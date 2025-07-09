20 iconic California rappers: Dive into the rise of the West Coast legends

California has given birth to some of the most influential and iconic rappers in history. Legendary California rappers such as Tupac Shakur, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and Kendrick Lamar have helped define the West Coast sound and continue to influence the genre. Discover some of the iconic California rappers who shaped West Coast history.

Kendrick Lamar (L), Snoop Dogg (C) and Tupac Shakur (R) are some of the iconic California rappers. Photo: Paras Griffin, Kayla Oaddams, Raymond Boyd (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

California rappers played a major role in shaping the sound and culture of hip-hop worldwide.

The West Coast scene rose to fame with its unique blend of storytelling, funk beats, and street realism.

Iconic rappers, such as Tupac, Dr. Dre, Ice-T, and Snoop Dogg , helped define gangsta rap and refine West Coast music.

, helped define gangsta rap and refine West Coast music. Independent rappers like Dom Kennedy and Nipsey Hussle showed the power of staying true to their roots.

Iconic California rappers

Rapper Place of birth/origin Tupac Shakur East Harlem, New York, United States/San Francisco Bay Area Dr. Dre Compton Snoop Dogg Long Beach Ice Cube Los Angeles Kendrick Lamar Compton Eazy-E Compton Nate Dogg Long Beach The Game Compton E-40 Vallejo Too $hort Los Angeles Warren G Long Beach Kurupt Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States/Los Angeles, California Tyga Compton MC Eiht Compton Xzibit Detroit, Michigan, USA/Los Angeles, California Dom Kennedy Los Angeles Nipsey Hussle Los Angeles DJ Quik Compton Spice 1 Corsicana, Texas, USA/Hayward, California Ice-T Los Angeles

1. Tupac Shakur

Tupac Shakur poses for a portrait during the 1994 Source Awards on 25 April 1994 at the Paramount Theatre in New York, New York. Photo: Bob Berg

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Tupac Amaru Shakur

: Tupac Amaru Shakur Date of birth : 16 June 1971

: 16 June 1971 Date of death : 13 September 1996

: 13 September 1996 Age at the time of death : 25

: 25 Place of birth : East Harlem, New York, United States

: East Harlem, New York, United States Origin: San Francisco Bay Area

Tupac Shakur is regarded as one of the greatest and most influential music artists of the 20th century. He became famous for his hit singles, such as California Love, Dear Mama and Hail Mary. Rapper Tupac Shakur recorded four studio albums and is regarded as one of the best-selling rappers, having sold more than 75 million records worldwide, according to Forbes.

2. Dr. Dre

Dr. Dre during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on 9 June 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Andre Romell Young

: Andre Romell Young Date of birth : 18 February 1965

: 18 February 1965 Age : 60 years old (as of 2025)

: 60 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Compton, California, United States

Dr. Dre is considered a legendary rapper and producer for pioneering and popularising the G-Funk style of hip-hop in the early 1990s. He has recorded classic albums, such as The Chronic and 2001. Dre also helped in launching the careers of Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent, and Kendrick Lamar.

3. Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg at the BET Awards 2025 held at the Peacock Theater on 9 June 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.

: Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. Date of birth : 20 October 1971

: 20 October 1971 Age : 53 years old (as of June 2025)

: 53 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth: Long Beach, California, United States

Snoop Dogg is one of the famous California rappers, best recognised as one of the greatest and most influential rappers of all time. He first rose to fame in 1992 after being featured on Dr. Dre’s The Chronic and for his debut album, released in 1993. His music mostly addresses the lifestyle and culture of the West Coast and social issues like gun violence.

4. Ice Cube

Ice Cube at Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on 20 June 2025 in New York City. Photo: John Nacion

Source: Getty Images

Full name : O'Shea Jackson Sr.

