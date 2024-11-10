Brock Lesnar's wife and children: meet the wrestler's family

Brock Lesnar is an American professional wrestler and former mixed martial artist. He gained prominence after he signed to WWE and has been one of the most outstanding sports entertainers, having won multiple championships. However, beyond combat sports, he is a dedicated family man. Learn about Brock Lesnar's wife and children in this article.

Brock Lesnar poses at a UFC event (L). The wrestler's wife, Rena Marlette, appears at an event (R). Photo: @brock._.lesnar, @sablewwe on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

For Brock Lesnar, family is such an essential aspect of his life that he would not have had his career success without it. The professional wrestler has married his wife, Sable, since 2006, forming a blended family of five children. Brock Lesnar’s wife has played an important role in the wrestler’s professional and personal life, and he refers to her as a solid rock in his life.

Profile summary

Full name Brock Edward Lesnar Nickname The Beast Incarnate Gender Male Date of birth 12 July 1977 Age 47 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Webster, South Dakota, United States Current residence Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'3" Height in centimetres 191 Weight in pounds 287 Weight in kilograms 130 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Mother Stephanie Lesnar Father Richard Lesnar Siblings 3 Marital status Married Partner Rena Marlette-Lesnar Children 5 School Webster High School College Bismarck State College, University of Minnesota Profession Wrestler, actor Instagram @brock._.lesnar Facebook @thebrocklesnar X (Twitter) @brocklesnar

Who is Brock Lesnar’s wife, Sable?

She is widely known as Sable, her ring name, but her real name is Rena Marlette-Lesnar. Sable was a former professional model, wrestler, and actress. She was born on 8 August 1968 in Jacksonville, Florida, US and is 56 years old as of 2024.

Sable began her career as a model in 1990 and worked for corporate brands such as Pepsi, Guess?, and L’Oreal. She made her wrestling debut in 1996 when she signed up for WWE, and she was among the best female wrestlers until her retirement in 2004.

Rena Marlette displaying a wrestling belt (L). Brock Lesnar and his wife pose for a picture (R). Photo: @ghoulieburger, @lady_grapplers on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Brock Lesnar’s spouse ventured into the acting world and was featured in multiple films and TV shows. Some of her notable appearances include starring in Ariana's Quest, The Final Victim, Pacific Blue, and Relic Hunter.

How did Brock Lesnar and Sable meet? The two first interacted in the early 2000s as wrestlers in WWE, and at the time, they were in other relationships. They began dating in 2004 and, after two years, tied the knot on 6 May 2006. In his 2011 memoir Death Clutch: My Story of Determination, Domination, and Survival, Lesnar wrote:

I don’t think my wife has ever regretted saying yes. I can tell you, I’ve never regretted it for a single moment. We were meant to be together.

Before her relationship with Brock Lesnar, Sable married Wayne W. Richardson between 1987 and 1991. Her second husband was Marc Mero, a professional wrestler and former boxer, who she married in 1994 and divorced in 2004.

Brock Lesnar’s children

The WWE superstar is a father of five children: three sons and two daughters. His first two children are twins born from his relationship with Nicole McClain. Lesnar’s next two children were born from his current marriage with Rena Marlette-Lesnar. He also has a stepdaughter from his wife’s previous relationship.

1. Luke Lesnar

Date of birth : 10 April 2002

: 10 April 2002 Gender : Male

: Male Mother : Nicole McClain

: Nicole McClain Profession: Ice hockey player, aspiring wrestler

Luke is Brock Lesnar’s eldest son, born from his relationship with Nicole McClain. Lesnar and his ex-wife Nicole welcomed their first child on 10 April 2002; he is 22 years old as of 2024.

According to the description on his Instagram page, Luke Lesnar is an ice hockey player and is a three-time Minnesota State champion. Like his father, he is interested in wrestling and has been participating in the combat sport as an amateur.

2. Mya Lesnar

Colorado State Universitys Mya Lesnar speaks to media at Moby Arena leading up to her bid for the U.S. Track and Field Olympic trails in Fort Collins, Colorado. Photo: RJ Sangosti

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 10 April 2002

: 10 April 2002 Gender : Female

: Female Mother : Nicole McClain

: Nicole McClain Profession: Track and field athlete

Mya is Luke’s twin sister, born on 10 April 2002 in Brock Lesnar and Nicole McClain’s marriage. She is the only biological daughter of the wrestling superstar and is 22 years old as of 2024. She studied at Alexandria Area High School before joining Arizona State University and later transferring to Arizona State University.

