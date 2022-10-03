Whitney Alford’s biography: who is Kendrick Lamar’s fiancée?

Whitney Alford is a licensed aesthetician and makeup artist from the United States. She is popularly recognised as Kendrick Lamar's fiancée, a famous American rapper, songwriter and producer.

Whitney Alford has been with Kendrick since high school, and she got engaged to him in 2015. She resides with her family in South Bay, California, the United States.

Profile summary

Full name Whitney Alford Gender Female Date of birth 12 May 1986 Age 36 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Compton, California, United States Current residence South Bay, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Engaged Fiancé Kendrick Lamar Children 2 High School Centennial High School University University of California Profession Makeup artist, esthetician Net worth $1.5 million

Whitney Alford's biography

The makeup artist was born in Compton, California, United States. She is an American citizen of mixed descent. Her father is African-American, while her mother is bi-racial.

Whitney attended Centennial High School in California. She later joined the University of California, Long Beach, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in Accounting in 2007. She also obtained a license to work as a beautician in the entertainment industry.

What is Whitney Alford's age?

The makeup artist is 36 years old as of 2022. She was born on 12 May 1986. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Career

Kendrick Lamar's fiancée is a professional makeup artist and licensed beautician. Although she studied accounting, she followed her passion in the beauty industry. She began styling hair at the age of 12.

Whitney worked as a freelance makeup artist and skincare specialist in the entertainment industry. Her work has been featured in several publications like Rolling Stone, Billboard Magazines, Ebony and Reebok. The makeup artist runs a beauty business located in Los Angeles, California, USA.

The American makeup artist has been featured as a background vocalist in her fiancé's songs, such as King Kunta. In 2022, she was featured alongside Kendrick on the cover art of Mr Morale & The Big Steppers album.

What is Whitney Alford's net worth?

According to Top Planet Info, her net worth is alleged to be $1.5 million. However, this information is not official. She primarily earns her wealth as a makeup artist and aesthetician.

Is Kendrick Lamar married?

The Multi-Grammy Award winner is yet to marry, but he is in a romantic relationship with Whitney Alford. The duo started dating while in high school. Their first appearance together in public was in 2014 at the 56 Grammy Awards. In March 2015, Kendrick Lamar's girlfriend was engaged in a private ceremony.

Who are Whitney Alford's kids?

Whitney has two children with her fiancé. Kendrick Lamar and Whitney Alford welcomed their daughter in July 2019. They introduced their second child to the public when unveiling the cover of Mr Morale & The Big Steppers album.

What is Whitney Alford's height?

The makeup specialist stands at 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 128 pounds or 58 kilograms.

Fast facts about Whitney Alford

When is Whitney Alford's birthday? She marks her birthday on 12 May. How old is Whitney Alford? She is 36 years old as of 2022. What is Whitney Alford's ethnic background? She is of mixed ethnicity. She has African-American ancestry from her father's side, and her mother is bi-racial. Where is Whitney Alford from? Her hometown is Compton, California, United States. How many kids does Whitney Alford have? She is a mother of two. Who is Kendrick Lamar's fiancée? The American rapper is engaged to Whitney Alford. How tall is Whitney Alford? She is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall.

Whitney Alford is a makeup artist and a licensed beautician. She is famous as the fiancée of the American rapper Kendrick Lamar. Additionally, she is a mother of two.