: O'Shea Jackson Sr. Date of birth : 15 June 1969

: 15 June 1969 Age : 56 years old (as of 2025)

: 56 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Ice Cube is widely considered an iconic and influential figure in California hip-hop and a pioneer of gangsta rap. He rose to fame for his lyrics on N.W.A's 1989 album Straight Outta Compton. Ice Cube later achieved further success with his commercially successful solo albums AmeriKKKa's Most Wanted (1990), Death Certificate (1991), and The Predator (1992).

5. Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Phil McCarten

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Kendrick Lamar Duckworth

: Kendrick Lamar Duckworth Date of birth : 17 June 1987

: 17 June 1987 Age: 38 years old (as of 2025)

38 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Compton, California, United States

Kendrick Lamar is considered among the greatest rappers of all time. As one of the popular rappers, he rose to fame with his second album, Good Kid, M.A.A.D City (2012) and achieved further recognition with albums like To Pimp a Butterfly, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers and GNX. Lamar became the first rapper to win a Pulitzer Prize in 2018.

6. Eazy-E

Rapper Eazy during the 'Straight Outta Compton' tour at the U.I.C. Pavilion in Chicago, Illinois in June 1989. Photo: Raymond Boyd

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Eric Lynn Wright

: Eric Lynn Wright Date of birth : 7 September 1964

: 7 September 1964 Date of death : 26 March 1995

: 26 March 1995 Age at the time of death : 36

: 36 Place of birth: Compton, California, United States

Eazy-E, also referred to as the Godfather of Gangsta Rap, is widely considered an iconic and influential figure in California hip-hop. He propelled West Coast rap and gangsta rap by leading the group N.W.A. Born in Compton, rapper Eazy-E released solo hits like Boyz-n-the-Hood, Eazy-Duz-It, and Real Muthaphuckkin G’s.

7. Nate Dogg

Nate Dogg during Snoop Dogg, Nate Dogg and Warren G Form Hip Hop Supergroup 213 at Millenium Hotel in New York City, New York, United States. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Nathaniel Dwayne Hale

: Nathaniel Dwayne Hale Date of birth : 19 August 1969

: 19 August 1969 Date of death : 15 March 2011

: 15 March 2011 Age at the time of death : 41

: 41 Place of birth: Long Beach, California, United States

Nate Dogg rose to fame in the 1990s through iconic collaborations with artists like Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Warren G, and 50 Cent. He was featured in various hit songs, including The Next Episode, 21 Questions, Till I Collapse and Shake That. Hale released three studio albums, G-Funk Classics, Vol. 1 & 2 (1998), Music & Me (2001) and Nate Dogg (2003).

8. The Game

Rapper The Game at the SiriusXM Studios on 21 September 2016 in New York City. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jayceon Terrell Taylor

: Jayceon Terrell Taylor Date of birth : 29 November 1979

: 29 November 1979 Age : 45 years old (as of June 2025)

: 45 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth: Compton, California, USA

The Game first rose to fame in 2005 with his debut album, The Documentary, which was a commercial and critical success. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest rappers of all time and has been praised for his lyrical ability and storytelling. He has released a total of nine studio albums, including Jesus Piece (2012), 1992 (2016) and Born 2 Rap (2019).

9. E-40

E-40 at his birthday celebration and "Rule of Thumb" album release at Sei Less on 16 November 2023 in New York City. Photo: Shareif Ziyadat

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Earl Tywone Stevens

: Earl Tywone Stevens Date of birth : 15 November 1967

: 15 November 1967 Age : 57 years old (as of June 2025)

: 57 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth: Vallejo, California, United States

E-40 is one of the top California rappers, widely known for his unique style and his ability to stay relevant in the rap and hip-hop scene. He has been active since the mid-1980s and has released over 20 solo albums, such as My Ghetto Report Card, The Ball Street Journal and Revenue Retrievin': Day Shift. Most of his albums have been certified gold and platinum.

