Top 20 iconic country bands that have defined the genre through the years
Country songs are one of the most loved music genres, with a rich history spanning decades. While there are individual singers who have stood out, the power of group singers cannot be overlooked. Over the years, several country bands have revolutionised the genre, winning the hearts of fans and top music awards.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Iconic country bands ever
- 1. Zac Brown Band
- 2. Rascal Flatts
- 3. Alabama
- 4. Lady A
- 5. Diamond Rio
- 6. Dixie Chicks
- 7. The Statler Brothers
- 8. Oak Ridge Boys
- 9. The Carter Family
- 10. The Flying Burrito Brothers
- 11. The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
- 12. Lonestar
- 13. The Mavericks
- 14. The Highwaymen
- 15. Eli Young Band
- 16. Little Big Town
- 17. The Band Perry
- 18. Asleep at the Wheel
- 19. Old Dominion
- 20. Drive-By Truckers
- What country band has sold the most records?
- What band is considered the first country music group?
- What is the biggest country supergroup?
- Which country band has won the most awards?
Key takeaways
- The Carter Family, one of the oldest country bands, has influenced generations with its storytelling and folk-driven sound.
- Contemporary country bands push the boundaries of country music with genre-blending sounds and innovative production.
- In 1985, The Highwaymen brought outlaw country to the mainstream with the hit Highwayman.
Iconic country bands ever
This compilation of top iconic country bands is created using information from various reputable sources, including Rolling Stone, Forbes, and Billboard. Note that the arrangement of bands on the list does not follow any particular order and may be subjective.
|Country band
|Year of formation
|Zac Brown Band
|2002
|Rascal Flatts
|1999
|Alabama
|1969
|Lady A
|2006
|Diamond Rio
|1982
|Dixie Chicks
|1989
|The Statler Brothers
|1955
|Oak Ridge Boys
|1943
|The Carter Family
|1927
|The Flying Burrito Brothers
|1968
|The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
|1966
|Lonestar
|1992
|The Mavericks
|1989
|The Highwaymen
|1985
|Eli Young Band
|2000
|Little Big Town
|1998
|The Band Perry
|2005
|Asleep at the Wheel
|1970
|Old Dominion
|2007
|Drive-By Truckers
|1996
1. Zac Brown Band
- Origin: Atlanta, Georgia, United States
- Active from: 2002
- Members: Zac Brown, Coy Bowles, Clay Cook, Daniel de los Reyes, Matt Mangano, Jimmy De Martini, Chris Fryar, John Driskell Hopkins, Caroline Jones
- Albums: 7
This country music band was formed in 2002 by its lead vocalist Zac Brown. It has released seven studio albums and is best known for hits such as Chicken Fried, Old Love Song, My Old Man, Colder Weather, and Stubborn Pride. According to Forbes, in 2015, the three-time Grammy Award-winning band was among the highest-paid celebrities.
2. Rascal Flatts
- Origin: Nashville, Tennessee
- Active from: 1999
- Members: Jay DeMarcus, Gary LeVox, Joe Don Rooney
- Albums: 10
Rascal Flatts is an all-male country band that formed in 1999. With approximately 11 studio albums, the band has established itself as a favourite among country music fans. Some of its top hits include Life Is a Highway, What Hurts the Most, My Wish, and Bless the Broken Road. It has reportedly sold over 27 million albums and 33.7 million digital downloads.
3. Alabama
- Origin: Fort Payne, Alabama, United States
- Active from: 1969
- Members: Jeff Cook, Mark Herndon, Jackie Owen, Rick Scott, Bennett Vartanian
- Albums: 26
This was one of the most iconic bands in the 1980s, with hits such as Dixieland Delight, Feels So Right, Mountain Music, and The Closer You Get. The five-member band was formed in 1969 and has so far released over 20 studio albums. It is reportedly the most awarded country music band with over 200 awards and has sold over 75 million records worldwide.
4. Lady A
- Origin: Nashville, Tennessee, United States
- Active from: 2006
- Members: Hillary Scott, Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley
- Albums: 9
Lady A, one of the most famous country bands today, was formerly known as Lady Antebellum and was formed in 2006. This musical group has released several chart-topping songs that have seemingly become anthems among country music lovers. Some of their popular songs are Need You, I Run To You, American Honey, Just A Kiss, and Hello World. The group has six Grammy Award wins.
