Emeka Ike announces his candidacy for House of Representatives in 2027 elections

Actor aims to enhance governance and accountability for grassroots Nigerians

Growing trend of entertainers entering politics ahead of upcoming elections

Veteran Nollywood actor Emeka Ike has officially declared his intention to contest for a seat in the House of Representatives in the 2027 general elections, marking his return to active political engagement after years in the entertainment industry.

The actor announced that he will be running for the Abuja Municipal/Bwari federal constituency under the platform of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC).

Another Nollywood Veteran Actor Declares His Political Ambition

Source: Twitter

Emeka Ike outlines political ambition

Speaking on his decision, Ike said his ambition is driven by a desire to contribute to structured national development and improve governance across key sectors.

He emphasised the need for a more organised system that delivers tangible benefits to citizens at the grassroots level.

“I am running for the federal house of representatives under the Bwari federal constituency in Abuja,” he said.

Ike: ‘We want to make a statement’

The actor explained that his entry into politics is also aimed at pushing for greater accountability and better representation for Nigerians.

“We want to make a statement. I want to step into the real thing right now if I have made you, Nigerians, happy,” he said.

“Let us see how we bring dividends close to you. Let us block the boys who think they have the power. If we stand they will run.”

Campaign begins after primaries victory

A video circulating online showed Ike receiving his nomination form from party officials, signalling the formal start of his campaign activities.

A member of his campaign team also confirmed that the actor had emerged winner of the NDC primaries and is preparing for the 2027 elections.

This is not the first time the Nollywood star has ventured into politics.

In 2018, he contested for a House of Representatives seat under the Young Progressive Party (YPP), representing Ideato South Local Government Area of Imo State.

Growing trend of entertainers in politics

Ike’s latest move adds to the increasing number of Nigerian entertainers seeking elective office ahead of the next election cycle.

The actor, who gained fame in the 1990s with films such as Deadly Affair, remains one of Nollywood’s most recognisable figures, having worked alongside several top industry stars.

He returned to the screen in 2023 with a role in Malaika, produced by Toyin Abraham, after a period away from active filmmaking.

Source: Legit.ng