10. Too $hort

Rapper Too Short at Patchwerk Recording Studios in Atlanta, Georgia on 19 April 2007. Photo: Julia Beverly

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Todd Anthony Shaw

: Todd Anthony Shaw Date of birth : 28 April 1966

: 28 April 1966 Age : 59 years old (as of 2025)

: 59 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Too Short is an American rapper, producer, and actor originally from Oakland, California. He became famous in the West Coast hip hop scene in the late 1980s, for his singles, such as Blow the Whistle and The Ghetto. Too $hort has recorded over 20 albums, including Players, Born to Mack, and Shorty the Pimp and has worked with artists, including Snoop Dogg, E-40, and 50 Cent.

11. Warren G

Warren G at the BET Awards 2025 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on 9 June 2025. Photo: Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Warren Griffin III

: Warren Griffin III Date of birth : 10 November 1970

: 10 November 1970 Age : 54 years old (as of June 2025)

: 54 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth: Long Beach, California, United States

Warren G is a pioneering West Coast rapper, producer, and one of the architects of the G-funk sound that defined 1990s hip-hop. He gained massive success with his 1994 hit Regulate featuring Nate Dogg. Recently, the 90s rapper was honoured with the Culture Award at the 2025 Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards.

12. Kurupt

Kurupt at Recording Academy Honours Presented by the Black Music Collective at Hollywood Palladium on 2 February 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Ricardo Emmanuel Brown

: Ricardo Emmanuel Brown Date of birth : 23 November 19

: 23 November 19 Age: 52 years old (as of June 2025)

52 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth : Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Origin: Los Angeles, California, USA

Kurupt is among the most influential figures in the rap and hip-hop scene, having been active since the early 1990s. He is one of the half of the iconic duo Tha Dogg Pound alongside Daz Dillinger. Originally from Los Angeles, California, Kurupt rose to fame under Death Row Records and later released solo albums, including Kuruption!. (1998).

13. Tyga

Tyga at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on 23 May 2024 in Cap d'Antibes, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Michael Ray Stevenson

: Michael Ray Stevenson Date of birth : 19 November 1989

: 19 November 1989 Age : 35 years old (as of June 2025)

: 35 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth: Compton, California, United States

Tyga is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor from Compton, California. He is popular for his 2007 hit single Rack City, which peaked at number 7 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. He has released seven studio albums, including Hotel California, Legendary, and NSFW. Tyga's music has been featured in movies, television shows, and video games.

14. MC Eiht

MC Eiht performs at Fox Theater on 14 December 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Scott Legato

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Aaron Bernard Tyler

: Aaron Bernard Tyler Date of birth : 22 May 1971

: 22 May 1971 Age : 54 years old (as of 2025)

: 54 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Compton, California, United States

MC Eiht became popular in the 1990s with the group Compton’s Most Wanted. He is known for his deep voice, real-life lyrics, and catchphrase “Gyeah.” Some of his well-known songs include Streiht Up Menace, which was in the movie Menace II Society, and Growin’ Up in the Hood. His top albums include We Come Strapped, Death Threatz, and Which Way Iz West.

15. Xzibit

Xzibit at FuelFest held at the Irwindale Speedway on 1 June 2024 in Irwindale, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Alvin Nathaniel Joiner

: Alvin Nathaniel Joiner Date of birth : 18 September 1974

: 18 September 1974 Age : 50 years old (as of June 2025)

: 50 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth : Detroit, Michigan, United States

: Detroit, Michigan, United States Origin: Los Angeles, California, USA

Xzibit is a rapper, actor, and TV host from Detroit who grew up in California. He became popular in the late 1990s for his hit songs, including What U See Is What U Get, and Paparazzi. His best-known albums are Restless, Man vs. Machine, and Weapons of Mass Destruction. The rapper's real name is Alvin Nathaniel Joiner.

16. Dom Kennedy

Dom Kennedy during The Liftoff presented by Power 106 at FivePoint Amphitheatre on 18 May 2019 in Irvine, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Dominic Ross Hunn

: Dominic Ross Hunn Date of birth : 22 August 1984

: 22 August 1984 Age : 40 years old (as of 2025)

: 40 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Dominic Ross Hunn, popularly recognised by his stage name Dom Kennedy, gained prominence for his fourth mixtape, From the Westside with Love. His other mixtapes, such as The Yellow Album, Get Home Safely, and By Dom Kennedy, have made him a key voice in West Coast hip-hop.

