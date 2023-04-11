Who are Eazy-E’s kids? meet the late rapper’s 11 children

Eazy-E was an American rapper also referred to as the Godfather of Gangster Rap. He was a member of the hip-hop group N.W.A and made significant achievements individually and with the group. Even though the rapper passed away, he left an indelible mark on the hip-hop world, and his legacy lives on through his work. The rapper was also a family man with many children. Discover who Eazy-E’s kids are and if they followed in his footsteps.

Rapper Eazy-E (aka Eric Lynn Wright) appears in a portrait taken on June 27, 1991, in New York City. Photo: Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives

Eazy-E was born Eric Lynn Wright on 7 September 1964, in Compton, California, USA. He was a rapper, record producer, and entrepreneur. At the time of his demise on 26 March 1995, he was married to Tomica Woods and is survived by 11 children. Have a look at the 11 Eazy-E’s kids.

Eazy-E’s children names

Eazy-E passed away in 1995, leaving behind 11 children, six sons and five daughters. His children are now grown-ups and pursuing various careers. Below is what is known about Eazy-E’s children:

1. Lil Eazy-E

Eric Darnell Wright, firstborn son of the late rapper. Photo: @lileazy_e on Instagram (modified by author)

His real name is Eric Darnell Wright, and he is the firstborn son of the rapper born on 23 April 1984. He followed in his father’s footsteps and is now a rapper famous for songs such as Unbelievable, Crushing Through, and You Don’t Wanna. The American rapper is also the president of Rich & Ruthless Records, an entertainment and business company.

2. Erin Bria wright

Erin is Eazy-E’s daughter with Tracy Jernagin. She is a promising actress and singer born on 16 July 1991, in Compton, California, USA. Some of her known songs are Girl Crush, Dear Daddy, and What I Wanna Do. Erin began acting in 1998 and currently boasts 13 acting credits, including 14 Hours, The Final Cut, and Exchange.

3. Daijah Wright

Daija Wright was born to Eazy-E and Tomica Woods on 26 September 1995, six months after her father’s demise. She is 27 years old as of April 2023. She is reportedly a singer and likes doing song covers on YouTube.

4. Dominick Wright

Dominick Wright is Eazy-E’s son with Tomica Woods, born on 6 September 1991. He settled for a different career path from his father, opting for acting and modelling. He is best known for starring as Curtis in the 2015 movie Mistaken. He is 31 years old as of April 2023 and resides in Los Angeles, California, USA.

5. Henree Wright

Reemarkable, daughter of the late rapper and Kelly Faultersack Robinson. Photo: @iamreemarkable on Instagram (modified by author)

She is well-known by her stage name Reemarkable and is the daughter of Eazy-E and Kelly Faultersack Robinson. Henree was born on 3 April 1994 in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. She was interested in music from a young age, taking part in the church choir and musical theatre until she was 18, when she began her professional career.

Some of her famous hits include Don’t Stop, Big Racks, Lemon Pepper Wings, and Pardon Me. She is also a social media personality with a significant following on Instagram.

6. Derreck Wright

Baby Eazy-E is a rap artist and the vice president of Compton Money Gang. Photo: @BabyEazyE on Twitter (modified by author)

He is famous as Baby Eazy-E (E3) and is the second-born son of the rapper Eazy-E. Baby Eazy-E is a rap artist and the vice president of Compton Money Gang. He began singing when he was eight and has released songs such as Believe Me, See Me, West Coast, and Son of a Legend.

7. Erica Wright

Erica Wright, one of the late rapper's daughters. Photo: @wrknwn0feelns on Instagram (modified by author)

Erica was young at the time of her father’s death and did not have much time to interact with the hip-hop legend. Not much is known about her profession at the moment. In 2019, she changed her father’s tombstone, whose date of birth was incorrect and replaced it with the correct one. She unveiled the new tombstone in a public event.

8. Marquise Wright

Marquise Wright, also known as Yung Eazy, is a musician. Photo: @IAmYungEazy on Twitter (modified by author)

He is Eazy-E’s third son, born on 14 February 1990 in Compton, California, USA. He is a musician and is known by his stage name Yung Eazy. He caused a stir after claiming on Instagram that Suge Knight was behind his father’s death. Other people close to him also share the view that Eazy-E was injected with HIV/AIDS.

9. Raven Wright

Raven is one of Eazy-E’s daughters. Despite coming from a famous family, she lives a lowkey life away from the media.

10. Elijah Wright

He is another Eazy-E’s son. Not much is known about Elijah, who has opted to stay away from the limelight like some of his half-siblings.

11. David Wright

Like some of his siblings, David has not revealed much about himself to the public. He is believed to hail from Compton, California, USA.

How many kids and baby mommas did Eazy-E have?

The late rapper reportedly had eight baby mamas with whom he had his 11 children. Eazy-E children's ages range between 39 and 28 years.

He married Tomica Woods in 1995, 12 days before his death. He allegedly met Tomica at a nightclub in 1991, and they had two children, Dominick and Daijah. His known baby mamas are Tracy Jarnagin and Kelly Faultersack Robinson.

Fast facts about Eazy-E

When did Eazy-E die? He passed away on 26 March 1995. The late rapper was born on 7 September 1964. Where did Eazy-E come from? He hailed from Compton, California, USA. Who was Eazy-E’s wife? He tied the knot with Tomica Woods, with whom he has two children. Who are Eazy-E’s baby mamas? Besides his wife, the rapper’s known baby mamas are Tracy Jarnagin and Kelly Faultersack Robinson. He reportedly had eight baby mamas. How many kids did Eazy-E have? He had 11 children, six sons and five daughters. What happened to the rapper Eazy-E? The American rapper was taken to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on 24 February 1995 after a violent cough. He was diagnosed with HIV/AIDS and passed away on 26 March 1995. What was Eazy-E’s net worth? His net worth was $8 million at the time of his death.

Rapper Eazy-E was one of the pioneers of gangsta rap, and he was quite successful in the hip-hop world. He passed away in 1995, leaving behind 11 children. Eazy-E’s kids are all grown, and like their father, some of them have established careers in the music industry.

