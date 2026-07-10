Peter Obi will withdraw from 2027 race if credible evidence of unfitness is presented

Lawsuit against Kenneth Okonkwo aims to scrutinise allegations against public office seekers

Obi emphasises the need for thorough background checks on candidates before elections

2027 presidential candidate of NDC, Peter Obi, said he would be prepared to withdraw from the 2027 presidential race if credible evidence proving he is unfit for office is presented.

Obi made the remark while explaining his decision to pursue legal action against a former spokesperson, insisting that the case is aimed at ensuring all allegations against public office seekers are openly scrutinised.

Peter Obi states he will withdraw from the race if credible evidence of unfitness is shown. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

"Let's examine it now, so that if I'm not qualified, I withdraw," Obi said.

Calls for greater accountability

According to Obi, Nigerians deserve to know the backgrounds of those seeking public office before they are elected.

He said the lawsuit against Kenneth Okonkwo, his former spokesperson, would provide an opportunity for all allegations and supporting evidence to be made public.

"I want him to bring everything out... all the evidence he said he was hiding for me. I want him to put it on the table," he stated.

Obi stressed that the country should no longer elect leaders without first examining their records and character.

"We now need to thoroughly examine the background of those who want to serve," he added.

The former Anambra State governor also indicated that he would discontinue the legal action once the evidence is produced in court.

"Once he brings those things out, you drop the case. That's it," Obi said.

His comments come amid growing political activities ahead of the 2027 general election, with leading political figures increasingly facing public scrutiny over their records and suitability for elective office.

Obi speaks on possible death

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi, the 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), raised the alarm that he was being targeted by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government, adding that he was being targeted.

The 2027 presidential hopeful raised the alarm in an interview with a media personality, Chude Jideonwo, describing his current dilemma as a personal cost for being in the opposition.

Source: Legit.ng