5. Diamond Rio
- Origin: Nashville, Tennessee, United States
- Active from: 1982
- Members: Dan Truman, Marty Roe, Jimmy Olander, Dana Williams, Carson McKee, Micah Schweinsberg
- Albums: 10
Diamond Rio instantly impacted the country music world with their first song, which debuted at number 1. The group boasts over ten studio albums with several songs, including hits like One More Day, Meet in the Middle, Beautiful Mess, and Mirror Mirror. The band has won multiple CMA and ACM awards throughout their career.
6. Dixie Chicks
- Origin: Dallas, Texas, United States
- Active from: 1989
- Members: Emily Strayer, Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines
- Albums: 8
Dixie Chicks, formed in 1989, changed their name to The Chicks in 2020. The band gained prominence in the 1990s and 2000s, following the release of their albums Wide Open Spaces and Fly. The female country singers have eight albums with over 20 singles, including Goodbye Earl, March March, Sin Wagon, and Ready to Run. The Chicks band has won over 60 awards.
7. The Statler Brothers
- Origin: Staunton, Virginia, United States
- Active from: 1955
- Members: Joe McDorman, Don Reid, Harold Reid, Phil Balsley, Lew DeWitt, Jimmy Fortune
- Albums: 37
Formed in 1955, the quartet was backup singers for Johnny Cash. They have been credited as the first country music act to transfer the genre's nostalgia from a rural to a suburban setting. With over 37 studio albums and several awards, including three Grammys, the group is undoubtedly one of the best in country music’s history.
8. Oak Ridge Boys
- Origin: Oak Ridge, Tennessee, United States
- Active from: 1943
- Members: Duane Allen, Ben James, William Lee Golden, Richard Sterban
- Albums: 31
The four-member musical group was founded in 1943 and is known for its gospel roots and smooth country harmonies. With over eight decades in the music scene, the band has released over 30 studio albums and has sold over 41 million units. Its top songs include Elvira, Come On In, Thank God for Kids, and Brand New Star.
9. The Carter Family
- Origin: Maces Spring, Virginia, United States
- Active from: 1927
- Members: A. P. Carter, Ezra Carter, Sara Carter, Maybelle Carter
- Albums: 32
The Carter Family, formed in 1927, is considered one of the most influential and the oldest country bands in history. Its songs, Can the Circle Be Unbroken and Wildwood Flower, became foundational to country music. It released more than 30 studio albums until 1956. Keep Me on the Sunny Side, Boonie Blue Eyes, and Daddy Sang Bass are some of its most known songs.
10. The Flying Burrito Brothers
- Origin: Los Angeles, California
- Active from: 1968
- Members: Gram Parsons, Chris Hillman, "Sneaky" Pete Kleinow, Chris Ethridge, Michael Clarke
- Albums: 19
This group was established in 1968 and is considered the pioneer of country rock. It is best recognised for its 1969 influential debut album, The Gilded Palace of Sin and other hits, such as Christine’s Tune, Wild Horses, and Sin City. Although its membership changed multiple times, it significantly influenced country music.
11. The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
- Origin: Long Beach, California, United States
- Active from: 1966
- Members: Jeff Hanna, Jimmie Fadden, Bob Carpenter, Jaime Hanna, Ross Holmes, Jim Photoglo
- Albums: 25
The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, also known as the Illegitimate Jug Band, was formed in 1966 by American guitarist Jeff Hanna and his son Jaime Hanna. The band became popular in the 1970s, especially for their album Will the Circle Be Unbroken, which brought together several country music legends. Its well-known hits are It’s Morning, Mr. Bojangles, and Dance Little Jean.
12. Lonestar
- Origin: Nashville, Tennessee, United States
- Active from: 1992
- Members: Michael Britt, Keech Rainwater, Dean Sams, Drew Womack
- Albums: 12
This American band is also known as Texassee and was co-founded by Britt, Rainwater, and Sams in 1992. Its single Amazed, released in 1999, had huge success, making the band popular. So far, it has released 12 studio albums with several hits, including Maybe Someday, Never Enders, The Countdown, and Pretty Good Day.
13. The Mavericks
- Origin: Miami, Florida, United States
- Active from: 1989
- Members: Raul Malo, Paul Deakin, Eddie Perez, Jerry Dale, McFadden
- Albums: 12
The Mavericks from Miami, Florida, is another popular country band that gained significant success in the 1990s. It has stood out with its eclectic style, which blends country with Latin, rock, and pop influences. The group has won several awards, including a Grammy Award in 1996 for Best Country Performance by Duo/Group with Vocals.