Brock Lesnar’s daughter thrives as a track and field athlete, specialising in the shot put. Some of her notable achievements in the shot put include winning the 2024 NCAA indoor championship and the women's Mountain West Outdoor Championship.

In her interview with CTV 11, Mya explained what it feels like to be a NCAA Champion. The athlete said:

It is incredible. Honestly, some days, I wake up, and I can’t believe that I have that, but it is super cool. I was raised where you should really let awards or medals define who you are. I think, honestly, my journey of having ups and downs has made me who I am today and it’s why I love what I do. I think all of the hard work and ups and downs just fell together.

3. Turk Lesnar

Date of birth : 3 July 2009

: 3 July 2009 Gender : Male

: Male Mother : Rena Marlette-Lesnar

: Rena Marlette-Lesnar Profession: Aspiring hockey player

Turk is wrestler Brock Lesnar’s first child in his marriage with Rena Marlette-Lesnar. He was born on 3 July 2009 and is 15 years old as of 2024.

What does Brock Lesnar’s son, Turk Lesnar, do? He has not yet established a professional career but is an aspiring hockey player who plays for the Wawota Minor Hockey League. The young athlete is also interested in soccer and wrestling and has participated in multiple high school events.

4. Duke Lesnar

Date of birth : 21 July 2010

: 21 July 2010 Gender : Male

: Male Mother : Rena Marlette-Lesnar

: Rena Marlette-Lesnar Profession: Aspiring hockey player

Duke is Brock Lesnar and Rena Marlette-Lesnar’s youngest child. He was born on 21 July 2010 and is 14 years old as of 2024. Like his older brother, Turk, Duke has not chosen a professional career path and is pursuing his high school education. He is an amateur hockey player for the Wawota Minor Hockey League.

5. Mariah Richardson

Date of birth : 1988

: 1988 Age : 36 years old (as of 2024)

: 36 years old (as of 2024) Gender : Female

: Female Mother: Rena Marlette-Lesnar

Mariah Richard was born in 1988 during Rena Marlette and Wayne W. Richardson’s marriage. She is 36 years old as of 2024.

Her father passed away in a drunk-driving incident in 1991. Unlike other Brock Lesnar family members, Mariah is not popular, and many of her details, including her occupation, are unknown. She is Brock Lesnar’s stepchild.

FAQs

Who is Brock Lesnar’s first wife? His first wife is Rena Marlette-Lesnar (Sable). When did Brock Lesnar marry Rena Marlette-Lesnar? Lesnar and Rena exchanged marriage vows on 6 May 2011. Who are Brock Lesnar’s sons? The wrestler has three sons: Luke, Turk, and Duke. How many daughters does Brock Lesnar have? He has two daughters: Mya Lesnar and Mariah Richardson. Who was Rena Marlette-Lesnar’s ex-husband? Before tying the knot with Lesnar, Sable had been married twice: first to Wayne W. Richardson (1987 – 1991) and then to Marc Mero (1994 – 2004). What is the age difference between Brock Lesnar and his wife? The wrestler is nine years younger than his wife, Sable. As of 2024, Lesnar is 47 and Sable is 56. Does Brock Lesnar have an adopted child? He has no adopted child but a stepdaughter, Mariah, born from Sable’s past relationship. Do Brock Lesnar and Sable have any kids together? They are the parents of two sons: Turk and Duke.

Brock Lesnar’s wife and children have significantly shaped his professional and personal life. His wife understands the ins and outs of combat sports and has, therefore, accorded her husband the necessary support to excel in them. Their children are interested in wrestling but also like other sports, such as hockey and the shot put.

Legit.ng recently published Karen Laine’s biography. She is an American attorney, television personality, and businesswoman. Karen is best recognised for her in the reality TV series Good Bones and Brother vs. Brother.

Karen Laine made a name for herself as a lawyer after graduating from university and has worked with several law firms in the US. She has also ventured into business and owns multiple companies. Learn more about her personal life and career in her biography.

Source: Legit.ng