Carlos EduardoKO (punch)Battle Cage #42008
Win1-0Brad BernardTKO (punches)FFP: Untamed 202008

Who is Jon Jones' wife?

Jon Jones and fiancee Jessie Moses at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Jon Jones and fiancee Jessie Moses at the Fighters Only World Mixed Martial Arts Awards 2011 at the Palms Casino Resort on 30 November 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller
Source: Getty Images

The American athlete is not married and has never been married. He has been engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Jessie Moses, since 2013. The pair began dating when they were at Endicott High School in New York. Together, they share three daughters, Leah, Carmen, and Olivia. He also has another daughter from a previous relationship.

On 23 February 2022, Dwight announced via Twitter that his fiancée Jessie had left him around two months prior. The two later reconciled, and Jessie accompanied Jones into the cage after he won the heavyweight title at UFC 285 on 4 March 2023.

What is Jon Jones' height?

The American MMA champion is 6 feet 4 inches or 193 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 248 pounds or 112 kilograms.

FAQs

  1. Where is Jon Jones from? He was born in Rochester, New York, United States.
  2. How old is Jon Jones? The American martial artist is 37 years old as of 2024. He was born on 19 July 1987.
  3. Who are Jon Jones’ parents? His parents are Camille and Arthur Jones Jr.
  4. Does Jon Jones have siblings? The athlete has three siblings: Chandler, Arthur and Carmen.
  5. Who is Jon Jones’ wife? Dwight does not have a wife but is been engaged to Jessie Moses.
  6. Who are Jon Jones’ children? Joe has three daughters named Leah, Carmen and Olivia with his fiancee Jessie Moses. He also has another daughter from a previous relationship.
  7. How much is Jon Jones worth? He has an alleged net worth of $3 million.
  8. What is Jon Jones’ height? He stands at 6 feet 4 inches or 193 centimetres tall.

Jon Jones' net worth has grown significantly due to his successful career as a professional mixed martial artist. He is currently signed to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), where he is the current UFC Heavyweight Champion.

