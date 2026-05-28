Atiku Abubakar is set to visit rivals Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen after ADC presidential primary controversy

Amaechi and Hayatu-Deen protested alleged irregularities during ADC 2026 primaries, raising concerns over voter disenfranchisement

Atiku called for unity among party members, pledging to lead a campaign for improved governance in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has said he will visit Rotimi Amaechi and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, presidential aspirants on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Messrs Amaechi and Hayatu-Deen had rejected the party’s presidential primary during the collation of results.

Atiku says he will personally meet Rotimi Amaechi and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen after both aspirants rejected the ADC presidential primary results. Photo credit: @Mohayatudeen, @atiku, @ChibuikeAmaechi

Source: Twitter

Atiku to visit Amaechi, Hayatu-Deen

Amaechi, while the process was ongoing, tweeted that there were alleged reports of widespread voter disenfranchisement in many parts of the country during the ADC presidential primaries.

Hayatu-Deen also announced a boycott of the process, alleging irregularities.

The foremost economist said he would not attend the official announcement of the party’s presidential primary results.

In a statement posted on his social media handles, Hayatu-Deen expressed concerns over the integrity of the entire process, alleging widespread vote rigging.

On Wednesday evening, March 27, Atiku was declared the winner of the ADC presidential primary.

The party said Atiku polled 1,846,370 votes to defeat his closest rival, former Rivers State governor Rotimi Amaechi, who secured 504,117 votes.

It also said businessman Mohammed Hayatu-Deen garnered 177,120 votes in the primary.

In his acceptance speech, Atiku commended the party for demonstrating that democracy is alive in the ADC.

Asked how he would respond to the objections raised by Amaechi and Hayatu-Deen, the 79-year-old replied:

“I will personally visit my competitors, and I will appeal to them to come on board.”

Furthermore, quizzed on what he would bring differently from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku replied:

“We are bringing experience, we are bringing credibility. Because most of us who are leading this party have been in government before.”

Atiku's video can be watched below via X:

Atiku sends message to Amaechi, Hayatu-Deen

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) late on Wednesday night, May 27, Atiku lauded Amaechi and Hayatu-Deen, saying they were 'driven by patriotism'.

The former Nigerian No.2 citizen described the process that produced him as the ADC presidential candidate as “healthy”.

Atiku praises Rotimi Amaechi and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen as “driven by patriotism” and describes the ADC presidential primary that produced him as “healthy” in a post on X. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Atiku said via a post on X:

“I congratulate my fellow contestants for this ticket to represent our great party in the elections scheduled for early next year. I know that you are driven by your patriotism and commitment to a better Nigeria and improved life for our people. I know that, like me, you are deeply concerned about the rapid descent of our country into economic disaster, catastrophic insecurity, extreme nepotism, political intolerance and the drive towards a one-party state by the current government and its party. I thank you for your healthy participation in this democratic process.”

He added:

"I appeal to all those who feel aggrieved to come back to our party and close ranks with the rest of us. I appeal to all those who contested for various positions in our primaries to close ranks with us. In particular, I invite Chief Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and Alhaji Mohammed Hayatu-Deen to join me in this fight to save our democracy and our country. As I said previously, there are no winners and no losers. Our people look up to us for leadership. I am ready to lead. I shall work with you all to continue to build our party.

"I will campaign with you and, if Nigerians give us the mandate, govern with you to build a country that works for all."

Amaechi’s group boycotts result announcement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Amaechi support group rejected the outcome of the ADC presidential primary that declared Atiku the winner in Imo state, describing the exercise as a “sham.”

The group, known as the Movement for Amaechi’s Presidency and led by Chigozie Alex, alleged that what took place was not a direct primary but a secret selection allegedly carried out in connivance with Atiku’s agents, who moved to undisclosed locations to conduct the process without the presence of other aspirants’ agents and without adherence to the ADC constitution or the Electoral Act.

It claimed that elections were not held in most wards across the state.

Source: Legit.ng