14. The Highwaymen
- Origin: United States
- Active from: 1985
- Members: Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Kris Kristofferson, Willie Nelson
- Albums: 3
Formed in 1985, The Highwaymen popularised outlaw country, narrating stories of American resilience and adventure. This group brought together country legends, making it iconic. It has released three studio albums, with several top singles, including Silver Stallion, Riders in the Sky, Big River, and The King Is Gone.
15. Eli Young Band
- Origin: Denton, Texas, United States
- Active from: 2000
- Members: Mike Eli, James Young, Jon Jones, Chris Thompson
- Albums: 6
This band from Denton, Texas, was founded in 2000 and is constituted by four members: Mike Eli, James Young, Jon Jones, and Chris Thompson. It is one of the best country bands of the 2000s, distinguished by its unique style that blends country and rock influences. Their breakthrough hit is Crazy Girl, which won the ACM Song of the Year award in 2012.
16. Little Big Town
- Origin: Homewood, Alabama, United States
- Active from: 1998
- Members: Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, Jimi Westbrook
- Albums: 11
Little Big Town from Homewood, Alabama, was formed in 1998 by its four members. It is known for its rich harmonies and genre-blending sound and became popular in 2005 through its song Boondocks. The musical group’s other popular hits include Girl Crush, Pontoon, Day Drinking, Tornado, and Little White Church.
17. The Band Perry
- Origin: Ridgeland, Mississippi, United States
- Active from: 2005
- Members: Kimberly Perry, Neil Perry, Reid Perry
- Albums: 2
The Band Perry hails from Ridgeland, Mississippi and was formed by four siblings in 2005. It gained country music fans’ attention in the 2010s, especially after the release of the hit If I Die Young. The band has won several awards, including a Grammy and CMT Awards. Its other notable songs are Better Dig Two and All Your Life.
18. Asleep at the Wheel
- Origin: Paw Paw, West Virginia, United States
- Active from: 1970
- Members: Ray Benson, Jason Baczyński, Dennis Ludiker, Connor Forsyth, Josh Hoag, Flavio Pasquetto, Joey Colarusso
- Albums: 26
With more than 20 studio albums and several chart-topping singles, Asleep at the Wheel is one of the most iconic country bands. The band, which was formed in 1970, is led by Ray Benson and is known for its influence by Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys. Its top songs are Route 66, Hot Rod Lincoln, and Texas Me and You.
19. Old Dominion
- Origin: Nashville, Tennessee, United States
- Active from: 2007
- Members: Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers, Geoff Sprung, Brad Tursi
- Albums: 4
Formed in 2007, the Old Dominion band is a modern country band recognised for its smooth melodies and clever songwriting. The band gained prominence in the 2010s with hits such as Break Up with Him, Hotel Key, One Man Band, and Make It Sweet. The band has won multiple CMA and ACM awards, solidifying its place in modern country music.
20. Drive-By Truckers
- Origin: Athens, Georgia, United States
- Active from: 1996
- Members: Patterson Hood, Mike Cooley, Brad Morgan, Jay Gonzalez, Matt Patton
- Albums: 14
This 1996 country band hails from Athens, Georgia, but has roots in Richmond, Virginia. It is known for its storytelling and politically charged lyrics, with its sound featuring a blend of rock, country, and Americana influences. Although its lineup has changed over the years, it remains a powerful voice in alternative country music. Some of its popular hits are What It Means, Zip City, Tornadoes, and The Living Bubba.
What country band has sold the most records?
Alabama is considered the best-selling country band of all time, having sold over 75 million records worldwide. The band has captivated many with its blend of southern rock, pop, and country sounds, and it peaked in the 1980s.
What band is considered the first country music group?
The Carter Family, formed in 1927, is one of the oldest country bands and is reportedly the first formed country music group. Up to 1956, it released 32 albums with numerous singles.
What is the biggest country supergroup?
The Highwaymen is regarded as the biggest country supergroup. It was formed by country legends Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, and Kris Kristofferson.
Which country band has won the most awards?
Little Big Town and Alabama are among the most awarded country bands, winning multiple Grammys, CMA, and ACM awards for their harmonies and innovative sound.
Many country bands have been formed over the years, but not all of them have left a long-lasting impact on the genre. The iconic country bands above have significantly influenced country music’s evolution, maintaining its relevance across generations. Even though some of them do not exist today, their songs have been fan-favourites through the years.
