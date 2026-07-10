A leaked NRC messaging group chat has gone viral on social media after capturing anxious members seeking answers

One member expressed fear of losing money after noticing that the admin of the group had left the chat

The viral conversation reignited discussions online, with many Nigerians reflecting on recurring Ponzi scheme losses and investment risks

A screenshot from an alleged NRC Telegram group has gone viral on social media, showing members' reactions following the reported crash of the National Reading Culture (NRC) Ponzi Scheme.

The viral conversation, which has been widely shared on X (formerly Twitter), captured the moment when one member raised the alarm after noticing that the person who had introduced them to the platform had allegedly left the group without explanation.

An NRC group chat shows investors' reactions. Photo credit: Liubomyr Vorona, Westen61/Getty Images

Source: UGC

NRC chat group leaks online

According to the screenshot, the NRC Ponzi scheme member identified as Bassey expressed fear upon waking to find that the group's referrer, Mr. Rex, had left the chat.

He wrote:

"Please my brothers and sisters, are we safe? Is NRC still paying? Because Mr. Rex that invited us into this group has left us o!"

"I just woke up to see admin left. Please, I don't want to cry this morning. Somebody explain this to me. I told him it was my rent and he asked me to trust him. Now where has he gone to?"

Another group member, identified as Sharp Man, responded by reminding Bassey that several people had earlier warned him about the platform.

He wrote:

"Bassey, rest abeg. We tell you and your oga but you been dey defend am."

An X user, @mrs_dimplesz, who shared the conversation, said she was surprised that many people continued to fall victim to similar investment schemes.

She wrote:

"Why do people still fall for this scam over and over again. Before the end of this year, a similar platform will roll out and millions will still fall victim."

"After MMM, I swore never ever again."

Reactions to trending NRC crash

The reported collapse of the NRC platform has sparked widespread conversations online. Some of the comments are below:

@babslawy2025 said:

"We are just a greedy and gullible people. There's a saying that" if you want to cheat a wise man, you will have to make him greedy first"."

@Ariaattah said:

"They all know it will fail, they think they will be able to pull/cash out before it crashes."

@Blackpea222 said:

"The 'get rich quick' mindset."

See the screenshot of the NRC group chat below:

Web developer reacts to NRC crash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian website developer shared how a single question he asked about NRC saved him from losing his money to the collapsed Ponzi scheme.

The developer was approached on a Sunday with promises of immediate refunds and weekly dividends from NRC before its crash.

Source: Legit.ng