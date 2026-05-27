President Bola Tinubu has joined Muslim faithful for Eid prayers at Dodan Barracks in Lagos state

Babatunde Fashola and other APC figures have attended the Eid gathering alongside the Nigerian president

Videos and photos from the prayer ground have emerged online following Wednesday’s Eid observance in the state

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday joined Muslim faithful for Eid Mubarak prayers at Dodan Barracks in Lagos state.

Videos show Tinubu at Dodan Barracks Eid prayer ground in Lagos. Photo: Dolusegun

Source: Twitter

The President was seen at the gathering alongside former Lagos state governor, Babatunde Raji Fashola, and the Lagos All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, among other party figures and worshippers.

The Eid prayer session drew a crowd of faithful who came together to mark the Islamic celebration in the military facility in Lagos.

Pictures and videos of the event were shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, May 27, by Dada Olusegun, the Special Assistant to the President on Social Media.

The post showed moments from the prayer ground, including the President’s presence with other prominent attendees during the Eid observance.

The gathering adds to a series of public religious engagements involving top political leaders in the country during major Islamic celebrations.

Videos and more pictures from the ground below:

Countries without official Eid public holidays

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and several other countries do not officially recognise Eid-el-Adha and Eid-el-Fitr as national public holidays despite having Muslim populations.

The report explained that Muslims in these countries still celebrate Eid through mosque prayers, charitable activities, family gatherings, and community events, even without formal recognition on official national holiday calendars.

Countries listed include Canada, Australia, Russia, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Italy, the Netherlands, and Switzerland, where Eid celebrations continue to reflect cultural identity, religious devotion, and community unity among Muslim residents.

Muslim faithful gather with President Tinubu during Eid prayers in Lagos. Photo: Dolusegun

Source: Twitter

Pakistan declares three-day Eid public holiday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pakistan’s federal government approved a three-day public holiday from May 26 to May 28 for Eid Al-Adha celebrations across the country.

Authorities stated that government offices, schools, and businesses observing public holidays would remain closed during the period, following approval by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and confirmation from the Cabinet Division.

The announcement came amid rising inflation in Pakistan, with prices of sacrificial animals, transportation, and food items increasing sharply ahead of Eid celebrations.

Fashola opens up on religious journey

In another development, Legit.ng disclosed that former Lagos governor Babatunde Raji Fashola spoke about his transition to Islam and addressed public reactions surrounding his interfaith marriage to his wife, Abimbola Fashola, in a trending interview.

Fashola, who explained that he was raised in a Christian environment by his mother and maternal grandparents, revealed that he attended church services in Ebute Metta before later embracing Islam during his life journey.

The former minister, however, stressed the importance of mutual respect and understanding in interfaith relationships. According to the senior advocate of Nigeria, religious labels like “unbeliever” are relative depending on the perspective of different faiths and beliefs.

Source: Legit.ng