17. Nipsey Hussle

Nipsey Hussle at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on 10 February 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: David Crotty

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Ermias Joseph Asghedom

: Ermias Joseph Asghedom Date of birth : 15 August 1985

: 15 August 1985 Date of death : 31 March 2019

: 31 March 2019 Age at the time of death : 33

: 33 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Rising from the West Coast hip-hop scene in the mid-2000s, Hussle is celebrated for his mixtapes, including his Bullets Ain't Got No Name series, The Marathon, The Marathon Continues, and Crenshaw. His debut album Victory Lap earned critical acclaim and commercial success, and was nominated for the Best Rap Album at the 61st Grammy Awards, as per Grammy.com.

18. DJ Quik

DJ Quik at The Crofoot on 17 September 2024 in Pontiac, Michigan. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton

Source: Getty Images

Full name : David Marvin Blake

: David Marvin Blake Date of birth : 18 January 1970

: 18 January 1970 Age: 55 years old (as of 2025)

55 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Compton, California, United States

DJ Quik is a legendary California rapper and producer known for his production in the G-funk style of West Coast hip-hop. He began his music career in 1987 and gained widespread recognition for his 1991 single Tonite. He has since released nine solo albums, including Balance & Options (2000, Under tha Influence (2002) and Trauma (2005).

19. Spice 1

Spice 1 at the Mecca Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in September 1994. Photo: Raymond Boyd

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Robert Lee Greene Jr.

Robert Lee Greene Jr. Date of birth: 2 July 1970

2 July 1970 Age: 54 years old (as of 2025)

54 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Corsicana, Texas, United States

Corsicana, Texas, United States Origin: Hayward, California, United States

Originally from Hayward, California, United States, Spice 1 is recognised for being one of the most prolific lyricists of the “Mobb Music” subgenre of West Coast Hip Hop. Since the early 1990s, Spice 1 has released over twenty albums, including Spice 1, 187, and He Wrote. As per MusicBrainz, his third studio album, AmeriKKKa's Nightmare, was certified gold.

20. Ice-T

Ice-T on Today show on 20 July 2022. Photo: Nathan Congleton

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Tracy Lauren Marrow

: Tracy Lauren Marrow Date of birth : 16 February 1958

: 16 February 1958 Age : 67 years old (as of 2025)

: 67 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Newark, New Jersey, United States

: Newark, New Jersey, United States Origin: Los Angeles, California, United States

Ice-T is a pioneering California rapper known for his raw lyrics and being one of the first to popularise gangsta rap in the 1980s. He has released numerous songs, including 6 in the Mornin’, Colours, and New Jack Hustler, and recorded classic albums such as Rhyme Pays, Power, and O.G. Original Gangster.

Who is the best rapper in California?

The best rapper in California is widely considered to be Tupac Shakur. He died on 13 September 1996.

Who are the big LA rappers?

Big LA rappers include Tupac Shakur, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Kendrick Lamar, The Game and Nipsey Hussle, each known for their influence in shaping West Coast hip-hop.

Who is the king of LA rap?

Kendrick Lamar is often regarded as the modern king of L.A. rap.

Who are California gangsta rap rappers?

Gangsta rap California rappers include Ice Cube, Dr. Dre, Eazy-E, Snoop Dogg, Tupac Shakur, MC Eiht, Spice 1, DJ Quik, The Game, and Nipsey Hussle.

Who are some of the young California rappers?

Some of the the promising new California rappers today include 310babii, AzChike, LaRussell, Molly Santana, Ray Vaughn, and Quadeca.

California rappers have played a major role in the growth of hip-hop since the 1980s. Artists, such as Tupac, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Ice Cube, helped popularise gangsta rap and the West Coast sound. Their influence continues through modern icons, including Kendrick Lamar and independent artists like Dom Kennedy and Nipsey Hussle.

